Love, Intelligence and Art — Musings on the Natural World

Derrick Jensen reflects on the bird and frog songs he loves, and the richness of longtime relationships with natural places where one lives. By contrast, and especially in cities, our sensory input is largely mediated by machines (computers, television, radio, cars, etc.) Being surrounded only by human input, it can be very easy to forget there’s a real world — the natural world not created and controlled by humans. In his latest book The Myth of Human Supremacy, he notes that unquestioned assumptions are the real authorities in a culture. “We often hear that evolution itself is based on competition, that it’s ruthless, it’s survival of the fittest, the meanest, the most capitalist, the most abusive. If you believe that, it’ll cause you to act in that fashion.” By contrast, Derrick asks us to consider, “how do you think the world got to be so wild and fecund and beautiful in the first place? Obviously it has been built up…. Every salmon living and dying makes the forest a better place by its life and death…. How do you make the world a better place?” [derrickjensen.org]