The world’s tallest vertical garden in Sydney

Page added on February 3, 2017
Inhabitat has a post on Sydney’s coolest green building, Central Park (it’s actually been up for a few years now but the picture gallery is worth a look) – The world’s tallest vertical garden lives and breathes in Sydney.
The world’s tallest vertical garden now graces the Sydney skyline in the form of a towering residential high rise cloaked in living forestry. The highly anticipated One Central Park is now complete – and it features a park of its own that climbs 166 meters into the sky in a breathtaking marriage of architecture and nature. The intricate project created by Jean Nouvel and Patrick Blanc reminds us all that the natural world can thrive in harmony with the built urban environment. Indeed, it should.
dave thompson on Fri, 3rd Feb 2017 8:27 am
What kind of silly idea is this? Somehow we are to believe that by building more energy sucking multi story steel glass and concrete urban structures, we are saved! Oh look we planted some greens too, now the world is a human constructed sustainable garden of Eden.An utter stink of human excrement and hubris.
Jef on Fri, 3rd Feb 2017 9:47 am
Now if only we can get some raised bed planters on Larry Ellison’s mega-yacht Musashi all will be right in the world.
Davy on Fri, 3rd Feb 2017 10:38 am
This This reminds me of my time in Madrid in mid 80’s. There are some beautiful buildings in Madrid with hanging vegetation. I find Madrid one of the nicest cities I have ever been to. This building referenced is too high. In the old part of Madrid the general size is half that. This is in fact a very good size for the coming down turn. Today’s cities full of high rises are going to be slums one day. Manhattan will be a no-go-zone of falling glass and other dangers. We need to redesign our cities more towards what the Romans did. They had a height I believe that was not over 7 floors. Something like that. This idea of vegetation built into the building is awesome.
Sissyfuss on Fri, 3rd Feb 2017 10:45 am
Most buildings will take on this appearance after the collapse as Nature reclaims its rightful and dominant role as master of all.