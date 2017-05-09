US Wants to Nuke Russia, China And Use Missile Shield to Prevent Retaliation

The US has said recently it’s installing anti-ballistic missile systems in Poland and Romania to prevent Iran from attacking Europe and in South Korea to prevent North Korea from attacking South Korea and Japan.
Poznikhir is suggesting the real reason for these systems is to allow the US to launch a nuclear strike on Russia or China and prevent either nation from retaliating, as their own nuclear missiles would be shot down by the US government’s ABM systems — at least in a best case scenario.
From RT:
The United States is pursuing global strategic domination through developing anti-ballistic missile systems capable of a sudden disarming strike against Russia and China, according to the deputy head of operations of the Russian General Staff.
There is an obvious link between Washington’s prompt global strike initiative, which seeks capability to engage “any targets anywhere in the world within one hour of the decision,” and the deployment of missile launch systems in Europe and aboard naval vessels across the globe, Lt. Gen. Viktor Poznikhir said at a news briefing on Wednesday.
“The presence of US missile defense bases in Europe, missile defense vessels in seas and oceans close to Russia creates a powerful covert strike component for conducting a sudden nuclear missile strike against the Russian Federation,” Poznikhir explained.
While the US keeps claiming that its missile defenses are seeking to mitigate threats from rogue states, the results of computer simulations confirm that the Pentagon’s installations are directed against Russia and China, according to Poznikhir.
American missile attack warning systems, he said, cover all possible trajectories of Russian ballistic missiles flying toward the United States, and are only expected to get more advanced as new low-orbit satellites complement the existing radar systems.
“Applying sudden disarming strikes targeting Russian or Chinese strategic nuclear forces significantly increases the efficiency of the US missile defense system,” Poznikhir added.
American ABM systems are not only creating an “illusion” of safety from a retaliatory strike but can themselves be used to launch a sneak nuclear attack on Russia.
In a blatant breach of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, the standard land-based launching systems can be covertly rearmed with Tomahawk cruise missiles instead of interceptors – and the Pentagon’s denial of this fact, according to Poznikhir, is “at the very least unconvincing.”
Moreover, Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty, signed in 1972 with the Soviet Union, allowed it to develop more advanced weapons that can now not only pose a threat to targets on the ground but in space as well.
“In February 2008, the Pentagon demonstrated the possibility of engaging spacecraft with its ABM capabilities,” Poznikhir said. “An American satellite at an altitude of about 250 km was destroyed by a Standard-3 missile, an earlier modification, launched from a US Navy destroyer.”
“Given the global nature of the ABM ships’ deployment, the space operations of any state, including the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China, are under threat.”
Russia has repeatedly voiced its concerns over the risk American ABM systems pose to the global balance of power and thus peace and stability, but has consistently been sidelined.
“Within the framework of cooperation, we also proposed jointly to develop a missile defense architecture for Europe, which could guarantee security against the impacts of nonstrategic ballistic missiles,” said Poznikhir.
“However, all Russian initiatives were rejected.”
“In this regard, Russia is compelled to take measures aimed at maintaining the balance of strategic arms and minimizing the possible damage to national security as a result of the United States’ ABM systems expansion.”
“This will not make the world a safer place,” he warned, urging Washington to engage in a constructive dialogue instead of dully repeating that the systems are not aimed at undermining Russia’s or China’s national security.
Seems like a very reasonable theory.
Of course, it’s completely psychotic to want to launch a preemptive nuclear strike on Russia or China and hope you can shoot down every last one of their thousands of nuclear missiles just to maintain US dominance over the world, but the neocons controlling our foreign policy are insane.
Cloggie on Tue, 9th May 2017 8:23 am
The US army needs to retreat from Europe and from Eurasia completely for that matter. Post-communist Russia is a European country now. The only function this missile shield has is for the US to keep driving a wedge between the EU and Russia. This protecting Europe from Iran is bogus.
America.go.home.
We don’t need your “protection”. Europe should double its efforts in setting up its own independent army. If Russia and China and the US can have a potent army, Europe certainly can.
There is not going to be a US global kosher empire.
Never.
http://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/797220/EU-army-European-defence-ministers-meet-Malta-discuss-Brussels-force
European defence ministers meet in Malta to thrash out next step in creation of EU army
Now that the British are gone, the sky is the limit with the EU army, which in a decade or so could include the Russian army to balance rising Chinese power.
Mr Brexit Nigel Farage is protesting against the EU army:
http://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/790791/Nigel-Farage-slams-European-Union-army-proposal-Syria-bombing-campaign
Sorry dude, you won’t stop us anymore. Bye-bye, mind the step on your way out and good luck with your UK-Icelandic-Turkish alliance.rofl
AFDF on Tue, 9th May 2017 8:25 am
Funny how they own the peaceniks in the US pretty much. All their GDP goes to the armed forces just like NK but we only hear about NK.
And they love to have military parades.
And they love to propagandize and love dictatorship. And the own the US government.
But in the same breath they fear the US military.
The mind boggles.
Cloggie on Tue, 9th May 2017 8:30 am
Insane German export figures (112 billion euro in March), showing double digit growth as compared with last year. Government budget surplus of 0.8% and overheated labor market with 1 million open positions. Germany (82m) will probably beat China (1330m) again this year. No wonder the British wanted to destroy Germany twice.
http://www.spiegel.de/wirtschaft/soziales/exporte-steigen-im-maerz-2017-auf-rekordhoch-a-1146746.html
There is no reason to hold back with an EU army with these figures.
joe on Tue, 9th May 2017 8:30 am
Thank you info wars. Ok 1st. In order to secure non-retaliation you would have to wipe out Russias submarine fleet, so the idea of a no warning attack is stupid. Second, if the US did indeed sneek attack Russia the likely result would not be good for the US, even if no nukes got through from Russia, the economic cost would be horrendus and capitalism would collapse. Also every living Russian would invade Europe as well as any and all Russian allies would strike hard at the US. The US is the only country ever to nuke anyone so that put DPRK in the position of good guy relative to America (come guys you know its true),, this third worlds disrespect for America and crapitalism and their continued defiance despite the lives of luxury just over the boarder must really confuse the banksters. Its not even certain the ‘sheild’ would work, it does of course act as a great symbol of alliance. The sheild of course scans the interior of the nation its pointing at so obviously the Russians can pick it up on their radar etc so in a war it would be taken out, to blind the enemy and is equivocal to a mine feild, its a slowing weapon not a stopping weapon.
joe on Tue, 9th May 2017 8:39 am
Cloggie you are aware that the Germans are profiting because Greece is part of the Euro? Germany is a currency manipulator. While fat germans eat sausage and schnitzel, greeks cant live in the land of their birth because its destroyed. Spain and Itay are crackpot economies, also part of the Euro. Its a false econony dude. Saying europe is great because germany is doing good is like saying America is great again cause Vermont post some good stats.
Thats lazy propaganda dude. The UK is sick of paying for Greece and bailing out Germany from having to pay for Spanish immigrant’s etc. Soon the call will be ‘let wealthy Germany pay for it’. Soon the call for federalism will be demanding germany stop sucking the blood of europe.
Cloggie on Tue, 9th May 2017 9:40 am
Cloggie you are aware that the Germans are profiting because Greece is part of the Euro? Germany is a currency manipulator. While fat germans eat sausage and schnitzel, greeks cant live in the land of their birth because its destroyed.
https://twitter.com/noorlanderarjan/status/861935119678005248/photo/1
Spain and Itay are crackpot economies, also part of the Euro.
They make cars, have the best food in the world, nice fashion and excellent holiday destinations. If that’s a “crackpot economy” I wonder what Britain is.
Toodeledokie and mind the step on the way out.
bobinget on Tue, 9th May 2017 9:45 am
“Fat Germans” Common Man Joe apparently doesn’t get out much anymore.
Why fake news articles like above are being reprinted
here, unless it is to stimulate a conversation, we may never know. My impression, PO.com is all about energy. Ending the human race, will almost certainly
make drastic cuts in oil prices. I’m not sure which is more important to the authors of this (terminally dated) article. Gonna guess oil prices.
Davy on Tue, 9th May 2017 9:47 am
“The US army needs to retreat from Europe and from Eurasia completely for that matter…America.go.home.”
I am all for it. Why should we be making the sacrifices while the Euro-pansies eat good cheese and suck down wine in lazy enjoyment of a way of life two times too much?
“We don’t need your “protection”. Europe should double its efforts in setting up its own independent army.”
Europe can’t protect itself from itself and that is the issue. Once the Americans go, and we will, Europe will tear itself apart in nationalistic emotions or greed and hubris.
“If Russia and China and the US can have a potent army, Europe certainly can.”
Europe can’t fund and organize a competent army now during a time of prosperity what is going to happen in the economic shock ahead? Nothing, except a multitude of smaller armies fighting among themselves in a quasi-civil war.
Davy on Tue, 9th May 2017 9:52 am
“Some in the US Wants to Nuke Russia, China And Use Missile Shield to Prevent Retaliation”. Not all do and the extremist who promote those ideas are actually flaming the fire. There is more to it than anti-Americanism. This is a terrible situation in the US but let’s keep it in perspective and realize the other sides are doing their part with missiles and defense of missiles. To not mention that effort is more extremism. Not mentioning those who are sober on both sides fail to see the whole picture.
Cloggie on Tue, 9th May 2017 10:04 am
Europe can’t fund and organize a competent army now during a time of prosperity what is going to happen in the economic shock ahead? Nothing, except a multitude of smaller armies fighting among themselves in a quasi-civil war.
How noble of the Americans to insist on staying in Europe just to prevent them from going at each other throat, pretending that the US had nothing to do with getting the previous war started.
http://nationalvanguard.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/The-Forrestal-Diaries-excerpt.jpg
EU army is coming:
http://www.express.co.uk/news/world/775843/eu-army-ministers-approve-brussels-defence-command-centre
And we want Gibraltar back.
Sissyfuss on Tue, 9th May 2017 10:36 am
The MIC has Infowars and Breitbart in maximum war drum beating mode at this time. What better to stimulate a moribund economy than firing scores of Tomahawks now and then.
Davy on Tue, 9th May 2017 10:39 am
The previous war was Europe’s doing. Even if the Americans made it worse or had a role in its initiation responsibility lies squarely at the feet of Europeans to govern themselves from within and without. Blaming other for your own failing is as old as man. Europeans can’t get along except occasionally with prosperity, dictators, and or empires. When times get hard “Katie bar the door” Europe. The US is similar as we seen in the war of succession. SHit will hit the fan in the states when a economic shock hits. So don’t get all hot and bothered clog I face a similar fate as you.
marko on Tue, 9th May 2017 11:05 am
sotons on Cuba
onlooker on Tue, 9th May 2017 11:21 am
Whomever thinks their side can win a nuclear war is a Madman
AFDF on Tue, 9th May 2017 11:21 am
We have the right to self defense because what’s good for the individual is good for the state. The US has the right to modernize our nuclear arsenals and the right to deploy blocking weapons to prevent aggression and accidental initiation of force from dictatorship countries such as Russia (Putin love to poison and kill opponents) and China love to shoot its political opponents in the head.
We will sit out of this conflict as we did in WWII and only enter it to clean up the mess.
Russia will not be able to resist swallowing up Ukraine and Poland and the smaller client states.
When Europe has enough of Putin they will fight back.
Again, US will only clean up the mess and emerge as leading economic and military power post WW3.
AFDF on Tue, 9th May 2017 11:23 am
I forgot to say round up peaceniks after Putin initiates war. They’re Russian agents and saboteurs.
AFDF on Tue, 9th May 2017 11:32 am
After Putin loses the war, Russia will give up Siberia. Tons of natural resources there.
Putin gangs deceived Russians people and kill off opponents in his deceitful claim to represent the people. He went on and launched territorial conquests near and far.
He will destroy Russia because the rest of the world craves strong men. They will lose and they will never learn, ever. NEVER.
The Mexican dictator Santa Anna ceded Texas to the US and Putin will cede Siberia.
There is a price to pay for the love of power.
When power of love overcomes the love of power (Putin) the world will know peace.
Cloggie on Tue, 9th May 2017 11:32 am
The previous war was Europe’s doing. Even if the Americans made it worse or had a role in its initiation responsibility lies squarely at the feet of Europeans to govern themselves from within and without. Blaming other for your own failing is as old as man. Europeans can’t get along except occasionally with prosperity, dictators, and or empires. When times get hard “Katie bar the door” Europe. The US is similar as we seen in the war of succession. SHit will hit the fan in the states when a economic shock hits. So don’t get all hot and bothered clog I face a similar fate as you.
Even if you insist that WW2 was the doing of Europeans, you have to admit that in 2017 we are living in different times.
European unity is around for half a century and the anti-Europeans pur sang Britain is on the way out and Russia is post-communist and anxious to be let in. Even Britain left with only a narrow margin of 48-52. The rest will stay. Wilders and le Pen lost because of their anti-EU position and le Pen is now reconsidering her position and strategy.
On top of that, Europe has a common giant threat, namely the third world, that is trying to overrun Europe (and America).
And then there is China that in a decade or so could become #1 super power, forcing Europeans world-wide to reconsider geopolitical assumptions.
And then there is the growing divide in America itself between the “Constitutionalists”/Trump voters and the commies.
In my view is a clash in the US more likely than a clash between European countries.
In 1939, the world was European. In 1945 the world was (white) Anglo-Soviet.
It is unlikely that the conditions of 1939 will repeat.
As you know I bet on global white solidarity (let’s call it “Christian solidarity” and avoid too much racialism.lol): EU, Russia and Americans who want to live in a white country.
Winning formula.
https://s17.postimg.org/6wwnomfpb/worldmap.jpg
AFDF on Tue, 9th May 2017 12:06 pm
If it’s a small country that’s vulnerable to invasion then a dictator could justify his existence. Russia is a superpower and here’s a guy who been in power for decades. A strong man who is peaceful? That’s good propaganda right there if I ever see one.
That’s like Hitler building up his Pantzer divisions for peace parade and Luffwaffer for ferrying passengers on commercicial flights. And his generals, they were there for dress up peace parades.
Of course the generals have side hobbies such as armor warfare, submarine warfare, encirclement warfare, mountain warfare but that’s just men do. Some men are into cars, others into military strategy. Nothing to see there.
Jerome Purtzer on Tue, 9th May 2017 12:37 pm
This whole time I thought The Donald and Putin had the bromance of the century going on. Where is Marvin Gaye when you need him?
Anonymouse on Tue, 9th May 2017 1:16 pm
LoL, Infowarz, clog-frauds favorite managed fake-news source.
Apneaman on Tue, 9th May 2017 1:34 pm
Stupid fucking humans have already nuked themselves. It’s kinda like a nuke grenade in that there is a delay before it goes BOOM and wipes the humans off the earth.
‘We all knew this was coming’: Alaska’s thawing soils are now pouring carbon dioxide into the air
“The study, based on aircraft measurements of carbon dioxide and methane and tower measurements from Barrow, Alaska, found that from 2012 through 2014, the state emitted the equivalent of 220 million tons of carbon dioxide gas into the atmosphere from biological sources (the figure excludes fossil fuel burning and wildfires). That’s an amount comparable to all the emissions from the U.S. commercial sector in a single year.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/energy-environment/wp/2017/05/08/alaskas-tundra-is-filling-the-atmosphere-with-carbon-dioxide-worsening-climate-change/?tid=ss_tw
http://www.pnas.org/cgi/doi/10.1073/pnas.1618567114
Any humans who tell you it’s not too late if “we” only do this this & that are lying to you – it’s too late.