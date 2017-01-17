Peak Oil is Baaaack

A great report published last year by HSBC called:

Global oil supply – Will mature field declines drive the next supply crunch?

https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B9wSgViWVAfzUEgzMlBfR3UxNDg/view

They make a good many points frequently hammered on by Chris:

Based on our supply model, we estimate that 81% of world liquids production is already in decline, excluding future redevelopments. However, on a more benign definition we estimate the figure at 64%, or 59mbd vs global supply (excluding biofuels/processing gains) of 91mbd.

The remainder of output is accounted for by 1) new conventional fields or large fields in ramp-up or plateau, 2) natural gas liquids (~13.5mbd globally, where production is often associated with long-plateau gas output, typically for LNG), tight oil (~5mbd) and biofuels (~2.3mbd).

If we assume 5-7%pa decline rates on a benign estimate of 59mbd of global post-peak output, the supply lost between 2016 and 2040 amounts to 41-48mbd. For context, this is broadly 4x the current crude oil output of OPEC’s largest producer, Saudi Arabia (c.10.5mbd). Assuming all other pre-peak production is held constant, this is the amount needed just to keep supply flat.

To provide in addition for the expected rise in global demand over the period, the additional supply needed could be closer to 55-60mbd.