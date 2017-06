Energy Return on Investment of Canadian Oil Sands Extraction from 2009 to 2015

In addition, it should be noted that the EROI shown above is all for energy extraction procedures. If subsequent energy industry procedures, such as transportation, were also considered, the EROI results could be different. Further research is required to compare the different energy resources based on other EROI that considers not only energy extraction procedures, but also the procedure of transporting extracted energy to a specific market.

Our extrapolation might also be subject to two possible “shocks”. One possible shock is that government policy pressure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (i.e., the already-announced Alberta and Federal Canadian policies regarding oil sands emission caps and carbon taxes) will result in a step-change disruptive technology innovation analogous to the high oil price market-driven step-change disruptive technology innovation of multi-stage fracturing and horizontal drilling that brought shale oil and gas to market; this will dramatically increase oil sands extraction efficiency and improve EROI dramatically. Another possible shock is that conventional oil- and shale oil-EROI will reduce dramatically as lower quality conventional and shale oil reserves are accessed in response to the global oil price recovery. The oil price is expected to recover due to increasing world oil supply/demand balance and renewed discipline among members of the Organization of Oil Producing Countries (OPEC) cartel and their non-OPEC allies, like Russia, to limit supply after their 2014–2016 experiment with allowing global oil markets to operate without cartel intervention. One or both of these two possible shocks could see the oil sands, conventional oil, and shale oil EROI converge sooner than our straight-line extrapolation.

According to a simple linear extrapolation analysis, the increasing EROI of COS will catch up to the decreasing EROI of global oil and gas after a decade, around the year 2027. However, the real trend for the future EROI of COS may not be as optimistic as what we have extrapolated, since the oil price may remain low, long-term continuous technology improvements may not be secured, and the reserves may become harder to access as the easy resources are extracted in the early stage.

for the sweet spot of Bakken Oil production is as high as 63:1 [ 38 ]. According to Yaritani and Matsushima [ 10 ], the EROIof US shale gas, another typical type of unconventional fossil energy resource, is estimated to be in the range of 13–23. These results show that the EROI of tight oil and the EROI of shale gas are in similar ranges, and that both of them are much higher than the EROI of COS and are even higher than the EROI of global oil and gas. It should be noted that there are large ranges for both tight oil EROI and shale gas EROI since real data regarding energy input and energy output of tight oil and shale gas extraction is not available, and current published research are based on simulated data, thus, the reliability of these results is questionable. Further research is needed to calculate accurate results for US tight oil and shale gas production.

6. Conclusions and Implications

Net energy analysis provides a useful way to represent information about the efficiency of energy resource extraction. Oil sands are an essential energy resource for both Canada and the world. Therefore, the increasingly scientifically accepted method of net energy analysis-EROI was used in this paper to analyze energy efficiency trends of oil sands extraction.

Our results indicate that during the time period from January 2009 to December 2015, the EROI of Canadian mining oil sands fluctuated in the range of 3.9–8, with a general upward trend; the EROI of in situ oil sands also demonstrated a trend of steady increase (range of value: 3.2–5.4). Indirect energy input for mining oil sands extraction and that for in situ oil sands extraction accounted for 12% and 6.8%, respectively, of total energy input of mining oil sands extraction and in situ oil sands extraction. We also find that EROI of mining COS is more fluctuating than the EROI of in situ oil sands.

Compared with conventional oil and gas and other types of unconventional hydrocarbons, oil sands, especially in situ oil sands, still have a lower EROI. Low EROI of oil sands will have adverse effects on the natural environment because more energy is consumed to extract one unit of energy output, and greater energy consumption leads to more emissions. Also, a low EROI of oil sands will have an adverse effect on the economic development in Canada since larger amounts of energy are needed to be invested in the oil sands extraction industry instead of other value creation sectors. According to Hall et al. (2009) [ 39 ], if the mine-mouth EROI of an oil-based fuel that will deliver a given service to the consumer falls below the minimum EROI for society of 3:1, this fuel must be subsidized by other fuels to be useful, and this fuel will not make energetic sense to the society. Further research should be done to calculate the accurate degree of the implication of low oil sands EROI.

Nevertheless, according to the results of this paper, the oil sands EROI is increasing gradually. Given that the global oil and gas EROI is generally declining, the COS should have a greater opportunity for future development, if the EROI of COS continues to increase (or increases faster) for a long enough period of time. However, a simple linear extrapolation analysis in this paper shows that it will take about a decade for the EROI of COS to catch up with the EROI of global oil and gas. In addition, due to the future potential risks of low oil price, discontinuous technology improvements, and the depletion effect of oil sands extraction, the real time needed by the COS industry to catch up with the EROI of conventional petroleum could be even longer. On the other hand, it is also possible that due to political pressure, resulting from the Paris Agreement, and new carbon taxes and emission caps, a future step-change disruptive technology innovation will improve EROI of the oil sands extraction dramatically, or that the EROI of conventional oil and gas will decrease dramatically, so that the time needed by the COS industry to catch up with the EROI of conventional petroleum could be shorter.

As oil sands development and other new unconventional energy resource development have become increasingly politically charged in an environmentally aware world, it is imperative that we have accurate scientifically sound information on the societal impact of this resource development. EROI is emerging as the increasingly accepted standard for this assessment as it is comparable across fuel types. Studies like ours must be done on other unconventional energy extraction technologies so that these different types of energy resources can be compared and evaluated. Policy and media discussions must be based on such scientifically vetted data rather than on claims by activists and counter-claims by industry or government.

Finally, it has long been stated the act of measuring and reporting something is the first step to improving its performance. One could argue that measuring and reporting in a scientifically sound manner the EROI of energy resource extraction types and individual projects will serve as an incentive to improving performance. Companies are required to report on a myriad of financial performance measures and have them audited by third-party auditors. EROI could similarly be required by companies to report and have audited. A standardized way of doing this, such as this paper suggests, is the first step to such a reporting system.