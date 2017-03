Oil Price to Crash to $20 then Spike MUCH Higher – Peak Oil Talk with Hedge Fund Manager Erik Townsend

First time guest Erik Townsend really gives us the broad view on world oil supply and where we are in the peak oil curve. He’s predicting some volatility in the price, well to clarify, a crash to near $20 and then spike much higher within 5 years as the supply gets choked out. If you love energy be sure not to miss this interview.