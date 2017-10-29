7.5 Billion People — That’s a lot!

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
As the inimitable Yogi Berra once said, “It’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future.” And indeed it is. Some guesswork is always involved and surprises crop up that change the course of events.
Yet, it is probably clear to most of us that the world is likely to become an increasingly and unpleasantly crowded place as we move along through the 21st century. About 7.5 billion people share the earth with us right now, in 2017. That’s around twice the number that was here in 1970, 47 years ago. Roughly every 13 years since 1960, about a billion more people have come onboard, and this pattern continues. And we didn’t even arrive at our first billion until 1804, after existing for 75,000 years or so. The more folks we have, the more we’re going to get. It can’t go on and on like that forever.
We are victims of our own success in terms of population. Better nutrition, a more stable food supply, cleaner water, good sanitary practices, and our astounding progress in controlling disease and infection over the past 150 years have all played a role in providing a longer healthier life to many millions. Although, of course, there are those who still live in dire poverty in our country, along with millions in Third World countries. As we forge our way into the future, surely we want everyone to have these basics, and like to think of our great-grandchildren as leading happy and meaningful lives in an environment not radically different from what we have now. Even if we are clever enough to figure out how to produce enough food and maintain clean water and air, as well as decent health care for all those people, it is hard to imagine how life could seem peaceful and rewarding in the remarkable crowding that will occur.
About 45 years ago, a group called ZPG (Zero Population Growth) was at the forefront of the many groups then trying to get messages out, hoping to change the world for the better. At the time, their main recommendation was that couples have no more than two children — one to replace each partner. Such a group still exists, under the name Population Connection, but their message no longer seems front and center. This may be partly because growth rate in the US itself has slowed down. And rates of growth do tend to do this when people are better off economically and better educated. But so far, little is happening that would turn the tide, especially since population grows apace in other parts of the world. Several years ago China, with over a billion people, tried to cut back on growth by limiting family size to just one child. Such a policy would not be possible in the USA, even if it were desirable. In any case, concern about overpopulation is not just about us, but about the entire planet we all share.
The most sensible thing we can all do is to back programs that help with family planning, here in the U.S. and abroad — as a nation, we can’t afford to stop financing these. The United States needs to be an active supporter of birth control all around the world. In areas of the earth where people can’t afford to pay for such services, they need to be readily available and free of charge. Many people in our country are against this and tie it to religious issues, but it’s vital to give serious thought to what will happen if population continues to double every 50 years or so. Even though the exact consequences of billions more on earth can’t be certain, it is certain that there will be billions more if we don’t make a concerted effort to find ways to curb growth.
While scientists work on how to deflect an asteroid if it were to head straight for the earth, we all need to work on how to deflect runaway population growth before it becomes a disaster. It defies common sense to imagine that the planet can support an infinite number of people, growing ceaselessly forever. It has to stop somewhere if the earth as we know it can continue to exist.
MASTERMIND on Sun, 29th Oct 2017 2:56 pm
Apneaman on Sun, 29th Oct 2017 5:59 pm
onlooker on Sun, 29th Oct 2017 6:12 pm
Actually, the destroyed Environment has always been destined to take down the Economy. That is what happens when like cancer growth is your mantra.
Sissyfuss on Sun, 29th Oct 2017 7:11 pm
The ubiquitous disconnect that is part and parcel to articles such as these as well as the conundrum of overpopulation itself is that as mammals overwhelming the natural environment and destroying habitat for the flora and fauna that we refuse to share with , we guarantee our own self destruction. Blinded by greed and self-importantance, our denial will be the only thing to cling to as the world becomes uninhabitable for even the apex predators.
Boat on Sun, 29th Oct 2017 7:26 pm
Go Speed Racer on Sun, 29th Oct 2017 8:22 pm
Apneaman on Sun, 29th Oct 2017 8:23 pm
Having children is not life-affirming: it’s immoral
“Anti-natalism will only ever be a minority view because it runs counter to a deep biological drive to have children.”
“Life is simply much worse than most people think, and there are powerful drives to affirm life even when life is terrible.”
“Many desires are never satisfied. And even when they are satisfied, it is often after a long period of dissatisfaction. Nor does satisfaction last, for the satisfaction of a desire leads to a new desire – which itself needs to be satisfied some time in the future. When one can fulfil one’s more basic desires, such as hunger, on a regular basis, higher-level desires arise. There is a treadmill and an escalator of desire.”
https://aeon.co/essays/having-children-is-not-life-affirming-its-immoral
Apneaman on Sun, 29th Oct 2017 10:53 pm
Go Speed Racer, ever see one of those population graphs? Hockey stick shooting up? The sex obsessed humans were fucking and squirting out mega little humans long before Hillary or Merkel were even born. But they’re still bitches and trying to out breed the enemy is one of the oldest strategies. It’s evolutionary. TPTB are just taking advantage of the over breeding poor folk as they have always done throughout history.
The thing is if those women were never born, nothing would be different. They are puppets. Somebody else would play their parts and make it so the cheap labour was there in abundance. It has nothing to do with race. TPTB will gladly slam the door on immigration as soon as the white folks are willing to work for the same low wages under shitty conditions. They don’t give two fucks about alt right pseudo confederate Nazis or antifatass protesting and fighting either. More division = more control. Plays to their hand. It’s just a matter of time until white folks start fighting for those jobs at those wages. That or starve. And don’t no one kid yourself that conservatard politicians are not part of it either – they are.