Real Economic Growth Is 2%

Bill Gross, a fund manager at Janus Capital, says real economic growth in the U.S. is a 2 percent number going forward. Prior to that, Jean-Claude Trichet, former ECB president, says he agrees with Emmanuel Macron on respecting rules and reforming France. Alan Krueger, a professor at Princeton University, remembers the legacy of economist William Baumol. Finally, James Glassman, a senior economist at JPMorgan Securities, says low oil prices are bad for energy sectors but great for Americans.

