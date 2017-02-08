Love, Intelligence and Art — Musings on the Natural World

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Derrick Jensen reflects on the bird and frog songs he loves, and the richness of longtime relationships with natural places where one lives. By contrast, and especially in cities, our sensory input is largely mediated by machines (computers, television, radio, cars, etc.) Being surrounded only by human input, it can be very easy to forget there’s a real world — the natural world not created and controlled by humans. In his latest book The Myth of Human Supremacy, he notes that unquestioned assumptions are the real authorities in a culture. “We often hear that evolution itself is based on competition, that it’s ruthless, it’s survival of the fittest, the meanest, the most capitalist, the most abusive. If you believe that, it’ll cause you to act in that fashion.” By contrast, Derrick asks us to consider, “how do you think the world got to be so wild and fecund and beautiful in the first place? Obviously it has been built up…. Every salmon living and dying makes the forest a better place by its life and death…. How do you make the world a better place?” [derrickjensen.org]
Davy on Wed, 8th Feb 2017 6:35 am
Derrick Jensen is great. He tells it like it is and he is a real green unlike so many fake greens who talk shit as the shit energy out there big asses. Derrick is hopeless though because you can fight people but you can’t fight an organism like our modern civilization. It will do as it pleases and it has proven he is little more than a flea to it. I am a pro naturalist but I am also a realist. I am telling greens that your policies will kill so quit the fake news. I am telling them many of their policies are ineffective and hype. Techno greens have sold out to the status quo. I will also tell them they are better than the alternative. The alternative is the conservative slime of the world that denies science for profit and agrees with science when it fits a sky daddy meme and or makes money. At least greens are heading somewhat in the right direction if unfortunately for fake reasons.
makati1 on Wed, 8th Feb 2017 6:45 am
There is not much of the “real world” left anywhere on the planet. When I was a kid, there were still blank places on the world map. Africa and the Amazon were truly wild and dangerous. Now, most of those places are tourist traps or plowed for commercial crops. The flora and fauna are extinct or dying. The world I knew as a child no longer exists and true wilderness will be gone in another 50 or so years. A great loss that my grand kids will never know. So sad.
Davy on Wed, 8th Feb 2017 7:41 am
“Fake News for Fake People in an Engineered Fake Culture”
“Fake News is really descriptive; how about Fake culture, fake people, fake life. Is America real? You wouldn’t think there are people living here if you walk down most streets, all you see is cars, the occasional dog walkers, and the radiant glow of the TV screen.”
“American culture has been bought and sold to the Corporation generations ago. This recent meme about Fake News really captures the ‘reality moment’ America is having, and isn’t it fitting, a ‘reality TV star’ is President of the United States of America.”
Cloggie on Wed, 8th Feb 2017 8:32 am
how do you think the world got to be so wild and fecund and beautiful in the first place? Obviously it has been built up…. Every salmon living and dying makes the forest a better place by its life and death
Nice, a YouTube video of somebody who rants against electronic devices and gushing about the beauty of nature (basically one huge killing ground for survival).
Jensen is a nature tourist. He comfortably resides at the pinnacle of the food chain, is a mineral engineer, has written a large number of books. He absolutely is no Thoreau, who could stick to his beliefs for only 18 months. So who is this Jensen chap?
Derrick Jensen’s views are broadly controversial. The radical magazine CounterPunch, in addition to publishing interviews with and articles written by Jensen, has also published commentaries by others who are critical of the potential for Jensen’s philosophy to lead misinterpreting followers towards nihilism due to his “apocalyptic” warnings.
The organization Deep Green Resistance (DGR), of which Jensen is a founding member, has been accused of transphobia in relation to its radical feminist advocacy. DGR has denied this, stating merely “a difference of opinion about the definition of gender” with transgender activists; according to DGR’s radical feminism, gender refers to a patriarchal caste system rather than an internal set of feelings. Its members claim to be “critical of gender itself. We are not gender reformists—we are gender abolitionists.” Earth First!, another radical environmental organization, has dissociated from and criticized Jensen and DGR, publishing an online article claiming that leaked private emails reveal Jensen’s animosity towards trans people and anarchists
A radical leftist.
I have strong preference for more down to earth pragmatic Americans, who also still have a feeling for nature, but without the Marxist garbage:
Davy on Wed, 8th Feb 2017 9:48 am
Clog, can you imagine a write up on you. LOL. Look, he is called a radical by a status quo that is radical. I accept viewpoints like yours with a grain of salt. Reminds me of the hypocritical official US version of human rights and what they consider crimes against humanity. Derrick is a much needed passionate enthusiast speaking for Nature. You on the other hand find nature as a canvas for your techno fantasies to be expressed. I call that radical. You see Clog, in today’s world where all meaning is relative we can shape our news however we want. It’s all part of free speech and fake news. I love this quite from Alice and Wonderland. Sorry if I am using it too often but it is so appropriate today:
`In that direction,’ the Cat said, waving its right paw round, `lives a Hatter: and in that direction,’ waving the other paw, `lives a March Hare. Visit either you like: they’re both mad.’ `But I don’t want to go among mad people,’ Alice remarked. `Oh, you can’t help that,’ said the Cat: `we’re all mad here.
Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland — Chapter VI
penury on Wed, 8th Feb 2017 10:27 am
Mak if you read this my thought go out today to the residents of Manila after the fire. I wonder was the fire in Tondo? Wonderful people, not good living conditions.
Apneaman on Wed, 8th Feb 2017 11:51 am
Picture of clog
Apneaman on Wed, 8th Feb 2017 11:52 am
January Arctic Sea Ice Volume is Lowest On Record by a Considerable Margin
“Almost continuous warm, moist air invasions of the Arctic during fall and winter of 2016 and 2017 have resulted in the lowest sea ice refreeze rates on record. As a result, the amount of ice covering sections of the Northern Hemisphere ocean is now remarkably lower than during past comparable periods. In other words, we’ve never seen a winter in which Northern Hemisphere sea ice was so weak and reduced.
One key measure, sea ice volume, has shown particular losses when compared to past years. And even taking into account a long term trend of ice losses for the northern polar region that has been ongoing since the 20th Century, the 2016-2017 losses stand out like a flashing red indicator light. A trend directly related to the human-forced warming of our world through fossil fuel burning and related greenhouse gas emissions.”
Sissyfuss on Wed, 8th Feb 2017 12:52 pm
Jensen is a species racing towards extinction, a creature of Nature. Children are being raised by screens of all varieties, which science states that if you expose toddlers to the matrix their brains will develop in a unique and alternate reality efficacy. Truly evolutionary are the next variety of hominids that will have to confront a devolving natural world by staring at a screen.
Apneaman on Wed, 8th Feb 2017 2:23 pm
Competing cancers.
“More than a dozen new viruses and pathogenic bacteria have appeared in North America in the past 20 years. Europe has had at least 18. Asia 17. Africa seven.”
http://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2017/02/07/512634375/map-find-out-what-new-viruses-are-emerging-in-your-backyard
“Europe has had at least 18”.
19 if you count clog.
Apneaman on Wed, 8th Feb 2017 6:03 pm
Humans have already increased the risk of major disruptions to Pacific rainfall
http://www.nature.com/articles/ncomms14368
AT LEAST 8 BAY AREA HIGHWAYS CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING
http://abc7news.com/news/at-least-8-bay-area-highways-closed-due-to-flooding/1742177/
“The National Weather Service issued a flood warning at 6 a.m. for the Napa River near St. Helena, saying it would rise to 18.9 feet — three feet above flood stage –by late Tuesday morning.”
http://napavalleyregister.com/news/local/photos-napa-valley-flooding/collection_f04f097c-f637-562d-a9cc-914517d66cfe.html
http://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2017/02/07/rain-leads-to-flooding-mudslides-in-napa-valley/
Apneaman on Wed, 8th Feb 2017 6:16 pm
Love the Daily mail. Sensationalize the weather disasters and deny the climate change.
Storm triggers flooding across Northern California as state officials vote on whether to keep emergency drought regulations for the region
Another major storm brought flooding across Northern California as emergency crews across the Bay Area responded to incidents
More than seven inches of rain fell in Sonoma County while Santa Cruz County received at least six inches
Emergency crews in boats and on foot carried out seven rescues for people trapped in their homes or cars as the water rose
Rockslides and mudslides overturned a pickup truck on a state route near Santa Cruz and caused houses to slip down hills
And ski resorts in the Sierra Nevada including Squaw Valley and Sierra Tahoe were forced to close
State water board will vote on whether to keep drought regulations for at least 270 more days at Wednesday meeting
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4202470/Storm-triggers-flooding-Northern-California.html