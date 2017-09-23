United Kingdom’s Oil, Gas Reserves May Be Depleted Within 10 Years

A recent study suggests oil industries in the United Kingdom are entering their final decade of production.

Researchers at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland analyzed the output from offshore fields and found nearly 10 percent of the U.K.’s original recoverable oil and gas remains, according to a release on the study. This is roughly 11 percent of oil and nine percent of gas resources.

They also found discoveries of oil have consistently lagged behind output since the point of peak oil recovery in the late 90s.

If the study’s findings are correct, researchers warn the U.K. will have to import all the oil and gas it needs soon, and both oil and gas reserves will be depleted within a span of 10 years.

“The U.K. urgently needs a bold energy transition plan, instead of trusting to dwindling fossil fuel reserves and possible fracking,” study lead author and University of Edinburgh’s Schools of Geosciences professor Roy Thompson told the Yorkshire Evening Post. “We must act now and drive the necessary shift to a clean economy with integration between energy systems. There needs to be greater emphasis on renewables, energy storage and improved insulation and energy efficiencies.”

After examining the country’s potential for fracking and analyzing its oil and gas production, the scientists found the U.K. only has minimal potential for fracking, as many possible sites are located in areas that are densely populated, have complex geological histories and contain source rocks that are low-quality, according to the release.

They also determined fracking is likely to be too restricted to become an effective industry and would require thousands of wells.

Though the results seem daunting, officials with the U.K. government have not immediately adopted them.

“We do not recognize these figures,” a government spokesperson told the Evening Express. “Research by the independent Oil and Gas Authority shows that in 2035, North Sea gas will still meet around a quarter of U.K. demand with oil from the same source meeting around a third.”

“The U.K. Government is committed to ensuring a diverse energy mix and supplies that are reliable, affordable and clean,” the spokesperson added.

