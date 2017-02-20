Mattis: No plan to seize Iraqi oil

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on February 20, 2017
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Monday the United States does not intend to seize Iraqi oil, shifting away from an idea proposed by President Donald Trump that has rattled Iraq’s leaders.
Mattis’ arrived on an unannounced visit in Iraq as the battle to oust Islamic State militants from western Mosul moved into its second day, and as the Pentagon considers ways to accelerate the campaign against IS in Iraq and Syria.
Those efforts could be complicated by Trump’s oil threat and his inclusion of Iraq in the administration’s travel ban — twin blows that have roiled the nation and spurred local lawmakers to pressure Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to reduce cooperation with Washington.
“I think all of us here in this room, all of us in America have generally paid for our gas and oil all along, and I’m sure that we will continue to do that in the future,” Mattis told reporters traveling with him. “We’re not in Iraq to seize anybody’s oil.”
His comments may provide some reassurance to the Iraqis. But the tensions come at a critical point in the war against IS, with two key battles in the works: the fight to take control of west Mosul, and the start of a campaign in Syria to oust IS from Raqqa, the capital of its self-declared caliphate.
Al-Abadi has taken a measured approach, but the issues can roil already difficult internal politics.
Under the president’s deadline, Mattis has just a week to send Trump a strategy to accelerate the fight and defeat the Islamic State group. And any plan is likely to depend on U.S. and coalition troops working with and through the local forces in both countries.
“We’re going to make certain that we’ve got good situational awareness of what we face as we work together and fight alongside each other,” Mattis said.
His key goal during the visit is to speak about the military operations with political leaders and commanders on the ground, including his top commander in Iraq, Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend.
Asked about the tensions, Mattis said he has been assured that the travel ban — it has been stalled by a legal challenge — would not affect Iraqis who have fought alongside U.S. forces.
The oil issue, however, may be more difficult. Trump brought it up during the campaign, and he mentioned it again late last month during a visit to the CIA.
“To the victor belong the spoils,” Trump told members of the intelligence community. He said he first argued this case for “economic reasons,” but added it made sense as a counterterrorism approach to defeating IS “because that’s where they made their money in the first place.”
“So we should have kept the oil,” he said. “But, OK, maybe you’ll have another chance.”
Trump, however, has also been clear that defeating IS is a top priority. In his inauguration address, he pledged to eradicate radical Islamic terrorism “completely from the face of the Earth.” And he talked during the campaign about greatly increasing the number of U.S. troops in order to “knock out” IS.
He signed an order Jan. 28 that gives Mattis and senior military leaders 30 days to come up with a new plan to beef up the fight.
Mattis would not discuss specifics, saying he wants to gather information first. But he has been talking with military leaders about the possible options, and has largely supported the U.S. strategy of fighting IS with and through local forces.
The military options range from putting more troops in Iraq and Syria to boosting military aid to Kurdish fighters backed by the U.S.-led coalition.
More specifically, officials have talked about expanding efforts to train, advise and enable local Iraqi and Syrian forces, increasing intelligence and surveillance, and allowing U.S. troops to move forward more frequently with Iraqi soldiers nearer the front lines.
The Pentagon also would like more freedom to make daily decisions about how it fights the enemy. Former and current U.S. officials discussed the likely options on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to talk publicly.
In Syria, a possible option would be sending more U.S. forces, including combat troops, there as the Raqqa fight heats up.
Another move would be to provide heavy weapons and vehicles to the U.S.-backed Syrian Kurds, known as the YPG, and boost training. They have been the most effective force against IS in northern and eastern Syria, but the proposal is sensitive. Turkey, a key U.S. and NATO ally, considers the group a terrorist organization.
There are more than 5,100 U.S. forces in Iraq, and up to about 500 in Syria.
Midnight Oil on Mon, 20th Feb 2017 7:01 am
How does this fellow define “seize”; by the looks of it we can proclaim ” Mission Accomplished”, ALLRIGHT, freedom marches on!
Anonymous on Mon, 20th Feb 2017 7:06 am
The world needs to “knock out” US
The world needs to start a campaign to oust the US from washington, the capital of its self-declared ‘democratic republic’.
Cloggie on Mon, 20th Feb 2017 7:09 am
The Shi’ite dominated government in Baghdad is having remarkable success in recapturing Mosul, pushing back Sunni forces, much to the chagrin of KSA, Qatar and Turkey, who supported the failed uprising against Assad.
Iraq is now for the larger part Iranian sphere of influence and if Assad regains control at the cost of the western supported Jihadists, the Russian backed Shi’ite corridor Tehran-Baghdad-Damascus could be realized after all.
The West looks pretty old.
Cloggie on Mon, 20th Feb 2017 7:22 am
The world needs to “knock out” US
Trump is working on it.
http://www.bizpacreview.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/blacks-for-trump-2020-melbourne-florida-rally.jpg
rockman on Mon, 20th Feb 2017 9:40 am
I wonder if Mr. Art of the Deal will see the way forward with respect to ISIS and oil? Obviously ISIS was never a direct threat to the US in the ME…except where we’ve injected our troops. So two threats: directly against certain ME govts and indirectly against oil exports.
So the deal: if those govts wants military support from the US (and the public accepts doing it) they those govts need to finance our efforts. Oil payments are fine but cash is just as good. If the Iraq govt doesn’t feel US military support is worth paying for then they don’t really need us. IOW go fight your war on your own. As I see it the Iraq govt owes the US tax payers a $TRILLION at a minimum for the two wars we fought on their behalf.
IMHO all this “proxy war” bullsh*t needs to end. If we want to engage Iran militarily to thwart their religious expansionist desires then the POTUS should go to Congress and request a declaration of war. Otherwise let’s just sit back and let the situation play out as they kill each other. As long as oil exports aren’t impacted those events don’t DIRECTLY effect the US. And the civilians being slaughtered? None of the $trillions and lives of our military we’ve “invested” has saved those civilians. If fact, perhaps perpetuating stalemates has caused tens of thousands of civilians deaths that would not have happened. Consider Syria: the US taking out Assad would have saved thousands of civilian lives. But supporting the anti Assad forces lead govt forces to increase attacks on those civilian centers.
Essentially if the US govt continues to deploy our military as pseudo mercenaries then we should get paid for “services provided”.
joe on Mon, 20th Feb 2017 12:27 pm
Oil, oil! Iraq had nothing to do with oil.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_for_the_New_American_Century
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/article1665.htm
rockman on Mon, 20th Feb 2017 1:01 pm
Maybe Putin will send President Trump an Hallmark thank you card for the $’s and lives the US “invested” to make Iraq safer for foreign companies to operate:
Feb 20 (Reuters) – Russian oil company Rosneft said on Monday it had started drilling a first exploration well at Block 12 in Iraq, where it is organising exploration and development of the block. Rosneft said it planned to complete drilling in July 2017.
Yep, pretty safe bet the US won’t take any Iraq oil…especially with a squad of Spetsnaz camped out at the wellhead. LOL.