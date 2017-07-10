Elon Musk: The world’s population is accelerating toward collapse and nobody cares

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Elon Musk usually tweets about mundane topics, from LA traffic to Tesla projects. On Thursday he was more dire.
“The world’s population is accelerating towards collapse, but few seem to notice or care,” Tesla’s CEO tweeted to his nearly 10 million followers.
He pointed to a November article in New Scientist magazine titled, “The world in 2076: The population bomb has imploded.”
The piece, written by Fred Pearce points to Japan as a case study for what could go wrong in the relatively near future.
Rather than a meltdown where the Earth’s population outstrips the planet’s ability to feed everyone, we could be headed toward a more subtle but equally disastrous outcome where our population simply does not replace itself fast enough.
“The world has hit peak child,” the late Hans Rosling, a professor at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, said in the article.
Indeed, Japan’s fertility rate is 1.4 children per woman, well below what is required to sustain population growth.
While Japan is perhaps the most well-known example of a country’s population aging, the article in the London-based magazine also points to Germany and Italy, both of which “could see their populations halve within the next 60 years.”
The article spells out some of the problems an older population might bring, including less innovation, cultural shifts and worse and more recession-prone economies.
According to the US Census Bureau, the nation’s population is roughly 325 million with a net gain of one person every 12 seconds.
However, Pearce does point out some silver linings. “Old could be the new young,” he writes, adding older societies are less likely to start wars.
And, he points out, fewer people on the planet would give Earth’s ecosystem a breather:
“Nature, at least, would enjoy the silver lining.”
The so-called population bomb has been speculated about for nearly half a century, dating back to at least 1968 when two Stanford University researchers published a book titled “The Population Bomb” that predicted mass starvation in the 1970s and ’80s due to overpopulation.
Musk has been known to pontificate on theories outside the mainstream, including famously last June when he said there is only a “one in billions” chance we’re not living in a computer simulation.
onlooker on Mon, 10th Jul 2017 9:42 am
Nobody cares how about not that many even know
twocats on Mon, 10th Jul 2017 10:50 am
the article is about population decline. that’s a good thing. elon musk is a moron.
Sissyfuss on Mon, 10th Jul 2017 11:33 am
Exactly Twocats. He’s making a plea for more customers.
q on Mon, 10th Jul 2017 12:19 pm
Not surprising this conman see it exactly opposite of truth.
Keith McClary on Mon, 10th Jul 2017 1:34 pm
Don’t worry, Musk is building a Robot Megafactory to counter the population shortage.
q on Mon, 10th Jul 2017 1:54 pm
And when he links human brains with computers, he may program people to have much more children so underpopulation problem will be solved. 🙂
http://www.cnbc.com/2017/04/21/elon-musk-on-mission-to-link-human-brains-with-computers-in-four-years-report.html
DerHundistlos on Mon, 10th Jul 2017 6:17 pm
The only logical explanation for Musk’s nonsense is to lull the population into a sense of complacency so as to continue the present planet killing paradigm.
Musk is a member of the elite club that will evacuate to enormous underground facilities impervious to penetration by the rest of us poor slobs. These facilities will comfortably house their occupants for many decades, if necessary. Example, at one facility in the Ozarks, the quantity of materials being offloaded required the construction of a railroad spur!!!! The chosen few will arrive via ultra-high speed underground magnetic levitation rail. The 25 foot thick steel and titanium blast doors are closed automatically and self-sealing.
Davy on Mon, 10th Jul 2017 7:32 pm
Where in the Ozarks der hund? I will pay it a visit and verify it for you.
DerHundistlos on Mon, 10th Jul 2017 9:05 pm
The sites are well known and verified:
https://vimeo.com/54786793
You forget that I am from Missouri having grown-up on a farm in Franklin County (proud birthplace of Dick Gephardt and extended family as the Gephardt’s are well known and respected dairy farmers).