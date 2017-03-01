6 Things That Will Happen If Our Power Grid Goes Down

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on March 1, 2017
Imagine if you will, what would happen if you pulled an American family from the 19th century, and plopped them in the middle of downtown Los Angeles during rush hour. They’re not given a warning, they’re not given any kind of primer on what they’re about to experience, and the occurrence is completely inexplicable. How long do you suppose they would last before they cried uncle? Would they even survive? The odds probably aren’t so good.
Of course, the reverse is probably also true. If you and your family were wrenched from the comforts of the present and hurled back into a previous era, you might not fare so well either. Your survival odds would probably be a little better since you have hindsight and an understanding of germ theory. However, it would still be a pretty alien world for you. It would be littered with pitfalls that most modern people can’t even imagine.
And that’s why it’s so important for everyone to prepare for the possibility that one day our grid could go down in a big way, whether it be from a terrorist attack, cyber attack, nuclear war, or solar flare. If our society suffered a widespread power failure that lasted for weeks or months, it would be no different for us than if we were suddenly sent back to the 1800’s. It would be a strange and dangerous world, and for the average person, it would catch them off guard in the following ways:
1. All commerce will cease. The ATMs won’t work, the banks won’t open, and the cash registers won’t…well, register. For a while cash will be king, but if the crisis goes on for more than a few weeks, then people will view it as worthless. We’d be back to a barter economy in short order.
2. Communications will shut down. If you think you can rely on your cell phone to work in a disaster, think again. In a crisis, when everyone instinctively reaches for their phone, that limit is quickly surpassed and the radios on the tower get sluggish, thus causing the fast-busy signal. Mobile analysts estimates that a cell site can handle 150 to 200 calls per second per sector. When a large group are making calls at the same time, the network can’t handle the amount of calls. More importantly, communications with police, firefighters, and ambulance services will cease. Many of the workers in these positions will try to soldier on, and keep doing the best job that they can for as long as they can. However, without ordinary citizens calling them to report crimes and emergencies, they’ll be helplessly watching their communities burn down around them. It won’t be long before they give up, ditch their posts, and return to their families.
3. Without electricity, all forms of fuel that our society relies on will stop flowing. All of our vehicles will be dead in the water, and more importantly, the trucks will stop delivering food. The grocery stores will be stripped bare in hours, and will not be replenished for a long time. Even if you live in an area that is rich in agricultural resources, there may be no food to be had, since those farms rely on fertilizers and farming equipment that must be delivered by trucks.
4. And of course many of those farms will lack water, as will your plumbing. For a couple of days after the power goes out, you’ll still have running water since water towers rely on gravity to feed the water to your home. However, electricity is required to clean that water and pump it into the tower. Once it’s out, that means that you won’t be able to flush your toilet. So not only dehydration be a major threat, but without the ability to remove human waste or wash your hands, every community will face daunting sanitation problems.
5. When the grocery stores are stripped bare, the pharmacies won’t be far behind. Millions of people who rely on life saving medications could die in the weeks and months that follow. But perhaps more shocking is what would happen to the people who aren’t using drugs that are immediately life saving. 13% of Americans are using opioid drugs, which are highly addictive and cause horrendous withdrawal symptoms. Another 13% of Americans are on antidepressants, and likewise, the withdrawal symptoms are pretty problematic. In other words, within a few weeks after the grid collapses, about 25% of your neighbors are going to be in an awful mental state that is not conducive for survival.
6. And finally, one of the most shocking things that people will have to deal with, is the lack of GPS. The GPS satellites will probably keep running, but eventually the devices that read those signals will give up the ghost. These days people are pretty reliant on GPS for directions, and there aren’t as many paper maps lying around. The average person is going to be utterly lost if the grid goes down.
In summary, law and order will break down at every level, and death will be around every corner. It’s one thing to grow up and live in an era that lacks electricity, but to be sent back to such a time on a moments notice would be one of the most challenging things that a person accustomed to modern amenities would ever face.
onlooker on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 6:24 am
Or to condense. People will die
makati1 on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 6:53 am
onlooker, more than many realize. How much cash do you have on hand? I bet most here have less than a few days worth. How long will there be any necessities left to buy with it? 24 hours? Less? Meds? Just lack of insulin will kill millions. Cold (if in winter) will kill millions more. Most heating systems take electric to operate. And on and on.
Next time you buy gas, ask the attendant for one of those free maps of your state the oil companies give away. Oops! They vaporized decades ago. But then, most Americans couldn’t read on if they had to. Maybe they still have yjem for sale? Yep, collapse is going to be such fun! NOT!
Cloud9 on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 7:47 am
NASA predicts we have a one chance in eight of a solar flare taking down the grid. My buddies on the left are convinced Trump is going to start a nuclear war with the same people they claim got him elected. My buddies on the right are convinced that John McCain and the deep state are trying their damndest to start a nuclear war with Russia. Just one nuke properly located detonated at a high enough altitude would take down the grid. Then there is the potential for economic collapse accompanied by a supply chain collapse that would result in open urban warfare. That could shut down major portions of the grid. So, the potential for a shutdown is real.
Unless you have lived through a partial shutdown you have no idea of the interconnected consequences of a prolonged power outage. Those of us who lived in Highlands and Hardee Counties here in central Florida got a taste of this scenario when three hurricanes targeted our region back in 04. Miles of power poles were snapped like twigs on highway 636. The transformers on the lines that supplied my neighborhood exploded one after another. Watching them go off was spectacular and frightening at the same time.
The first thing that struck us was the total darkness that followed the event. We were all accustomed to the light pollution that permeated the night sky. We were unprepared for the total darkness that followed. A sky full of stars was amazing. Refrigerators began to immediately defrost. People cranked up their grills and the air was filled with the smell of barbeque all up and down the street. We all ate very large for the next couple of days. Those that had R.V.s cranked up their propane refrigerators and salvaged some of the food. Most of the frozen vegetables rotted. One in five hundred had a generator. Within five days most people were completely without food.
Sewage began to backup almost immediately. The lift stations ran on electricity and hundreds of homes could not flush their toilets. Those of us who were on septic tanks learned very quickly that toilets could be flushed with a five gallon bucket half full of water. Those of us who lived on the edge of lakes and streams had plenty of water to flush with. Those on sewer or with no access to water began to embrace the stench that filled their homes.
The water companies ran out of diesel for their backup generators. Within two weeks we were out of water. There was none for drinking, none for washing and none for bathing. We all endured this with 90% humidity and 90 degree heat.
Grocery stores, pharmacies, all kinds of retail simply shut down because no one knew the price of anything because the scanners could not read the bar codes. Some intelligent managers gave food away at restaurants and grocery stores before it spoiled. Most of the food rotted.
There were no traffic lights on highway 27 or anywhere else. There were no police patrols. There were no land lines and all the cell phone towers were out of power. There was no communication with anyone to include 911. Gas stations still had gas in their tanks but they had no way to pump it. People began to run out of gas.
Two things kept our community from experiencing the zombie apocalypse. First off, everybody realized that the damage was local. Radio stations kept the public informed as to the progress in restoring the grid and informed the public where supplies could be picked up. The second calming thing was the visible efforts of hundreds of line crews from all over the United States working every day light hour to restore the grid. We all knew that our plight was temporary. That knowledge made all the difference in the world.
A million people without power for a few days can be contained. Three hundred million without power and no prospect of getting it restored is a whole different paradigm. It has previously been said that we are roughly nine meals away from chaos. From what I have personally seen, I believe this to be absolutely true.
Our experience here in central Florida has schooled us. Most of us who can afford it, have generators that run on propane. Most of us have wells as alternate water sources. Most of us have a month’s supply of food on hand, and most of us are well armed. A few of us have plans to flee to the scrub in the event of total collapse.
The odds are that we will limp along for another decade or so experiencing brown outs and gradually people will adapt. If the grid goes down in a nano second, there will simply be collapse and all that collapse brings. Make your own choice.
Ghung on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 8:54 am
Light-weight article; I’ve seen better on the subject A pretty simplistic list.
Some cell towers have battery backup, but they wouldn’t last long. In an EMP, they would be fried anyway.
Anyway, I wouldn’t notice until it became clear all communications were down, or gridweenies started showing up at my place. If it was clear it was going to be an extended outage, I would fire up the extra freezer and have my nearby family members bring their frozen food over. No point in wasting good ice cream.
Jerry McManus on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 10:26 am
I’ve just finished binge-watching the first season of “Walking Dead” a popular TV series about a zombie apocalypse which I hadn’t previously seen.
Yes, I know, zombies are a bit overdone, well more than a bit, but all the same I enjoyed it anyway.
Not a bad depiction of the sort of scenario described in this article. The only thing they seemed to really whiff on was the water. Even by the end of the first season folks were still taking hot showers. Really?
They also play down the potential for roving gangs of cannibals, other than the brain-craving zombies of course. I guess the thinking is that zombies don’t bother looting supermarkets, so plenty of canned beans to go around.
If they had leaned just a tad more towards “The Road” and a little less “28 Days Later” it would be just about perfect post apocalypse entertainment.
Apneaman on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 10:35 am
U.S. Monthly Records Summary (temperature)Last 30 Days
High Max – 410
High Min – 323
Low Max – 0
Low Min – 1
https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/cdo-web/datatools/records
Apneaman on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 10:36 am
Antarctica hits record high temperature at balmy 17.5°C (63.5°F)
Reuters | 2017-03-01
http://www.timeslive.co.za/scitech/2017/03/01/Antarctica-hits-record-high-temperature-at-balmy-17.5%C2%B0C-63.5%C2%B0F
penury on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 11:00 am
I think the list is mainly garbage.@l there was a form of commerce before and there will be one after. Different/ yes but then all things change.2. Some forms of communication will shut down, and will not be missed. Bye Bye “Facebook” 4. Spent 12 years farming without electricity or petroleum products. Wells work,pails carry water and so do properly located pipes.6 Anyone ever travel without a GPS? Used to be that people could remember where places were and in most cases maps have existed for a few years. Yes it will be terrible, yes people will die and for people who have never lived outside the U.S. pampered society life will be short and brutish, for a lot of people you are talking about a normal existence.
Apneaman on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 11:04 am
Jerry, lucky for the walking dead writers none of the near by nuke power plants in Georgia and Tennessee melted down and poisoned the region. Maybe the walking dead or Homer Simpson were still on control and maintenance??
Apneaman on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 11:08 am
No mention of a major AGW jacked heatwave like Europe has in 2003, Russia in 2010, India in 22015, 2016 and Australia this year. Lets see how fat spoiled white folks manage in 50C plus with no A/C, refrigeration or fans.
Ghung on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 11:23 am
Jerry said; “Yes, I know, zombies are a bit overdone, well more than a bit, but all the same I enjoyed it anyway.”
In the prepper world, “zombies” generally is just a term to describe those who didn’t prep well and fan out into the countryside to feed off of the preps of others. That is what is likely to happen in the event of a total collapse of society.
“The Road” (movie) is a dark look at how humans become cannibalistic, and form small groups that feed off of other humans. It’s up there with “Book of Eli” on my list of more realistic scenarios when TSHTF in a big way.
Apneaman on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 11:56 am
The walking dead is really about human vs human and tribe vs tribe and the zombies represent what will really be a consistent threat – AGW, loss of law & order and resources, etc. It’s the peculiar human tendency to deal with their real world problems and fears through story. Rod Serling did it to great effect with Americas cold war fears through the “Twilight Zone”. One thing about Americans is they have produced many great story tellers. Hell, is there any bigger story than America itself? Why y’all think Trump won? He/they told a story people wanted to hear and it don’t matter that it’s all bullshit. Obama’s hopey changy was pure bullshit too, but got him elected twice and the marketing scum even gave him their highest award.
The Storytelling Animal: The Science of How We Came to Live and Breathe Stories
Where a third of our entire life goes, or what professional wrestling has to do with War and Peace.
““The universe is made of stories, not atoms,” poet Muriel Rukeyser memorably asserted, and Harvard sociobiologist E. O. Wilson recently pointed to the similarity between innovators in art and science, both of whom he called “dreamers and storytellers.” Stories aren’t merely essential to how we understand the world — they are how we understand the world. We weave and seek stories everywhere, from data visualization to children’s illustration to cultural hegemony.”
https://www.brainpickings.org/2012/05/03/the-storytelling-animal-jonathan-gottschall/
https://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/the-storytelling-animal
Davy on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 12:00 pm
I haven’t seen anything realistic out of Hollywood concerning a range of collapse scenarios other than the worst cases. Even the book of Eli and Mad Max are unrealistic in scope. cannibalism and pillaging will be part of it but not all of it. Welcome to human history.
Humans love to sensationalize and embellish. Humans hate boring and uneventful. If you want to live with the impression the worst will happen and quickly fine but realize this is your conditioning and anchoring. The realistic scenarios are all over the place both in possibility and location unfoldment. Human nature is all over the place. Some places will come together and others self destruct. It is pretty obvious in some ways and other not so much. The random nature of chaos cannot be predicted.
Cloud9 on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 12:23 pm
The zombie horde is a metaphor for the diaspora of the desperate and therefore extremely dangerous horde that will spill out of the population centers like Miami and Tampa in the event of grid collapse. Everybody from the CDC to the DOD has gamed this scenario. Home Land Security has publicly encouraged the public to prepare for World War Z. http://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/zombie-alert-issued-homeland-security-article-1.1154245
Since most people are incapable of preparing for such a scenario it is a natural defense mechanism to blow it off.
Apneaman on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 12:53 pm
Davy, stories are not supposed to be “realistic”. When they are in their best form, like the better Bible passage’s, they are meant to convey meaning – tell truths and give hope. If the humans could handle reality they would never have evolved their story telling and listening obsession. It’s a human need as real as food.
Why do you think almost no one likes my story that the humans, by their own behaviour, have caused un-survivable changes to their only home? Not enough hope – ok none at all. I see the humans as a short chapter, maybe even a footnote, in a much bigger story. Our basic elements will be recycled by the earth then the universe, so you see, we will live on forever or at least until this universe ends…..if that happens.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=guqFqcV4Po0
Davy on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 1:35 pm
Ape, your stories are nothing special nor a corner on the truth. It has a point of view with some validity but in the end is incomplete as all stories are. Linear thinking does not capture a nonlinear reality. It is those clever ones who think they have answers and know the truth who are deceiving themselves. Both you and I are guilty of this. Yet, we both tend to embrace a reality of the “bad” as opposed to those who only deal with optimism. Optimism is so much easier to play with. If you cannot embrace pessimism like failure in its many forms then that person is a suspect of goal seeking. Yet, we must consider our dark visions as goal seeking although visiting the dark side is much more difficult and demanding. In this sense more is demanded out of us than the optimist. So your point of view of “no hope” is just a subrogation of your own views and does not fit all of reality. But hey, I can relate too bad most people can’t handle the truth of a painful future ahead
Hawkcreek on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 1:42 pm
I still don’t understand how so many people can see the possibility of world shaking problems occurring, but still fail to prepare in any way for any of those possibilities becoming real.
It would feel like living in Chicago without a gun, to me.
Apneaman on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 1:47 pm
In Praise of Sin Taxes
“But taxes, it turned out, were essential to the functioning of a free republic. Our nation’s roads, bridges, airports, trains, water pipes, sewer mains and power grid have rotted almost completely away for lack of maintenance, repair and replacement. Yet taxes remain anathema.”
“Now West Virginia at the moment — and I do mean this very moment — has a budget shortfall of half a billion dollars. The federal debt has reached $20 trillion, and in a couple of weeks the debt limit (the law Congress passed that says, “stop us before we borrow again”) is once again going to throw a monkey wrench into the government money-printing press.
Our legislators are laboring mightily to solve these problems by not raising taxes, even on sins. The West Virginia solons are urgently debating prohibiting bestiality and making the Bible the state book. I swear I am not making these things up. Go ahead, check the links, I’ll wait.”
http://www.dailyimpact.net/2017/03/01/in-praise-of-sin-taxes/
________________________________________ on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 1:50 pm
Midnight Oil on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 4:46 pm
Well, look on the BRIGHTSIDE…the old Lady will look good enough to make whoopie!
What else is there to do?
Apneaman on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 5:17 pm
Hey blankety blank, you’re the fucking fake and a coward hiding behind multiple fake accounts. Are you new or a repeat offender? I have been attacked by many sock puppets. Why read my comments if you think it’s fake? I know you’re scared. It’s not easy accepting what the humans have unleashed. That you are here and dising me tells me you have taken the first step (anger) to enlightenment. Keep reading and learning and I will help free you. I take no credit – I’m just an instrument. I have helped free many. They do all the work. I just show the path.
For the first time, Chicago experienced a snowless January and February
https://www.timeout.com/chicago/blog/for-the-first-time-chicago-experienced-a-snowless-january-and-february-022817