“China to Phase Out Internal Combustion Engine Cars”

In the first day of trading after China said it’s working on a deadline to end sales of fossil-fuel-powered vehicles, shares are holding ground in the oil companies that stand to lose out.
The listed units of China’s big three oil companies — PetroChina Co., Cnooc Ltd and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. — all posted gains in early trading on Monday in Hong Kong, most likely buoyed by a tick up in crude prices. China Petroleum, better known as Sinopec, which is also trading Monday without the right to receive its next dividend, rose 1.7 percent after stripping out the impact of the payout.
Plug-in cars are forecast to account for a third of the global auto fleet by 2040 and displace about 8 million barrels a day of oil production, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance estimates before China’s announcement. The boss of Royal Dutch Shell Plc has warned liquids demand could peak in the early 2030s as electrification accelerates.
Whether China’s announcement changes the outlook for oil demand remains to be seen, but for the time being, investors in the nation’s producers are holding firm. Not so, however, the companies that mine the lithium used in electric vehicle batteries.
Perth-based Galaxy Resources Ltd., which began exports to China this year, advanced as much as 6.8 percent in Sydney, while Brisbane-based Orocobre Ltd., with an operation in Argentina, climbed as much as 3.4 percent. China’s Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co. jumped as much as 6.3 percent and Tianqi Lithium Corp. added as much as 3.5 percent.
— With assistance by David Stringer
baha on Mon, 11th Sep 2017 5:13 am
This will start the avalanche…In 10 years YOU will be driving an EV.
Cloggie on Mon, 11th Sep 2017 5:56 am
Of course it will start an avalanche.
Here German former Opel CEO Neumann is warning German car industry not to lose its preeminent position to the US and China because os missing the boat with e-vehicles:
http://www.spiegel.de/auto/aktuell/ex-opel-chef-karl-thomas-neumann-warnt-deutsche-autoindustrie-a-1166726.html
Tesla has the same market value as Ford or GM, even with sales of 1% that of the established manufacturers.
E-mobility is coming and it is coming rapidly. The Paris-Accords will ensure that.
makati1 on Mon, 11th Sep 2017 6:02 am
In other news: The Empire backs down…again. \
“…the US has materially weakened its proposed North Korea sanctions, “in an attempt to appease” Pyongyang’s allies Beijing and Moscow following negotiations over the past few days”
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-09-11/us-propose-watered-down-north-korea-sanctions-appease-china-and-russia
“…when it comes to the political fate of North Korea, even the US now admits that China and Russia are calling the shots.”
They call the shots more places than NK. The US is a paper tiger.
Davy on Mon, 11th Sep 2017 6:07 am
Yea, sure, says China that is burning more coal than the rest of the world combined. They will still be running EV’s on fossil fuels. Sounds like another Chinese malinvestment in the making. I think China has its hands full and it might be better if they quietly try to raise the amount of alternative energy they use and increase EV’s especially in those cities where pollution is life threatening. We are getting back to the time of year when we hear about red alters in China.
What is the most important aspect of this transition not only in China but Europe and the US is economic decline. We will not be affording expensive EV’s when our economies drop 20%-50% in productive capacity because of a downturn. This will happen and all our board techno optimist will be scratching their heads at how quickly the renewable revolution fizzles. Will the global economies come back? I doubt it. We are on the other side of the eight ball with entropic decline. Systematically the multidimensional problems are building. Not only building but converging. Depletion never sleeps and populations continue to explode. Planetary decline is not going to stabilize. This points to bold worlds that are just for consumption when we hear China will phase out ICE’s.
Let me be clear we need many more EV’s and alternative energy while we can still build them out. I believe those days of mass production with substitution are numbered. China’s days of 6% growth are nearing an end and that means an end of growth for the world. Global growth will end when the Chinese growth engine dies. There is no replacement for China besides there is no replacement for planet Earth and we have blown through her endowment.
Cloggie on Mon, 11th Sep 2017 6:18 am
The US is no paper tiger, but this is a very different world compared to 1950. As long as NK doesn’t fire a missile with a nuke and detonate it, China will not allow the US to nuke or bomb NK into oblivion without consequences. And I do not think the US will. The only solution is for the US and China to sit down together and work out a plan for Korea. The only way for NK to nuclear disarm is to reunite with SK and the US to dismantle its obsolete military bases, in a process comparable to the reunification of Germany after the Soviets withdrew (but the Americans didn’t).
The problem is not with NK or China but with the US that will have great trouble abandoning a crucial piece of its military world empire. Sooner or later it is going to happen anyway for the simple reason that the US with its obvious global dominance aspirations is quietly setting up the entire world against itself. And that chunk is to big for the US to swallow.
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2017/09/paul-craig-roberts/laughing-way-armageddon/
Davy on Mon, 11th Sep 2017 6:38 am
“…when it comes to the political fate of North Korea, even the US now admits that China and Russia are calling the shots.”
Sure makat, I think maybe the US got the world’s attention because the US can lay waste to the place and if Russia and China want to retaliate we can lay waste to the Earth. This is about all stake holders resolving a very bad situation. IMA a situation the Russia and China helped create. This NK regime is their baby and it is one MF’n ugly baby. The US has never created such an ugly baby. If this blows up Russian and China deserve what they get.
fmr-paultard on Mon, 11th Sep 2017 6:53 am
guys thanks to the intarweb, tard extremist nazi preachers are speading hate for women and america. we need to shoot them dead.
but my primary concern is economic for women. it means we need to encourage women to enlist to get themselves out of poverty. men have been doing this for a long time.
i’ve been researching women with firearms and many of them are instructors and women all over the world are fighting by flying combat jets. i wish they would drop bombs on nazi extremist preachers.
i have no economic plan or energy idea. i’m about women impoverment and getting rid of toxic masculinity. i don’t score but i’m not bitter and hate women for it.
Davy on Mon, 11th Sep 2017 6:55 am
“North Korean Defector Claims Kim Jong-Un’s Days Are Numbered”
http://tinyurl.com/ydg6j4ps
“The defector that CNN interviewed expressed confidence in his opinion that the elites’ loyalty to Kim Jong-Un has deteriorated and will continue to do so. He says that conviction is how he was able to leave his family behind because he believes he will reunite with them one day. “I can tell you for sure, the North Korean regime will collapse within 10 years,” he says without hesitation. “Kim Jong Un is mistaken that he can control his people and maintain his regime by executing his enemies. There’s fear among high officials that at any time, they can be targets. The general public will continue to lose their trust in him as a leader by witnessing him being willing to kill his own uncle.” Yet Kim Jong-Un has all the power in North Korea. Meaning those who lose trust in the “supreme leader” may face their ultimate and untimely demise. It’s no secret why this defector is keeping his identity well hidden.”
makati1 on Mon, 11th Sep 2017 7:43 am
Davy the rabid sinophobe*. Better check out the things you have that were made in China or have parts that were made in China. Start with the I-gadget you are tying on.
The Empire is crumbling and debt will soon finish it off. Be patient.
*Si·no·pho·bi·a (sī′nə-fō′bē-ə, sĭn′-) n. 1. Fear of or contempt for China, its people, or its culture. 2. Behavior based on such an attitude or feeling.
Davy on Mon, 11th Sep 2017 8:46 am
“Davy the rabid sinophobe”
I love China, makat. I drink Chinese green tea every day. I read Taoism for enjoyment. I see and talk to Chinese at my Korean restaurant I go to weekly for some dol sol bim bop. There are many Chinese students that frequent this Korean restaurant. I talk to them sometimes. One of the waitresses is Chinese and hot too. So you see makat unlike you and your flaming anti-Americanism I love China but I am not going to have you set the tone of the US in decline and China rising because it is just not true and very much more complicated. You are a typical binary mind. It must come from your years as a Mormon priest. Wow, that is some skydaddy stuff you preached most of your life. No wonder you are so goofy. Part of this also comes from early onset dementia of being 75 years old and in decline
Dredd on Mon, 11th Sep 2017 9:00 am
“China to Phase Out Internal Combustion Engine Cars”
The Donald will wonder why simply because according to him, “jina started the climate change hoax to burden Amurka with business problems” (paraphrased)
Maybe the anomalies changed China’s minds (The World According To Anomalies – 2).
Sissyfuss on Mon, 11th Sep 2017 9:48 am
PTardini, you’re all for women impoverment? So you want to give them the power to impoverish themselves. Even the Nazi tard preachers aren’t promoting that practice. PTSD, you are one crazy mofo.
rockman on Mon, 11th Sep 2017 9:52 am
OK, let’s use their optimistic numbers: “Plug-in cars are forecast to account for a third of the global auto fleet by 2040 and displace about 8 million barrels a day of oil production…”. So the current global auto fleet is 1.2 BILLION ICE’s. Currently 80+ MILLION are being annually. But let’s unrealisticly assume the ICE fleet doesn’t expand in absolute numbers in the next 23 years. So if they ARE NOT being overly optimistic THEY ARE PROJECTING 800 MILLION ICE’s on the road in 2040 with 400 EV’s rolling along with them.
And that 8 million reduction in motor transport oil consumption = a 8.5% reduction in current global oil consumption. Many would consider the assumption that the global oil supply is 86 MILLION bbls per day in 23 years to be a tad optimistic. LOL.
Which leads to another point hit above: will their be enough electricity to power 400 million EV’s + the additional growth in residential /industrial electricity demand including the energy required to add those 400 million EV’s. Of course one can be optimistic about the growth of alt energy sources. But, as pointed out above, a large portion of that EV market could be in China and India which might be more dependent on coal as much or more then alt energy sources.
Easy to play the “what if” game when taking in a single aspect alone. But no so much when you expand the discussion to the entire dynamic. And remember the stats above are based on their assumptions many would consider overly optimistic. Remember in 2016 the world bought 84 million ICE’s compared to less the 2 million EV’s. Cornucopian can play the % change in the growth of EV’e all they want. But it doesn’t change the fact that current EV sales are losing very badly to ICE’s. The situation is getting WORSE…not BETTER.
Cloggie on Mon, 11th Sep 2017 9:55 am
In the West woman are too empowered already for their own good. 80% of the divorces are initiated by them.
#BringPatriarchyBack
http://users.humboldt.edu/ogayle/hist111/FatherKnowsBest.png
Boat on Mon, 11th Sep 2017 10:13 am
Cloggie on Mon, 11th Sep 2017 6:18 am
The US is no paper tiger, but this is a very different world compared to 1950.
Yea, the US has added 120 million people, 15 trillion per yr gdp since 1950 and military spending equals the rest of the world combined.
You sound like mak, …….lost.
TheNationalist on Mon, 11th Sep 2017 10:24 am
Makati, a phobia is a mental state based on an irrational fear or false belief.
You would not accuse South Korea for example of being “Sinophobic” because they have already witnessed the might of the Chinese army invading their country several times.
This horseshit reminds of the uneducated marxist cunts in my country with their moaning “islamophobic” or “fagophobic” nonsense. You are wrong, we just hate the cunts because of what they have already done and what they declare themselves to be.
Tom on Mon, 11th Sep 2017 10:57 am
& the ‘deadline’ is………
Wait for it……..
2100…….
Cloggie on Mon, 11th Sep 2017 11:11 am
The US is no paper tiger, but this is a very different world compared to 1950.
Yea, the US has added 120 million people, 15 trillion per yr gdp since 1950 and military spending equals the rest of the world combined.
Why don’t you have a look at this very telling graph. It is produced by an American scholar at a Dutch university, so it is true.lol
https://deepresource.files.wordpress.com/2014/10/2000-years-economic-history.png
Compare 1950 with 2017.
I spell it out for you.
– In 1950 the US was the mightiest economic power by far, China basically didn’t exist as an economic power (communism issue). Today, the US, EU and China have comparable outputs.
– About the US spending 50% global defense spending is no longer true (I thought that too), it is 36%. Furthermore, 40% of that 36% is navy. In my view, navies are worthless in a real conflict between great powers. we had heated debates about that topic. in my view ships are sitting ducks with these hypersonic missiles around. In other words, according to me, the US has 25% global defense spending. And this is nominal value. If you look at PPP the picture is probably even less favorable ($1000 toilet seats come to mind). In the old days, navies were used to “project power”. But as I have said before, you cannot project power from the bottom of the ocean.
https://theintercept.com/wp-uploads/sites/1/2017/02/Screen-Shot-2017-02-27-at-5.12.20-PM-1488233648-e1488233869713.jpg
I’m sure that the US can with ease keep Russians and Chinese from its territory, in the very unlikely case that they would try. But in a similar fashion, I do not see the US army invading Russia or China and take in their capitals. Sorry to have to break it to you. In a military fashion we already have arrived at a multi-polar world, where both China and Russia can easily defend their resp. territory and sovereignty.
Cloggie on Mon, 11th Sep 2017 11:23 am
But boat, not to leave you entirely without a replacement for your obsolete navy, here is a wicked time-tested Dutch technique to bring troops across the water.
The technique is called (in Frisian): FIERLJEPPEN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RL_MwNmGAko
This should scare the hell out of the Chinese military.