Summer Of Hate: The Arrival Of The Crisis & The Second Civil War?

In our previous article, we discussed how our analysis of recent events in the US and elsewhere seem to be leading up to some sort of ‘Crisis Event’ that appears to correlate with some of the predictions made in Neil Strauss and William Howe’s 1997 book The Fourth Turning: What the Cycles of History Tell Us About America’s Next Rendezvous with Destiny.

This ‘Crisis Event’ could reach a boiling point this summer as the grassroots Trump movement moves from the arenas and convention halls to the streets, where they will converge with the Soros-backed organized Left in what is already looking like a series of violent confrontations.

In the week since we first speculated about an increase in the frequency and intensity of these violent political protests sweeping the United States, there have been some significant developments that give further credence to our assessment.

Last weekend, activists in cities around the country participated in coordinated protests against the very real threat of Sharia Law in the west. These protests, dubbed March Against Sharia, were organized by a group called ACT For America in what they describe as an attempt to educate and protect Americans from Islamic Law. As expected, these protesters were met by violent counter protesters from Antifa and other violent leftist groups, and things turned ugly really fast in lots of cities.

In Philadelphia, 23-year old counter-protester Lisa Joy Simon was arrested after she allegedly stabbed a police horse in the neck with a nail-studded flagpole. She is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 6.

Lisa Joy Simon

The anti-sharia demonstration in Seattle turned violent when masked Antifa members attacked a small group of anti-sharia protesters. Watch the video below (and note the hilarious ‘Queers for Muslims’ sign that is being used as a weapon):

Conservative commentator Lauren Southern was surrounded and assaulted by counter-protesters at the NYC March Against Sharia. During her livestream, one of the masked protesters threw fox urine in her face:

Here’s the moment #antifa threw pee at Lauren Southern as I was trying to interview her pic.twitter.com/uL03SwY7Oa — Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) June 10, 2017

This isn’t the first time that Southern has been assaulted with urine.

Here’s some footage of Austin’s March Against Sharia where Infowars reporter Owen Shroyer is surrounded by rabid Antifa demonstrators blowing whistles and chanting “F**k racism and F**k the police!

There were also reports of masked, black clad Antifa members with high powered rifles at the event practicing terrible trigger discipline:

And as if this wasn’t enough to convince you that the US is on the cusp of a hot civil war, Wednesday morning’s events, in which a former Bernie Sanders campaign staffer attacked an early morning GOP baseball practice, is all of the confirmation that we need.

This attack came as no surprise to anyone who has been paying attention to the constant death threats and assassination references made in the media and by celebrities over the last few months since the election. As the Russian collusion narrative falls apart and the spectre of impeachment becomes more unlikely with each day, this last ditch attempt to seize the power back from the hands of the people is to destabilize the United States by fomenting civil unrest, and if necessary a second civil war. Commentators have noticed an eerie similarity between the Democrat-led anti-Trump movement and other George Soros ‘color revolutions’ around the world.

This wouldn’t be the first time such color revolutions have been implemented in the United States: Black Lives Matter and the Occupy Movement both were funded by Soros front groups.

What’s different this time is that Soros and the Deep State seem to be playing for keeps.

Their goal of electing Hillary Clinton and securing the US as the final lynchpin for globalist control was thwarted by the election of President Trump. Their movement is mortally wounded, but has kicked into survival mode and will stop at nothing to continue its stranglehold on us politically, socially, and economically.

The events of this past week have proved this, and I’m just wondering if this will be the week that historians look back upon as the week when the American Cultural Cold War shifted gears and became the Second American Civil War.

Michael Hart and StockBoardAsset,