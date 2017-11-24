Finnish bakery chain to start selling ‘insect bread’

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
A bakery in Finland has claimed it will be the first in the world to offer ‘insect bread’ in grocery stores.
From tomorrow, almost a dozen Fazer Bakery outlets in the country will offer a product called Fazer Cricket Bread.
The product is made with crickets, with the insects dried and ground before being added to flour.
One loaf is said to contain 70 crickets, making up 3% of the total weight of the bread.
According to the bakery, cricket bread is a good source of protein, and also contains fatty acids, calcium, iron and vitamin B12.
The product is initially being made available in 11 stores due to limited cricket supplies, with BBC reporting that the insects are initially being imported from the Netherlands.
However, the company says it hopes to roll out the product to all of its 47 stores in the near future.
Markus Hellström, Managing Director of Fazer Bakery Finland, explained: “We wanted to be in the forefront of food revolution. We want to boost growth in the bread category with hand-made artisanal bread, also in the future.
“Finns are known to be willing to try new things, and the Fazer Cricket Bread is an easy way to get a feel of food of the future.”
While insect-based food remains something of a rarity in the western world, around 2 billion people eat insects worldwide.
Experts argue that wider use of insects in food could improve food security as the world’s population continues to grow – offering both a nutritious and environmentally-sustainable alternative to traditional meat farming.
The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation points out that crickets require less food than conventional livestock, and emit less greenhouse gases and ammonia.
Makati1 on Fri, 24th Nov 2017 4:51 pm
Getting adjusted to the future one bite at a time. But then, most processed foods have had bug parts in them for a long time. They just never advertised the fact. Do you know what is in your Big Mac? lol
JuanP on Fri, 24th Nov 2017 6:50 pm
I eat bugs every day because I eat as I harvest. I don’t wash any of the fruits and veggies I grow and I don’t mind the dirt or bugs in them. I don’t chew the veggies all the way because I don’t like crushing sand with my teeth. I have never had any problems doing this. I would not eat any purchased fruits or veggies without washing them first, though.
Makati1 on Fri, 24th Nov 2017 7:13 pm
Juan, I too ate a lot of bugs in my youth, when I would climb the wild cherry trees and gorge on cherries, spitting out the seed. Never thought about the worms. Ditto for mulberries and the little mites that infested them. Probably do the same today, if they were available.
I do eat snails, an ingredient in some of the recipes here. How is that different than shrimp or lobster? All in what you grew up with, I guess.
Most of us eat bugs and don’t know it: “Cochineal and its close cousin carmine (also known as carminic acid) are derived from the crushed carcasses of a particular South and Central American insect. These popular colorants, which today are used to impart a deep red shade to fruit juices, gelatins, candies, shampoos, and more, come from the female Dactylopius coccus, an insect that inhabits a type of cactus known as Opuntia.” https://www.snopes.com/food/ingredient/bugjuice.asp
deadlykillerbeaz on Fri, 24th Nov 2017 8:15 pm
Every year at the end of July the crickets invade. In fact, there are thousands upon thousands out in the grain fields. If those grain fields weren’t there, the cricket numbers would be 1/10th of what they are in the real world.
Farmers growing grain are directly responsible for the high populations of crickets.
It was drier this year, so the numbers of crickets were not as prolific.
Plenty of other animals, birds, that will eat the crickets.
Humans are going to deprive bluejays from a good source of protein.
Humans are such greedy pigs. They want everything at once.
DMyers on Fri, 24th Nov 2017 8:15 pm
If we’re sticking to crickets here, I have a friend from Colombia, and she’s told me that in Colombia they boil crickets in oil and eat them like popcorn. [sell the crunch, not the bug]
There’s already a track record with crickets. They have proven to be an enjoyable snack in some localities.
Other bugs,I’m not so sure about. I would advise caution that proceeds with an open mind.
dave thompson on Fri, 24th Nov 2017 9:43 pm
If humans are going to eat bugs we better hurry because they are fast disappearing in the world (the bugs first).
Sissyfuss on Fri, 24th Nov 2017 11:16 pm
Mak, homelessness is just one of a myriad of conditions of overshoot. And when the desperate cry to the Pooh-Bahs of government over their plight all they hear are crickets. Which at least gives them a chance at a meal.
Makati1 on Sat, 25th Nov 2017 12:16 am
LOL. Yep! Homelessness is also a symptom of debt and greed. A sign that the collapse of the economy is fast approaching. When a country puts wars for profit ahead of it’s people, the empire is over.
Go Speed Racer on Sat, 25th Nov 2017 12:29 am
Barf. I’ll order the steak and potatoes.
onlooker on Sat, 25th Nov 2017 1:15 am
That is what Empires do Mak, that is why the imperialism mindset is a plague upon this Earth
Makati1 on Sat, 25th Nov 2017 2:13 am
Totally agree, onlooker.