Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on September 14, 2017
Neil Howe is a renowned author and speaker on economic, demographic, and social change in America. He is the nation’s leading authority on social generations—who they are, what motivates them, and how they will shape America’s future. Howe is the originator of the term “Millennial Generation” and has written over a dozen books on generations and generational research, a field of research he single-handedly invented. His landmark 1997 book The Fourth Turning (co-authored with the late William Strauss), has become an indispensable lens for viewing world political history.
Howe is also a recognized authority on global aging, long-term fiscal policy, and migration. He served as Senior Policy Advisor to Blackstone Group and has testified on entitlement reform many times before Congress.
Howe is currently the Managing Director of Demography at Hedgeye Risk Management and a senior associate at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, where he helps lead the Global Aging Initiative.
16 Comments on "Kunstler with Neil Howe: How Is “The Fourth Turning” Turning Out?"
Ghung on Thu, 14th Sep 2017 5:10 pm
A link would be handy, eh?
http://kunstler.com/podcast/kunstlercast-295-chatting-neil-howe-fourth-turning-turning/
Sissyfuss on Thu, 14th Sep 2017 8:11 pm
Explaining history as a repeating pattern of 80 year installments is akin to using astrology to fortell ones future. Or believing in Clogstorys revisionist incantations.
makati1 on Thu, 14th Sep 2017 8:19 pm
Sissy, I disagree. The world runs in life cycles.
Most of the Great Depression Americans are now dead or very old. The newer generations have forgotten, or never learned, about it’s causes or it’s hardships. So we are doing it all over again only worse this time.
Ditto for war. Most Americans never had war actually touch their family so they don’t oppose it if it keeps them spoiled. The next big one will come home to America in a way that will make the other ‘wars’ seem like water balloon fights.
Cycles are life. Denial will not change anything. Putting down the messenger does not change anything. To poo poo the Forth Turning may be a sign of a lack of thought/experience/education? Just asking.
Theedrich on Thu, 14th Sep 2017 8:22 pm
The U.S. bribe-ocracy needs more illegal cretins. Of the colored kind, above all. Billions, in fact. After all, Congress exists for the benefit of Congresspeople, not (shudder) White America. Plus, the Demonic Party and its fellow-traveling RINOs depend on the lowering of the national IQ to implement their bribery-backed neo-Stalinism. Thus anything that achieves this end will do, given that the end justifies the means.
The current anti-Russian frenzy is at bottom an attack on the only power which might prevent White extinction. That nation, it is claimed, is “undermining democracy” and must be stopped. Especially since Yankee “democracy” is so profitable to the darkie-loving elites.
On Wednesday, 2017 Sep 13, the Senate, in a 61-36 vote, killed a motion by Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) to sunset the Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) now used by the Executive Branch to wage war unconstitutionally. With that vote, the peace-loving Senate decided to continue eternal war anywhere the DeepState wants.
On the same day, Prez Trump and the leaders of the Demonic Party, Schumer and Pelosi, dined together to discuss how to keep 800 thousand illegal morons in America and on permanent welfare, so that the leadership can boost the Demonic vote count. It was also decided that there will be no actual wall built along the Mexican border, but that “good security” will replace it. In other words, the word “wall” is merely a metaphor for a Republican lure to attract to the voting booth the deplorable boobs in fly-over country. The more things change, the more they remain the same.
Western elites lust for White death. This is obvious from the statements of everyone from the likes of econo-Communist Paul Krugman to university presidents to the mouthy CEOs of international organizations. Naturally, foreign parasites such as the Canadian ApeDung in B.C. and other Yids like the Bronfmans who own the Canadian government, along with the deranged European divine-right tyrants, exult in their killing of White civilization and termination of evolution.
It would be impolitic to observe that none of these genosuicidists cares about the real reason for the very existence of the planet — the emergence of a highly intelligent species, which could come only from the Caucasian peoples whom they hate. Their nihilist trajectory can end in only one way: with the gridlock, stagnation and suffocation of the West, overwhelmed by subhuman dross from ThirdWorld outhouses, and the petrodollar-fueled spread of ultra-violent Mohammedanism empowered with WMDs.
Instead of praying for the people afflicted by hurricanes Harvey and Irma, it would be more salvific to pray for Putin.
Sissyfuss on Thu, 14th Sep 2017 8:51 pm
Mak, let me just state that during all those previous 4th Turnings they never faced the predicament we do. It is completely unique for are species, mainly because it encompasses our entire species. Yes, there are patterns involved in the evolution of all life but this 6th mass extinction we be both our first and last.
Sissyfuss on Thu, 14th Sep 2017 9:13 pm
Give it a rest, Thybich. The Senate killed the motion so they could continue to abjure the responsibility as well as the blame for any military action. And if you ever read “The Bell Curve” you would know that the true braniacs on this orb are the Asians, not uptighty whitey. As far as blaming anyone for the nihilist trajectory of our current state blame it on those responsible for our overshoot condition which by the way includes everyone. The crowded rat syndrome knows no racial boundaries and the Western elites that you so ignobly blame for white suicide are merely trying to make an unfair world a little more level. Hope I didn’t raise your paranoic level to Defcom 5 but actually that might be a lower level than normal for you.
Cloggie on Thu, 14th Sep 2017 10:02 pm
“Or believing in Clogstorys revisionist incantations.”
Sisteract is more comfortable with believing that the US is around the clock busy “saving somebodies asses”…
https://youtu.be/2Pxk4zy_SQw
https://youtu.be/yGcO6zZ4MRM
…rather than admitting the obvious, namely that since 1933 the US is busy setting up a world empire, if necessary with the most brutal means.
Snore on, Siss.
Interesting that nobody here ever challanges “my” views directly and propose a counter view. The “best” you can ecpect is protest that the subject is “off topic”, apart from a half-baked attemp by ghung in a distant past. Or the lame reply that history is the past and that they have “moved on”.
You’re easy meat, Siss and others. Light-weight.
makati1 on Thu, 14th Sep 2017 10:29 pm
Sissy, perhaps they did not have CC to deal with, but the financial and social problems are the same. All of he previous Forth Turnings ended in massive wars. This one will likely not be different other than it will likely hurry or species demise because it will be nuclear. In that sense, I agree. But I do not see humans lasting to the end of the century either way. If they do, it will be a miracle, and I do not believe in miracles. No one alive today is likely to see 2100.
makati1 on Thu, 14th Sep 2017 10:37 pm
” The average American has not experienced an economic recovery. The false appearance of recovery has been achieved through excessive money printing by a Federal Reserve working on behalf of criminal Wall Street banks. The fat cats are richer than ever. This farce is not sustainable. Our entire economic recovery is nothing but a Potemkin Village erected by Yellen, Wall Street, spineless politicians, corrupt government apparatchiks, and fake news media corporations. It will not end well.”
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2017/09/14/swindling-futurity/#more-159041”
“Those in power pretend near zero interest rates eight years after the recession was supposedly over is normal. They pretend $500 billion to $1.4 trillion annual deficits are normal. They pretend 20% unemployment is really 4.4%. They pretend the stock market is at all-time highs due to an improving economy rather than central bank easy money and corporate stock buybacks. They pretend $20 trillion of debt and $200 trillion of unfunded welfare promises is no problem. We are living in the grand delusion.”
Americans are afraid to look in the mirror.
Ghung on Thu, 14th Sep 2017 11:06 pm
Cloggo said; >i>”….apart from a half-baked attemp by ghung in a distant past.”
I’m still here and you’re still a detestable waste of time.
Sissyfuss on Fri, 15th Sep 2017 12:50 am
Unlike Ghung, Cloggedbombay, I find your incantations merely detestable. As you can see from your little Utube asides, the object of war is to win. Otherwise you are toast, especially in Dresden. Most people on here don’t challenge your views because they’re either too far flung to be viable or we just don’t know what the hell you’re raving about. The extreme high regard you have for your historical perspectives is shared only by Ptard and your cat. Tis a pity that Nature sometimes attaches the largest egos to the smallest people.
Apneaman on Fri, 15th Sep 2017 1:37 am
William Strauss and Neil Howe
“William Strauss (1947-2007) and Neil Howe (1951-) think society turns on a repeating set of four circa 20-year stages in an approximately 80-year cycle and they try to predict the future based on this.
In spite of their claims being little more than unscientific cyclical theory, they are currently taken seriously by a lot of conservatives and liberals alike, because their theory offers conservatives the hope that society is on the verge of cycling out of the social changes of the 1960s and 1980s and back to the social conservatism of the 1940s-1950s, and liberals the hope that society is on the verge of cycling out of the Reagan-Bush era of deregulation and privatization and back to the New Deal and Keynesian economics of the 1940s-1950s. But first, of course, society has to go through the Big Crisis that comes along every 80 years and is coming again, soon according to the authors.
Since their theory is closely tied to study of the characteristics of American generations (“Baby Boomers,” “Generation X,” etc.,), they were in demand as media go-to people on generational history, which they inevitably used as a platform to pimp their pseudoscientific cyclical theory.”
“Strauss and Howe also cite some popular fiction to make their point: Star Wars and the Lord of the Rings, for example, both have the generational lineup in the right order for a “crisis” period (Gandalf and Obi-Wan Kenobi as elder “prophets,” Strider and Han Solo as rough-and-ready middle-age “nomads,” Frodo and Luke Skywalker as young “heroes”); while fiction taking place during an “unraveling” (Douglas Coupland’s Generation X, the movie Pump Up the Volume) will have young “nomads” being unsupervised bad boys while middle-age “prophets” are indulging in spiritual woo and elder “artists” are quietly letting society fall apart under their watch. Fiction taking place during a “high” (for example the movie Stand By Me) will portray young “prophets” as children beginning to find themselves while their older “artist” siblings are just entering adulthood (and usually so subdued they are off the camera entirely), middle-age “heroes” are off building great projects like the Interstate Highway system and NASA, and elder “nomads” are cranky old geezers who sic their dog Chopper on you. They claim fiction “works” and strikes a chord with audiences if it has the generations lined up in the right order for their time, and fails if it doesn’t.”
“Skepticism
For skeptics, their generational theory presents a number of areas for criticism:
The generations themselves are social constructs. They have an age range of about 20 years each, but what gives somebody born in 1961 (defined here as a Generation Xer) more in common with an Xer born in 1981 rather than a Baby Boomer born in 1960? (According to Strauss and Howe, the difference between somebody born in 1960 and someone born in 1961 is that the former grew up traumatized by the JFK assassination, while the latter was just narrowly too young to remember. But why did the JFK assassination happen when it did? Their theory would seem to claim predictive power for such things, when in fact they constructed this theory after the fact based on past events.)
The “crises” chosen also lend themselves to confirmation bias. The Depression and World War II period was a time of drastic societal change, but so was the Vietnam War and 1960s. Why is one a “crisis” and the other an “awakening”?
Their theory is notably U.S.-centric, and the authors themselves call it an “Anglo-American” cycle.[1]
They use these cycles to make specific prophecies for the future. While major past events, and indeed any past event can be shoehorned to fit their labels, events in the future are supposed to follow exactly as the cycles predict. Many of these appear more to be Strauss’ and Howe’s own political and social views that they would like to see happen: they predict Generation Xers will lead movements to abolish no-fault divorce and privatize Social Security, school uniforms and mandatory national service will become the norm for Millennials, while Baby Boomers will try to radically remake society and enlist Scout-like Millennials in their crusades, who will willingly go along. Anti-drug crusaders, Strauss and Howe believe there is a struggle for the souls of Millennials regarding their attitude toward marijuana (as with the previous “hero” generation regarding alcohol during the Prohibition era) and they encourage Baby Boomers to demand strict drug-free lifestyles among their children, lest marijuana become re-legalized as alcohol was in 1933.
Finally, even the cycle they claimed to identify from the past fell apart during the American Civil War. That period was a crisis but did not produce a “hero” type generation at all, but skipped directly from an “artist” generation to a “nomad” generation — the authors admit as much. Since their theory claims the repeating generational types cause the 80-year cycle of crises, if a generational type was skipped what does that say about their theory on the whole — or about the reliability of their prophecies for the future?
Self-fulfilling prophecies?
The popularity of Strauss and Howe (and numerous other writers, ranging from complete woo-meisters to “mainstream” economists, environmentalists, and political activists both left and right, all forecasting catastrophic doom-‘n’-gloom) may ironically encourage such a crisis to happen. If enough people believe a catastrophic “crisis” is forthcoming because Strauss and Howe (or others) said it would, they might be more likely to put society on a crisis footing in reaction to whatever events do happen. Compare the crisis-like reaction to and iconic status of 9/11 and Katrina to similar catastrophes in the past (during periods other than one of Strauss and Howe’s “crises”), many of which are barely remembered today. Strauss and Howe fans would counter that the crisis-like response to these is precisely what Strauss and Howe’s theory predicts, because of the way the generations are lined up at this given time with Baby Boomers itching for a pretext to justify a crusade to remake society and good little Millennial scouts looking for team efforts to join. But this reasoning is backward: what if Baby Boomers and Millennials had no idea they were supposed to think this way until they read The Fourth Turning which told them this was their generational destiny?
Given that many of their predictions appear to be things the authors want to see happen, it is not hard to imagine that they had self-fulfilling prophecies in mind all along.
On the other hand, it would be wrong to attribute the crisis-like response to current events to the influence of Strauss and Howe alone. It would be more accurate to say Strauss and Howe’s writing reflects broader societal trends in which forecasts of apocalypse, or a need to radically change society, have become popular.”
https://rationalwiki.org/wiki/William_Strauss_and_Neil_Howe
Apneaman on Fri, 15th Sep 2017 1:42 am
Encyclopedia of American Loons
It’s … The Encyclopedia of American loons! Our new and exciting series presenting a representative sample of American loons from A-Z.
Friday, October 17, 2014
#1182: William Strauss & Neil Howe
“Pseudoscience presented as bullshit; no more, no less. But the work of William Strauss and Neil Howe is nevertheless taken rather seriously by many across the political spectrum.”
“Diagnosis: Amazing pseudoscience bullshit, the kind that would pass as profound in the English classes at an unaccredited fundie institution (or any institution promoted by Norm Shealy). It’s rather sad and exasperating that they get away with this kind of silliness, but so they seem to do.”
http://americanloons.blogspot.ca/2014/10/1182-william-strauss-neil-howe.html
Cloggie on Fri, 15th Sep 2017 1:55 am
Ghung I’m still here and you’re still a detestable waste of time.
Sissy Cloggedbombay, I find your incantations merely detestable.
Typical one-liner virtue signalling. And that’s it. Feigned moral indignation.
And all around the clock wining about collapse. And you know what, you ARE going to collapse.
Our two lefties, the one who volunteered to study in the USSR in the seventies and the other one who wants socialism and is convinced that these Lonnie Johnson look-a-likes someday miraculously will turn into gold pieces. They won’t. The US will sink through its knees for the same reason the USSR sank through its knees: this lethargic egalitarianism never works.
A half-way third world country that tries to pretend it is still a first world country.
Give us a call when the inevitable will happen so we can help clearing out the mess. Now you have to excuse me, I have a windturbine to install.
Toodeledokie.
Apneaman on Fri, 15th Sep 2017 1:57 am
Book review from 1997 when the woo woo was first published.
January 26, 1997
Generation Gaps
By MICHAEL LIND
Everything goes in cycles, the authors say, including American history
The Fourth Turning
An American Prophecy.
By William Strauss and Neil Howe.
382 pp. New York:
Broadway Books. $27.50.
“The idea that history moves in cycles tends to be viewed with suspicion by scholars. Although historians as respected as Arthur M. Schlesinger Jr. and David Hackett Fischer have made cases for the existence of rhythms and waves in the stream of events, cyclical theories tend to end up in the Sargasso Sea of pseudoscience, circling endlessly (what else?). ”The Fourth Turning” is no exception.”
” After introducing the non-falsifiable concept of the elastic saeculum, Mr. Strauss and Mr. Howe proceed to stupefy the determined reader with dozens of equally mystifying categories: not just Anglo-American Generations (from the millennial, 1982 onward, back to the Arthurian, 1433-60), but also Four Archetypes (Hero, Artist, Prophet, Nomad) and Four Turnings (whence the title). Put these together, and you get sentences like this: ”An Unraveling cannot lead back to an Awakening, or forward to a High, without a Crisis in between.”
Purveyors of pseudoscience typically try to validate their theories by brutally ransacking scholarship and mythology. Mr. Strauss and Mr. Howe have a chart purporting to show that ”Four-Type Generational Cycles” can be found in the writings of, among others, Arnold Toynbee, the Old Testament’s authors, Homer and Samuel Huntington.”
http://americanloons.blogspot.ca/2014/10/1182-william-strauss-neil-howe.html
Another one of my long running predictions has been that as the great unraveling continues we would see more & more desperate humans looking to cling to something, anything, that will give them the slightest bit of hope for the future. Cargo cults, authoritarian regimes run by hyper strict super daddies, old tyme religion, newtyme techno religion(singularity), new versions of Ghost Dancing and because we live under individualistic consumer capitalism many will order up, from their psyche, customized and personalized versions of reality(see clog). The forth turning fits the bill nicely.
Cloggie on Fri, 15th Sep 2017 4:10 am
Trump is losing his support base, now that he is ever more encapsulated by the Washington insiders. The old war horse seems to be tired and doesn’t have the strength to resist anymore and has become a Dreamer himself. Pelosi even begins to like Trump, good boy:
http://www.spiegel.de/politik/ausland/donald-trump-veraergert-partei-basis-und-fans-wut-frust-enttaeuschung-a-1167761.html
Ultra-conservative radio hosts like Laura Ingraham distance themselves from Trump and fear that the “Great Wall of America” (not to be confused with the “Great Wall of China”) intended to keep the “barbarians” from overtaking the country.
The Iron Curtain worked splendid for several decades. But Washington intends to turn the US in a third world country, which btw suits Europeans, Russians and Chinese perfectly. One competitor less.
It should have become clear by now to Trump supporters that to bring about real change via Washington is impossible. Washington itself is the problem. A certain Austrian would have little problem help explaining the situation.
It is not difficult to predict how this all will end. Neil Howe’s Fourth Turning, picked up by Steve Bannon will not be brought about via a Trump-Bannon ticket, that ticket is history.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/09/14/trump-voters-throw-maga-hats-twitter-bonfire/
“Trump Voters Throw MAGA Hats into Twitter Bonfire”
Forget Trump, forget MAGA, the fight for naked demographic survival is next. And they all have guns.
And the good news is, the insurgents 2.0 of the near future can count on full Eurasian support, from Lisbon to Wladiwostok to Beijing, because everybody wants to see Soros-neocon-Washington go.