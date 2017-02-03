The world’s tallest vertical garden in Sydney

Inhabitat has a post on Sydney’s coolest green building, Central Park (it’s actually been up for a few years now but the picture gallery is worth a look) – The world’s tallest vertical garden lives and breathes in Sydney.

The world’s tallest vertical garden now graces the Sydney skyline in the form of a towering residential high rise cloaked in living forestry. The highly anticipated One Central Park is now complete – and it features a park of its own that climbs 166 meters into the sky in a breathtaking marriage of architecture and nature. The intricate project created by Jean Nouvel and Patrick Blanc reminds us all that the natural world can thrive in harmony with the built urban environment. Indeed, it should.