“‘We’re going to be okay’: Humans not destined for extinction”

Page added on March 17, 2017
Between melting ice caps, water scarcity. and a warming climate, the future of humanity can sometimes look grim.
Scientists have long warned of a mass human extinction event and many believe that things have taken a turn for the worst. The iconic doomsday clock currently sits at 2½ minutes to midnight (the closest its been since the beginning of the Cold War). Meanwhile, a recent study from the University of Barcelona asserted there was a 13 per cent chance that humans don’t make it out of the 21st century alive.
But despite all the doom and gloom, scientist and former NASA astrobiology chair David Grinspoon says there might not be so much to fear.
“The human race is not credibly threatened with extinction,” he told host Robyn Burns on CBC’s All Points West ahead of his guest lecture at the University of Victoria.
“We’re going to be okay — but we’re going through a very difficult transition.”
Grinspoon recently penned Earth in Human Hands — an in depth look at how humans have shaped the Earth over millions of years.
He says that through his decades of research, some trends stand out that should actually be causes for optimism.
The Earth’s stabilizing populations are one of those causes.
“All of the best projections show population peaking and then leveling off later this century, and fertility is declining for the right reasons,” he said.
While billions of humans live in poverty, Grinspoon says increased economic development and rising standards of living would slow population growth. He expects the world’s population to peak at about 10 to 11 billion before the end of the 21st century
He admits the prospect of feeding that many people is daunting, but trends suggest the number would soon start to decline.
If the population does eventually decline, so to will the effects that humans have on the planet, meaning humans could inhabit the Earth for longer, says Grinspoon. However, he says the true challenge lies in minimizing the damage that’s already being done.
“The overall biggest issue we face is the threat of climate change and our need to transition our global energy systems into ones that do not wreck the natural systems that we depend upon,” he said.
But Grinspoon is also optimistic on this front. He says current investments in wind and solar are just the starting point of an energy revolution.
“There’s no way 100 years from now we’ll be dependent on fossil fuels.”
Grinspoon points to economic incentives that favour renewable resourcs. He cites China’s ‘green revolution‘ as an example of why it’s in the best interest of countries to reduce their carbon foot print.
“[China is not switching to renewable energy] because they suddenly became global altruists — it’s because you can no longer breath in Beijing, so they’re shutting down coal plants and investing in solar and wind.”
He admits that humanity needs to pick up the pace in order to stave off further effects of climate change, but firmly believes humans are in a state of transition.
“The 21st century is going to be rough and tragic in some ways, but its also true there’s going to be a 22nd, and a 23rd century.”
25 Comments on "‘We’re going to be okay’: Humans not destined for extinction"
dkb on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 5:52 am
Tribes inhabiting the Amazon will be ok. If you reside in Nunavut, you’ll be ok, if you live in the taiga somewhere in Siberia, you won’t feel threatened. If you are living in White Horse in the Yukon, life might change some, but you will probably weather it all with few problems.
If you live on the east coast of the US with the rest of the millions there, life could become a real struggle if systems begin to fail.
Population overshoot in places like India and China, the entire Pacific rim, would succumb to die-off. All of Europe will be and is in turmoil. In other words, the green shoots have emerged, the nascent stages of overshoot have arrived.
If you live 150 miles north of Saskatoon, you will never notice a thing if it all goes south.
11,000,000,000 people in 2100 need to be born first.
By 2100, just about everybody alive today will be dead and gone.
The 11,000,000,000 in 2100 will be on their own.
If they are there, that is.
twocats on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 6:00 am
wow… wow. Do not try and bend the [grin]spoon reality. That’s impossible. Instead… only try to realize the truth… there is no [grin]spoon reality.
Davy on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 6:10 am
WTF, as anonymous said in an earlier comment “uncut hopium”. I am not sure how to address this. I could just piss on it and say “you pussy grow some balls” or I can lie and say “child yes, it will be OK”. We are at that point in time of our species where we have to address honesty and then chose what our values are and then finally use wisdom to make proper decisions. That revolves round the truth. We have to push our emotions and spirituality off to another discussion. We have to honestly and with science and mathematics show how none of this is adding up. With honesty then we can chose what our values should be in a collapsing planetary system and modern civilization.
Do we want to invest in hospices and lifeboats or do we want to party to the end? IMA, only 1BIL of the 7BIL are at the party. Do we want to try to save our species or live for the here and now and save as many as we can now for a normal modern lifespan? We can try to lift as many as possible out of poverty in modern development as we destroy a planetary system in the process. There are no free lunches here on earth in the 21st century and no cake we can have and eat. There are only trade off at this point in history.
These question put many doors in front of us. Once through these doors there is no turning back. If we chose to open that door to hospices and lifeboats then globalism is over. Market based economies and liberal democracy cannot survive that kind of bad news. We will accelerate decline and collapse with that news but we can also save something. Riding the train to species suicide is another approach we appear to be on at least at the top. We can party large and continue the status quo in techno optimism and a false human exceptionalism. We can do this until we have a spectacular run in with a brick wall of existential limits.
We can’t have proper wisdom until we decide which of these values we want. Are we going short term or long term? Are we going individual or species? Once we decide that then wisdom kicks in with honest decisions. Of course we can’t ask those questions and we won’t find wisdom at the species level. We are a train wreck in progress and in runaway mode. This leaves only you as an individual and or small community to choose your wisdom.
Time is short so get with the picture. Once you honestly chose wisdom then let the emotions and spirituality kick in. Find your higher power and meaning. None of us are getting out of this alive and no one knows what is after. We can be honest with the truth and that is honest with nature and the universe. That is pretty high on the list of higher powers to begin with. After that chose your flavors. Denial is not a higher power.
makati1 on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 6:12 am
“…but its also true there’s going to be a 22nd, and a 23rd century.”
Yep! But will there be any homo sapiens to mark the date? I doubt it. All those places you say will still be livable, dkb, will not be. I am not going to take my time to give you a quick course in ecology and climatology. I suggest you access all of the refs that Ap posts here for an idea why there will be no habitable places left by 2100.
Cloggie on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 7:55 am
Forget the professional doomers. $100/kwh storage has been achieved!
https://www.trouw.nl/groen/batterijdoorbraak-magische-grens-van-100-dollar-is-geslecht~a481b290/
In a few years from $1000 to $100 per kwh storage.
City College NY has improved an old concept of mangandioxide-zinc batteries. Result: 6000 charge-cycles for less than $100/kwh.
(Apparently Euro’s and Asians found a safe space where they could conduct research)
Price storage of a single kwh: 1.67 dollar cent or say 8 cent per day per household. Peanuts.
Can also be used for cars: 40 kwh battery for $4000.
Bye-bye gasoline.
This NYC startup if going to produce them first:
http://www.urbanelectricpower.com/
Doomers are so 2010.
Cloggie on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 7:57 am
The hardcore science behind the storage:
http://www.nature.com/articles/ncomms14424
Summary:
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/03/170303091411.htm
Sissyfuss on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 10:39 am
Wow, that’s great, Cloggedbunghole. That means BAU as far as the eye can see through the Beijing smog. We won’t have to inhibit the 6th mass extinction or retard the methane release in the Arctic or the permafrost melt either. Even Gert the Squirt is smiling through his tears.
Cloggie on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 10:44 am
Sissy, have you ever produced, apart from your standard 20 farts per day, anything else but sneers?
BobInget on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 10:50 am
As almost everyone in that human mass picture intended to illustrate overcrowding seemed to be male,
Overpopulation won’t be a problem after all.
Dredd on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 11:13 am
“‘We’re going to be okay’: Humans not destined for extinction”
I guess we were right as teens then.
We considered ourselves to be invincible.
Keep challenging the Establishment because it makes them more real (On Thermal Expansion & Thermal Contraction – 14).
penury on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 11:34 am
Everyone reading this, will be gone. So prove this wrong.
GregT on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 11:57 am
“Climate change remains the biggest threat to humanity, says Grinspoon.”
Well at least Grinspooner got that right, the rest is all tripe. Expecting technology and industrialism to save us from the consequences of technology and industrialism, is nothing short of insane. We are not in control of nature. The longer that we continue to pretend that we are, the bigger the die off will be. We either stop destroying the Earth, or the Earth will destroy us.
Apneaman on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 12:31 pm
Our Foolish Species
“Astrobiologist David Grinspoon, whose book Lonely Planets sits on my bookshelf, has a new take on the Anthropocene, which can be defined as the era of human dominance of the Earth. (Geologists argue about the dating.)
Those few thousands of people (out of 7.4 billion) who understand the importance of maintaining a livable planetary environment regard the anthropocene as a total disaster for the non-human biosphere and, eventually, for Homo sapiens itself.
Not Grinspoon. He is “a senior scientist at the Planetary Science Institute and an adjunct professor of astrophysical and planetary science at University of Colorado. His popular writing has been featured in The New York Times, Slate, and Scientific American, among others. His latest book is Earth in Human Hands: Shaping Our Planet’s Future (2016). He lives in Washington, DC.”
Clearly Grinspoon has been a great social success among the humans.
But, an astrobiologist who lives in Washington D.C? Maybe we’ve identified the problem right there.
Anyway, here we go. Have a bucket handy.”
http://www.declineoftheempire.com/2016/12/our-foolish-species.html
Apneaman on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 12:53 pm
Dave Cohen has done great work combing through the relevant research on “human nature” and with it demonstrating why most humans are psychologically incapable of accepting what the humans have unleashed and what it means for their future.
Adventures In Flatland — Part IV
“The first three Adventures In Flatland essays were written in 2014 and appeared on this blog (DOTE).
Adventures In Flatland
Adventures In Flatland — Part II
Adventures In Flatland — Part III
This essay presupposes that you have read the original, but it would be helpful to read all three. This fourth and final long essay does not review those earlier essays. You’ve got to read them.
I use the term “flatland” in different ways. As a hypothesis, the flatland model posits a set of unconscious core instincts which drive our most important characteristic behaviors. I also use the term as an adjective (e.g. describing those characteristic behaviors as “flatland nonsense”). Flatland as a metaphor implies a 2-dimensional world, where the missing 3rd dimension is human nature itself (all those unconscious processes). Otherwise, the term simply refers to the human condition itself. These various usages will usually be clear enough in context.”
http://www.declineoftheempire.com/2017/03/adventures-in-flatland-part-iv.html
Until and unless one understands how human cognition and emotion works one will never truly grasp why the humans are, where they are and why they can’t be other than what they are and do other than what they do.
Sissyfuss on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 1:39 pm
Cloggterfuge, your hopium gas release is magnitudes higher on the GHG damage chart than my 20 farts. May a 7th century jihadist wrap your sister in a burqa.
Apneaman on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 1:46 pm
CO2 levels and mass extinction events
“The chart below is adapted from a similar graph in Dr. Peter Ward’s book, “Under a Green Sky.” It simply plots all the mass extinction events of the last 500 million years against the best estimate of carbon dioxide levels (CO2) at the time. According to his analysis all major extinctions occurred when CO2 levels exceeded a thousand parts per million (ppm).
” During past periods of abrupt change — the most recent one occurring approximately 50 million years ago — it took roughly a million years for CO2 to change by one hundred ppm. Thus it is now changing about 25,000 times faster than in known geologic history.”
http://www.johnenglander.net/co2-levels-and-mass-extinction-events/
Daily CO2
March 14, 2017: 407.29 ppm
March 14, 2016: 404.48 ppm
February CO2
February 2017: 406.42 ppm
February 2016: 404.04 ppm
https://www.co2.earth/
Dr. Peter Ward (Fields: Paleontology, Biology, Astrobiology) on Mass Extinction and Global Warming
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AgMMUC6Trrw
GregT on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 2:29 pm
Thanks for another interesting link Apnea!
Adventures In Flatland.
A quote from the first essay:
“There are roughly 7.2 billion humans on Earth, and, roughly speaking, about 10 million of them are painfully aware that Homo sapiens is destroying the biosphere, slowly on human time scales, but in no time at all on the geological time scale. (10 million is a very generous estimate.) Some of those exceptional people, a goodly portion of whom are working scientists, are actively opposing the ongoing destruction, though many are not.”
“Rounding up, those 10 million souls represent approximately 0.14% of the entire human population. The other 99.86% are either actively destroying the biosphere, or indifferent to that lamentable trend (i.e., they are merely current or would-be “consumers” who are thus acquiescing in and contributing to the trend indirectly).”
Obviously, both you and I are in the 0.14%. Explains a lot. Cohen is brilliant, BTW.
Apneaman on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 2:43 pm
The Faster You Go, the Sooner You’re Done
“Civilization, like an airplane in flight, survives only as it keeps going forward”
~ Edward Abbey
“Every civilization reaches its end. In every case, the end is a surprise for most of the inhabitants. In most documented cases, a few individuals sounded the alarm as the proverbial ship was sinking. These people were punished or ignored.”
“Every species reaches its end. In every case, the last member of a species is unaware it is the final version. We are the only species known to be aware of our demise at the level of a species. The few individuals sounding the alarm have been ignored, insulted, or punished.”
https://guymcpherson.com/2017/03/the-faster-you-go-the-sooner-youre-done/
Davy on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 2:49 pm
Opposing the ongoing destruction BS! The only ones proposing solutions would need to talk about a die off the rest are pulling their pud. What are you and ape man doing Greg? Pointing fingers and complaining all I see. Don’t flatter yourself with your Canadian righteous.
Apneaman on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 3:23 pm
Greg, you’re welcome. I love how Cohen turned all their research around on them and pointed it back at them and society at large. In one of those essays there is a quote from one of those human behaviour researchers where they outright reject their own finding because it’s just to painful to contemplate. Which is even more proof of the findings. Denial, story, hopium – that’s what it means to be human. Would not have come to dominate otherwise. For years I wrestled with myself – should I not be warning my loved ones so they can “prepare”? Not for a while now. Let them be. Let them live. I could only speculate what puts any human in the 0.14% bracket, but it’s not access to information. There are no secrets when it comes to this stuff. Like human extinction it’s academic. So there are two groups of folks in Yemen and Somalia who are literally starving today – as I write. I doubt there is even one of them dwelling on the fate of all mankind right about now.
Apneaman on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 3:33 pm
Davy, still struggling with the paranoia and reading comprehension huh? No shame in going back on those happy pills ya know. Do it fer da children.
energy investor on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 5:02 pm
Cloggie, I enjoyed reading your battery links provided above. Thanks for those.
I suspect that as the technology does little to advance the technology beyond notional price and incremental gains, these folks will struggle. They will obviously be in the laboratory for a while as they figure out how to manufacture and then to de-bug their trials.
Aquion was also a fantastic concept, was given similar plaudits and was well funded to USD190 million…yet they went bust. It isn’t alone in that. Hence getting money for battery start ups these days is very difficult.
It looks like it will be a couple of years yet before these folks get to present production capable products to the market and we will then see whether they can make any appreciable difference…or not.
Hopefully they will get repeatable improvements of other kinds in the process of scaling up a pilot plant.
Certainly the world desperately needs superior transportable electrical energy storage capabilities.
These scientists are the heroes of the modern age whether they succeed or crash and burn.
GregT on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 5:51 pm
I found this to be of particular interest Apnea,
http://peakwatch.typepad.com/.a/6a00d83452403c69e201a511e8f640970c-800wi
Helps to explain a lot of the behaviour displayed even on this forum.
GregT on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 6:15 pm
“Certainly the world desperately needs superior transportable electrical energy storage capabilities.”
The last thing that the world needs is for the humans to find another means with which to destroy it.
GregT on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 6:26 pm
“The only ones proposing solutions would need to talk about a die off the rest are pulling their pud.”
There are no solutions to predicaments Davy, and how you managed to somehow turn this into a nationalist pride thingy yet again, is beyond comprehension. (Albeit predictable.)