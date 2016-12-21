Defend the Hood

Make sure to press CC on the video player for English subtitles

In 2016, numerous attacks were launched at diverse symbols of gentrification in the Montreal neighborhoods of Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and Saint-Henri. We wanted to give space to the people involved so that they can explain a point of view, that corporate media consistently ignore or misrepresent. subMedia has obtained an exclusive interview with two anarchists involved in the actions.

To protect their identities, the voices have been dubbed by actors.

—-

En 2016, de nombreuses attaques directes ont été lancées contre divers symboles de la gentrification dans Hochelaga-Maisonneuve et Saint-Henri. Nous avons voulu donner aux militants l’occasion d’exprimer un point de vue que les grands médias choisissent systématiquement d’ignorer ou de déformer. Submedia.tv a obtenu ces entrevues exclusives avec deux anarchistes impliqués dans ces actions.

Pour protéger l’identité de ces personnes, leur voix a été doublée.