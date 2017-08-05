Earth Overshoot: Living Large in the 21st Century

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Buying on credit:
August 2nd was Earth Overshoot Day. As of that day, the year is done for planet Earth, she has given a year’s worth of natural resources. It may seem counter-intuitive at first. Obviously, we aren’t done with 2017 yet. How can we take more than the Earth makes, for decades on end?
Have you ever run out of money before running out of month? If not, pat yourself on the back. You know how to consistently manage your resources. For the rest of us, we borrow against our future ability to fill in the gaps, keep things flowing. What about running out of Earth before running out of year? We all do that.
So what happens now?
We go into debt, dig into nature’s future ability to regenerate what we take. More carbon emitted than can be absorbed, more topsoil eroded away than can be restored, more water pumped out of aquifers than can be recharged.
Current patterns of production and consumption externalize much of the actual cost, most notably the cost of depleting natural capital or biocapacity. Measuring ecological footprint against the biocapacity of an area determines ecological overshoot. Globally it takes the regenerative resource capacity of 1.7 Earth’s to meet human demands.
The economics of biocapacity
Earth Overshoot Day is hosted by the Global Footprint Network, a research organization focused on “changing how the world manages its natural resources and responds to climate change. I recently spoke with Dr. Mathis Wackernagel, co-founder and CEO of GFN, to learn more about Earth Overshoot Day, his work, and his philosophy of how to live in a world of constraints.
Wackernagel laid the groundwork for the ecological footprint for his doctoral dissertation. The ecological footprint metric was further developed, the metric is the foundation for Earth Overshoot Day and, more importantly, Global Footprint Network’s ongoing collaboration with business leaders, countries, cities and regions, more than 70 global partners in all. GFN’s work establishing its core database of “National Footprint Accounts” and their open-source public data platform demonstrates the collective self-interest in preserving natural capital.
“We’re trying to show two key things,” says Wackernagel:
First is understanding that, beyond the fossil fuels that now seem so crucial to our existence, the “ultimate resource” upon which humanity depends is Earth’s renewable capacity. The highest value is Earth’s ability to absorb carbon and renew itself. We call it the natural carbon cycle. Global Warming is a function of more carbon in the atmosphere than can be absorbed. Which is to say, the issue is not the carbon itself but our use of it.
Second, by looking at the world from the perspective of countries as farms, the “self-interest becomes more obvious,” Wackernagel says.
Tied to the land
Both biocapacity and ecological footprint are expressed as global hectares. A “global hectare” is a hectare of “biologically productive land and sea area with world average bioproductivity.”
In other words, we are all, ultimately, tied to the land. A modern, industrialized, resource intensive country or economic sector’s ability to compete is weakened by diminishing biocapacity. Like a farmer’s soil turning fallow.
“Countries in a world that uses more and more resources aren’t resource secure themselves, they put themselves more at risk,” Wackernagel says.
“It’s fundamentally linked to the self-interest of each nation and city to recognize the context and accordingly invest.”
Wealthier countries can and do outrun their risk “in the short run,” says Wackernagel, by having more income than others. In the long run, however, not everybody can have more income than others.“It puts more and more pressure on a limited resource. It puts everybody at risk”
Any economic entity – from individuals to nations and global economies – not fully and accurately assessing its costs eventually becomes overextended. Something has to give.
An engineer’s invitation
Wackernagel considers himself and his colleagues as “engineers of sustainability,” sorting out for the rest of us how to conceptualize and quantify biocapacity and ecological footprint. From there we can “build a bridge.”
“I’m an engineer,” Wackernagel says (he earned his degree in mechanical engineering from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology). “I believe in the possible… boosting a vision about hope, not the bad seed of despair.”
Calculating Earth Overshoot day isn’t all that complex, says Wackernagel. What is complex, he says, is “how to solve it… because many people think it’s a tragedy.”
“In terms of building the bridge and winning everybody’s participation, we have to frame the conversation as an invitation, not as a lens. We need to have everybody’s success in mind. Not ‘you’re good or bad’ or whatever. The moral language can push people off.”
We’re all tied to the land, we’re all in this together. Is our world really manageable by adhering to simple platitudes? Perhaps more than we realize.
“What the hell is water?”
Humanity went into global overshoot in the early 70s, before many people reading this article were even born. In fact, between 1975, considered the first year of overshoot, and today, about 3.4 billion people have arrived. Nearly half of the global population is born into an overburdened planet.
It’s like the story of one fish asking another, “how’s the water?” The other fish replies,”what the hell is water?” We are swimming in a world that is only “normal” to us: here, now (and even that is arguably not so normal anymore).
David Foster Wallace explains it best in This is Water:
“The immediate point of the fish story is that the most obvious, ubiquitous, important realities are often the ones that are the hardest to see and talk about. Stated as an English sentence, of course, this is just a banal platitude — but the fact is that, in the day-to-day trenches of adult existence, banal platitudes can have life-or-death importance.”
It is often hardest to see things as they are when they are right before us. History is replete with examples of civilizations overshooting their resource base, leading to collapse. The Romans, the Mayans. In hindsight, we can see how they overextended, yet it is difficult to recognize the same thing in our own time.
The essential bottom line
Global Footprint Network defines biocapacity as “the ability of an ecosystem to regenerate biological resources and absorb wastes generated by humans.”
Ecological footprint measures the “amount of biologically productive land and sea area required to produce all the resources a population consumes and to absorb its waste.
Formula: PB/EF X 365 = Earth Overshoot Day
where PB = planetary biocapacity and EF = ecological footprint
Cloggie on Sat, 5th Aug 2017 5:38 am
Kunstler should finally and openly admit that basically he is pro-Trump, not in energy and environment matters, but in geopolitical matters.
And at the moment geopolitics (as in: America not starting another war) is more important than a US contribution to solving energy and climate problems. Other will do that.
onlooker on Sat, 5th Aug 2017 5:51 am
Oh, yes we are drawing down our principal inheritance that this planet gave us. Quite a feat. But, instead of collectively trying to tighten our belts we in the rich countries continue our unsustainable way of life. Like the elites of old, they were the last to awake to the existential menace. When they finally did it was too late for all members of their societies .
Makati1 on Sat, 5th Aug 2017 5:53 am
The above chart of resources abuse says it all. Those at he top have the longest, hardest and most painful fall. Those at the bottom will hardly notice.
Davy on Sat, 5th Aug 2017 7:05 am
Another stupid article comparing a per capita footprint when we are an interconnected global world. Why not show what Asia is doing when you combine overpopulation with over consumption. Do this in aggregate and show us that big friggen foot print. I am not say one American is worth three Chinamen. I am also saying one to one is not valid in isolation. Both are a factor. We are here and this is it. Per capita and aggregate national accounts must be looked at. This is systematic and individual. It is all of the above. Why do we cherry pick data according to the drama of effect and under the guise of intent?
Let’s realize that China is a manufacturer for reasons well known and the US a consumer for reasons well know. Both produce copious amounts of production of all kinds. Both nations have too many people per a reasonable scale based upon a planetary balance. These two nations cannot just turn off this national impulse without adversely affecting the other. Both nations depend on the other. All developed nations are overconsuming per a logical earth foot print. Most 3rd world nations have way too many people that consume less but are still a big foot print.
When even the smallest footprint is too big so WTF is the point. It is called blame and complain about stupid. We are not going to put lipstick on a growth based global system. It doesn’t work like we see with dumbasses that say “my team is better than yours” BS either. We are not going to do this with overpopulation and populations everywhere wanting a more and a better life.
You can pretend things will be OK if we lower our foot print but they won’t be. This situation is too big to fix. In these situations there are other arrangements and those are risk based. You understand we are not going to fix the problem but we can adapt and mitigate. There will be a natural remedy but not human friendly. Nations will adjust and since we are a global world we will adjust together in a choreographed song based upon those interconnections but also along with the chiming in of chaos and disorder. You can’t fix overshoot. You can lessen it with efforts like renewable energy and efficiency but that is only a Band-Aid. Everywhere and in all men’s hearts we want Moar with less that is more and our populations are exploding at a time when we must do less NOW.
I am practicing a life of stoicism. I am trying to practice relative sacrifice of doing less within my life system of location, family, and class. You are not going to solve much doing a crash course in sacrifice with who and what surrounds you. You will alienate everyone around you and likely go broke. I am not doing this to say I am better and more worthy of praise. I don’t want an award. I am doing this for personal spiritual reason of my love and caring for Mother Nature. This is between me and my mother. It will not matter one bit for the macro human budget. Some other guy will use up whatever I don’t use. I am also doing this for academic reasons. I am curious about a way of life using less. I am interested in an alternative life system. I am curious about having more spiritually and less physically. I am doing this leaving of the status quo by using it. This is a surreal way of life because you still consume but that consuming you hope and try to yield less consumption. You want to go low profile and still survive. I must participate in a growth based culture of advancement and try to use that system to do less. I fool myself sometimes but overall it has been very interesting and rewarding. I am doing less and saying no when I can. Yet, being a westerner I am still using far more resources than a 3rd world’er.
Hubert on Sat, 5th Aug 2017 10:49 am
Splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen to produce clean energy can be simplified with a single catalyst developed by scientists at Rice University and the University of Houston.
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/07/170726131744.htm
—-
Hydrogen might be the future.
Jan on Sat, 5th Aug 2017 12:02 pm
The global footprint account is simplistic and plainly wrong.
The US obviously uses a great deal of fossil fuels but it does not have the pollution of China or the water problems of India.
India will run out of water to irrigate most of it’s crops within 10 years.
https://qz.com/931878/india-is-facing-its-worst-water-crisis-in-generations/
http://www.waterworld.com/articles/wwi/print/volume-25/issue-2/editorial-focus/groundwater-treatment/recharging-india-s.html
China’s water is worse than it’s air.
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/04/12/world/asia/china-underground-water-pollution.html
The horror that will unfold when these two countries have used up the aquifers is beyond comprehension.
