‘Global Warming’ Is a Myth, Say 58 Scientific Papers in 2017

In other words, the so-called “Consensus” on global warming is a massive lie. And Donald Trump was quite right to quit the Paris agreement which pretended that the massive lie was true.
By “global warming” these papers don’t, of course, mean the mild warming of around 0.8 degrees Celsius that the planet has experienced since the middle of the 19th century as the world crawled out of the Little Ice Age. Pretty much everyone, alarmists and skeptics alike, is agreed on that.
Rather, they mean “global warming” in the sense that is most commonly used today by grant-troughing scientists, and huxter politicians, and scaremongering green activists, and brainwashed mainstream media (MSM) environmental correspondents. “Global warming” as in the scary, historically unprecedented, primarily man-made phenomenon which we must address urgently before the icecaps melt and the Pacific islands disappear beneath the waves and all the baby polar bears drown.
What all these papers argue in their different ways is that the alarmist version of global warming — aka Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming (CAGW) — is a fake artefact.
Apneaman on Sat, 10th Jun 2017 5:22 pm
80 graphs said so?
Did 58 Scientific Papers Published in 2017 Say Global Warming is a Myth?
An article on Breitbart News used flawed interpretations from a climate skeptic blog to amplify a grossly inaccurate understanding of climatological research.
“his article, which is in essence merely a link to a post from a blog that goes by the name “No Tricks Zone” and some added musings on “grant-troughing scientists,” “huxter politicians,” “scaremongering green activists,” and “brainwashed mainstream media environmental correspondents,” claims that this ragtag collection of studies proves that the long-standing scientific consensus on climate change is nothing but a myth.
The blog post Breitbart linked to is a list of 80 graphs (so many graphs!) taken from 58 studies. The analysis of the findings presented by No Tricks Zone is crude, misinformed, and riddled with errors. ”
http://www.snopes.com/scientific-papers-global-warming-myth/
Apneaman on Sat, 10th Jun 2017 5:24 pm
If that was if fact the findings of any of the papers, then a link to anyone of the studies will surely state that in the abstract or conclusion. Go for it anyone.
Apneaman on Sat, 10th Jun 2017 5:26 pm
Breitbart lost 90 percent of its advertisers in two months: Who’s still there?
“The number of advertisers on the alt-right site Breitbart.com has dropped 90 percent in recent months, from 242 in March to 26 in May, according to data from MediaRadar, a New York firm that tracks online advertising. Among the businesses that continue to advertise on the site include a gentleman’s club in Northern Virginia, a golf resort near the coast of Spain and the conservative foundation Judicial Watch.”
http://www.sfgate.com/business/article/Breitbart-lost-90-percent-of-its-advertisers-in-11206674.php
onlooker on Sat, 10th Jun 2017 5:37 pm
Rachel Maddow Explains “The Money Man” Behind Both Breitbart News And The Trump Campaign
Billionaire Robert Mercer Funded Both Breitbart And A Pro-Trump Super PAC
https://www.mediamatters.org/video/2016/08/25/rachel-maddow-explains-money-man-behind-both-breitbart-news-and-trump-campaign/212685
Cloggie on Sat, 10th Jun 2017 6:06 pm
B-b-but, does that mean that the apneatard has been lying to us all the time?
Cloggie on Sat, 10th Jun 2017 6:07 pm
First peak oil and now this… are we going to be spared nothing?!