Shell’s defence of big oil is too hopeful

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on September 12, 2017
Royal Dutch Shell, looking deeply into its crystal ball, sees a future that’s still heavily dependent on oil. The Anglo-Dutch giant expects crude will continue to play a major role in global energy supply for decades, even in its less oil-friendly scenario. That optimism goes someway to justifying the billions of dollars it continues to invest in exploiting new reserves and expanding its fuel network. But it’s also a view that may place too much faith in the combustion engine – and China staying with its current strategy.
Despite growing evidence that the oil era is grinding to an ugly and disruptive halt, Shell remains optimistic. On Sept. 8, the company updated its two core strategic models – labeled Mountains and Oceans – which both come to similar conclusions about the future of crude and liquid hydrocarbon fuels. Although peak demand will happen sometime after 2030, and governments will keep intervening to cut carbon emissions, oil could still account for more than a fifth of all energy even by 2060.
This matters to Shell investors. Its $50 billion takeover of BG Group in January 2016 made it the largest shipper of gas amongst its peers. However, oil remains core to its profitability. If oil has a future, it makes sense for Shell to keep investing in it.
The problem is that Shell’s projections could easily be proven wrong. China’s state news agency Xinhua has reported that Beijing is studying banning cars running on fossil fuels in the future – following similar policies in France and the United Kingdom. That will in turn embolden manufacturers of electric vehicles to intensify their efforts to produce cheaper and longer range alternatives. The car has enriched oil companies like Shell and their shareholders for over a century – its demise may be theirs too.
– Royal Dutch Shell has updated its forecasts for global energy consumption and production through to 2060.
– The Anglo-Dutch company said on Sept. 8 that it foresees oil playing a significant role in global energy supply through to 2060 and doesn’t anticipate a peak in demand coming before 2030, despite the growth in electric vehicle sales.
– China has begun studying banning the manufacture and sale of cars running on conventional fossil fuels, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Sept. 10. The world’s second largest oil consuming nation is expected to make up for weakening demand in developed nations, which are focusing on reducing hydrocarbons usage to head off climate change.
baha on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 6:52 am
My projections are as good as theirs. All the oil company and EIA projections have been wrong for as long as I have been paying attention.
Who knows what the future will bring…only those who are pushing it.
But you got to love the drama. So many things will change in the next 10 years 🙂
Davy on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 7:16 am
“All the oil company and EIA projections have been wrong.”
All is a very strong word that sounds more emotional than reality.
fmr-paultard on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 8:19 am
the tide is high but i’m holding on,
i’m gonna be your number 1
numba 1
the whole conservatard arguement starts out like a blondie song. this is passed on as intellectual discourse
fmr-paultard on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 8:19 am
i’m gonna be your number 1
my original hymen
rockman on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 9:39 am
Davy – What we have is the continued confusion between Big Oil, such as Shell Oil or ExxonMobil, and the petroleum industry. Today Big Oil represents X% of the market share. As depletion grinds away (as well as canibalism of the weak by the stronger like Shell) of Little Oil it’s very easy to anticipatethe that the Shell et al will eventually control more the X% of the market…perhaps considerably more.
Yes: eventually the world will be producing less then 94 million bopd…considerably less at one point. And depending on growth of alt energy continued high demand for fossil fuels that will increase prices…perhaps at significantly higher prices. At that’s the future Shell is preparing for.
Like the old joke about a bear chasing you and a ftiend: it doesn’t matter how fast the bear runs…it’s how fast your friend runs that’s critical. Same with Shell, ExxonMobil et al: it doesn’t matter how fast depletion is hurting the “petroleum industry”. What matters is how fast Little Oil depletes that’s critical.
Much of this Big Oil “is f*cked” comes from the hated of those companies that provides these same pissed off consumers with the fossil fuels they demand to preserve their lifestyles.
Sissyfuss on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 10:31 am
Might I interest anyone in purchasing a new computer designed buggy whip?
GregT on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 10:58 am
“Despite growing evidence that the oil era is grinding to an ugly and disruptive halt”
Speculation is not evidence.
rockman on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 11:17 am
Greg – True. Especially when using loaded phrases as “grinding to a halt” during a time when global oil production has increased to record high levels. Yes: over the coming DECADES global oil producing will decline. But “grinding to a halt”? Not anytime soon even by the most pessimistic AND realistic expectation.
Antius on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 11:49 am
Where does this assumption that we are approaching peak demand actually come from? Oil is an energy source and demand for energy grows in proportion with economic output on a global basis. More economic growth means more energy demand which equals more oil demand. That is the pattern we have seen so far.
Of course, oil is a transport fuel. People might assume that oil demand could peak because humans will shun it as a transport fuel in favour of other fuels, principally electric vehicles. In spite of some rather silly statements made by European governments, I see little prospect of that either. Electric cars have inferior performance compared to conventional IC cars and are much more expensive to buy. They would be nothing more than curiosities for wealthy green-tech enthusiasts were it not for big subsidies applied to them. In the car industry the popular joke was: “If you can afford the battery, we will throw in the car for free!” Of course, there are no serious plans to replace oil as a fuel for haulage, aircraft or ships. So far, the battery electric vehicle concept has only been applied to automobiles.
Or could it mean that conventional oil production declines, is replaced by expensive non-conventional sources (shale, etc.) which human beings can no longer afford in such large amounts. That I can believe, especially when you consider that wages are a falling part of GDP and income inequality is increasing. The financial crisis of 2007/08 was basically caused by people defaulting on debts because they could no longer afford to pay them and live. Is this what ‘peak demand’ looks like?
Cloggie on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 11:50 am
50 New 100% Electric Car Models By 2025 From Volkswagen Group!
https://cleantechnica.com/2017/09/12/50-new-100-electric-car-models-2025-volkswagen-group/
But remember folks (repeat after me):
– We are doomed
– We are all toast
– We are all going to die (which is true regardless)
– renewable energy is an extension of the fossil fuel system
– e-vehicles are fake
– We will be driving gasoline cars until kingdom comes
Cloggie on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 12:10 pm
According to VW itself they plan 80, not 50 e-models by 2025.
My apologies.
https://www.volkswagenag.com/en/news/2017/09/Roadmap_E.html
Apneaman on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 12:10 pm
“– e-vehicles are fake”? Who said that?
clog, I’m confused. Can you explain for me how e-cars and wind turbines and solar panels, none of which I think are fake, can reverse the laws of physics?
Do you know what a positive self reinforcing feed back loop is? Human behaviour has triggered dozens of them and they are all but unstoppable unless the humans are willing to spend many trillions sucking CO2 out of the atmosphere and sequestering it and massively halting land abuse and implementing massive tree planting scheme and a handful of other things that would have beneficial effects.
ok clog, let’s here how e-cars is gonna save the humans.
Apneaman on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 12:14 pm
Germans clog
North Sea warming twice as fast as world’s oceans
The average temperature of the North Sea has risen twice as fast as the oceans of the world. The changes are likely to alter the ecosystem and endanger indigenous fish such as cod.
http://www.dw.com/en/north-sea-warming-twice-as-fast-as-worlds-oceans/a-40427339
Warming oceans are great…if you’re a hurricane. Harvey & Irma were Super Sized. They’re babies compared to what is coming.
Antius on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 12:18 pm
Here’s the problem, Clog. We have had battery electric vehicles for as long as we have had IC cars – 120 years, give or take. In that time, they have always suffered from inferior performance (range, speed, etc.) and higher cost than conventional IC cars. Every now and then, new models come out that look snazzy and cool and a select group of millionaires buy a few of them. But the population at large cannot afford them and why would they want a car with inferior performance anyhow?
Unless there is a big change in basic technology (which I admit is always possible) or a very large reduction in cost (or both) it is difficult to foresee that an increasingly cash strapped population are going to opt for these things. More likely, when the depression hits, they won’t be able to afford any car at all. Quite a lot of young people in Europe and the US are already in that position.
Cloggie on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 12:20 pm
North Sea warming twice as fast as world’s oceans
Great! Gone is the necessity to have to travel to Spain or Greece for your beach holiday! Lowers my footprint.
The Dutch coast can be so beautiful.
http://tinyurl.com/y9ws2as2
So I will end my life as I started it:
http://siagrius.be/siagrius/wp-content/uploads/2012/04/SiagriusStrand1.jpg
Outcast_Searcher on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 12:29 pm
Baha, is an imperfect forecast for oil “wrong”? Oil demand has been increasing every year in recent decades, aside from 2009.
Green energy is coming — but in a world where the number of cars is increasing rapidly as third world population continues to do the same — the insane forecasts are the ones which claim that by 2030, the oil era is going to be “halted”.
Best case for green energy, there will still be a TREMENDOUS number of ICE vehicles (including hybrids) on the road in 2030. Also, there will still be a tremendous demand for oil for chemicals, plastics, etc. for a long time to come — at least as far as we can see with current technology.
I still think the more moderate forecasts look the most realistic. (Neither in the super-green nor denier camp, and acknowledging the sheer scale and cost of the transition).
Outcast_Searcher on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 12:39 pm
Cloggie,the other 30 are PHEV’s. So by 2025, VW claims they’ll have 50 pure EV’s, 30 PHEV’s, and whatever ICE’s aren’t replaced.
If all goes as planned. Remember that VW may not have any choice. For me, they’re totally screwed as far as me being a customer for an ICE vehicle, given their dieselgate fraud.
For EV’s, I’d consider them, if there is a lack of other convenient, reliable choices.
Until I see the overwhelming S-curve of EV adoption of Tony Seba solidly materialize (and remember, he assumes fully autonomous and cheap cars ramping up rapidly by 2021 as a base assumption — one FAR from assured), I still think that the moderate forecasts for EV adoption that acknowledge the scale of the problem and third world growth (and finances and electricity supply/reliability) are the most realistic.
Apneaman on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 1:03 pm
Clog, Canadians know about the Dutch coast from when they liberated your people from the Nazi yoke and saved y’all from famine. Ended the ‘Hongerwinter ‘. I doubt you would have survived otherwise.
Was the liberation of the Netherlands the Canadian Army’s most important achievement in the Second World War?
“J.L. GRANATSTEIN
NO
Liberating the Netherlands was the most important political achievement of the Canadian Army in the Second World War, but it was not the most important military accomplishment.”
“ANDREW IAROCCI
YES
Every step of the Canadian Army’s long march through Italy, Normandy and Northwest Europe helped to win the Second World War. Among these campaigns, however, the liberation of the Netherlands stands out as the army’s most significant achievement.”
https://legionmagazine.com/en/2015/05/face-to-face-was-the-liberation-of-the-netherlands-the-canadian-armys-most-important-achievement-in-the-second-world-war/
What say you clog? I’m guessing yes, since if they did not kick that Nazi ass back then, you would not be here now. No need to thank me clog, I wasn’t there and, unlike you, I do not try and ride the coattails of long dead people.
Anonymouse1 on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 1:50 pm
cloggy-stain, repeat after me
-the only fake here, is you, cloggen-fraud
-you are a faux-pseudo ‘green’, one that cant stop talking about wind turbines, yet denies AGW as a valid observation.
-you are doomed to make a fool of yourself quote articles which seldom support your fraudulent, whimsical fantasies.
-you constantly assert you have intimate knowledge of the motivations, and goals of people you have never met, or ever will. Often, world leaders or other noteables.
-you are a fake anti-globalist
-you will continue your boring, disjointed proselytizing(which is true regardless).
-gasoline cars will continue to haul you back and forth to your mental-health sessions.
Cloggie on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 3:13 pm
Well, well, well, I can’t believe my luck. Yet again does the TalmudTurk pretend not to understand what really happened in 1945, although I have explained it to him many times and he never ever challenged my explanation.
Davy same thing. Standard shtick: I explain in detail what happened. Davy doesn’t respond as he in his own words has “moved on” and when it suits him he will insert again and again that the ZOG-serfs, I mean the Americans, “saved our European asses”.
Canadians know about the Dutch coast from when they liberated your people from the Nazi yoke and saved y’all from famine. Ended the ‘Hongerwinter ‘.
No you didn’t, what really happened was that Canadian ZOG-serfs put us under the US yoke with the consequence that the Netherlands (and the rest of western Europe) is en route towards demographic destruction, but not nearly as much as North-America itself, a crucial advantage for Europe.
For that reason I prefer Nazis over Americans any time of the day (better independent of course).
Why did the Germans invade the Netherlands on May 10, 1940? This is a forbidden question to ask in the Netherlands, just like it is a forbidden question to ask in the US why the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. Because the real answers to these question would expose the lies the West, the last stinking communist shit pile, is based upon.
So what did happen? Why did the Germans invade Holland. Because the Dutch government basically asked for it. How come?
Timeline:
September 1, 1940 – Germans invaded Poland to intervene and protect their countrymen against ethnic cleansing by the Poles.
September 3, 1940 – As a consequence of the Was Guarantee, the British and French were forced to declare war on Germany. The Americans and this Jew in particular…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SuVLsdyQfIk
…had forced the British and French into this war guarantee for no other purpose than to ensure that the war would be started, to the advantage of the Americans as confirmed by Chamberlain:
https://nationalvanguard.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/The-Forrestal-Diaries-excerpt.jpg
Interestingly for full 8 months nothing happens between Britain, France and Germany.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phoney_War
What does that mean? That neither the British and French, nor the Germans really wanted that war. The only ones who wanted that war were the Americans and their puppet Churchill, totally in the pay of the Jews.
https://www.amazon.com/Churchill-Jews-Friendship-Martin-Gilbert-ebook/dp/B009OZN68A/ref=sr_1_1
It was Churchill who hated that nothing happened and no shot was fired and it was him who started to push for the war to get started.
This stinking warmonger and hero of the neocohns began to exert pressure on the governments of Norway and Holland to abandon neutrality. British war preparation began in Norway. Neither the British nor the French were keen on waging a war on their own (French territory), so the decided to attack German interests abroad, to start with in Norway and make a resource war out of it.
https://postimg.org/image/l52u2q0rn/
[part 1]
Cloggie on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 3:14 pm
In January 1940 the agitation began and beginning of April the mining of Norwegian harbors began. Purpose: cut off iron ore supply via Narvik to Germany. Had they succeeded Germany would have lost the war immediately. Hitler in contrast had no intention whatsoever to occupy Norway. But when Germans spies got wind of the immanent invasion of Norway by the French and British, Berlin understood that they had to react otherweise they were toast. On April 9 1940 the Germans raced through Denmark and arrived in Norway on the very same day French and British troops arrived.
The stinking lying encyclopedia of the NWO, I mean (((wikipedia))), claims:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Weser%C3%BCbung
In the early morning of 9 April 1940 (Wesertag; “Weser Day”), Germany invaded Denmark and Norway, ostensibly as a preventive manoeuvre against a planned, and openly discussed, Franco-British occupation of Norway. After the invasions, envoys of the Germans informed the governments of Denmark and Norway that the Wehrmacht had come to protect the countries’ neutrality against Franco-British aggression.
This was entirely in line with the truth. Germans, French and British troops arrived on the same day and after a month of fighting, 25,000 British and French were chased out of Norway by 8,000 Germans, as was to be expected.
It is hilarious that this book, written by a Norwegian military man, who had a career in the US military, began to study the subject and discovered that the Alllied story was one pack of lies and that in reality it were the British and French and not the Germans who had sought war (read: blocking iron ore transport to Germany):
https://www.amazon.com/Hitlers-Preemptive-War-Battle-Norway-ebook/dp/B004HW6AEW/ref=sr_1_1
So the Alllies got their assess kicked in Norway, good for them.
Next they turned to Holland and here is where WW2 really began and I am not proud in having to admit it.
Our PM Colijn was ordered to London ca March 20, 1940, where he met Churchill, Chamberlain, Halifax and others…
https://postimg.org/image/akjjckpwt/
…and was put under great pressure to abandon neutrality. Colijn got week knees and caved in, the sucker. Thanks to him we got WW2 really started and 5 years of (deserved) occupation.
How do we know? Because of this:
[part 2]
Cloggie on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 3:15 pm
https://gerard1945.files.wordpress.com/2015/10/07b.jpg
Well, well, well, a top secret document from the French High Command, stating that the French intended to invade Germany via Holland. The document says that advancing French troops would have access to Dutch fuel in return for vouchers. Here you have proof that the Anglo-French advance via Belgium and the Netherlands would happen in agreement with the Colijn government. Holland had abandoned neutrality. The Jew Lou de Jong, who after the war was asked by the Dutch government to write the history of WW2 (always a bad idea to let be done by a Jew, but hey, after 1945 we were a ZOG-colony)… even he had to admit, 25 years later, that Holland “had not been so neutral after all” and that top military brass had contacts with the British:
https://postimg.org/image/o3qj91dpl/
And again the Germans found out well in advance. When the Germans invaded the Netherlands on May 10, 1945, they did that because the hundreds of thousands of British and French troops stationed in France had began to march Northwards, with the intention to cross through Belgium and Holland in order to attack the vital German industrial Ruhr-area. The Germans invaded in the early morning. ” Surprisingly” the French invaded a few hours later in the Zeeland province. The official lie is that the French came to the aide of the Dutch, but the reality is that the French intended to move through the Netherlands to attack Germany, but were preempted by the Germans. Even the NYT had to publish the explanation by the German FM von Ribbentrop:
https://postimg.org/image/oxqfj4a87/
And as always the Germans spoke the truth and lying Alllied bitches… well lied after the war.
The Germans, to their horror, now that they were directly attacked, new the could not avoid war. Within six weeks time the had kicked the British back over the Channel , where they belong, and the French defeated.
And what the Germans do next?
Offer peace:
https://postimg.org/image/pxqqs7169/
(July 19, 1940)
What he says is: let us please stop this war, it is madness.
But Churchill had become PM and his (((masters))) wanted nothing less than complete German defeat, so that they could take over Europe, together with their Stalin pall.
[part 3]
Cloggie on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 3:17 pm
https://www.amazon.com/Dear-Mr-Stalin-Correspondence-Roosevelt/dp/0300108540/ref=sr_1_fkmr0_1
Once you know the full truth it is difficult not to vomit over the enormous pack of Alllied self-serving lies.
But now, in 2017, the tide of history has changed. The US is not very far away from a civil war where the stakes are very high: European America managing to break away from Washington vs Apneaman’s (((deep state))) ramming European America into submission.
Once that conflict erupts enormous new opportunities arrise to interven and downsize the joints and return the 1945-“favor”.
Thanks for the opportunity to rub in the truth once again.
Keep it coming, Talmudturd! LOL
[part 4]
End.
Davy on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 3:21 pm
Clog, we are probably going to have to save your ass yet again so start eating crow to get used to the taste. I give you Eurotard 10 years and you will be fighting amongst yourselves yet again. Stupid really, maybe we should just let the Russians have you.
fmr-paultard on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 4:00 pm
antard marilynn monrole first posed nude in 1947. full 10 years before the “60s” you alluded to. i’m perplexed and having difficulty looking for supporting information for your virgin bribes and plain janes and intact hymen
perhaps you’re talking about india or some other places? in that case it’s common to look for a virgin bribe and have doctors check her virginity in the present day!
fmr-paultard on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 4:02 pm
you probably be at ease hanging out with mother teresa. i’m against her. i’m all about women empowerment by having them doing the killing by joining the armed forces.
http://www.azquotes.com/picture-quotes/quote-mt-mother-teresa-was-not-a-friend-of-the-poor-she-was-a-friend-of-poverty-she-said-that-christopher-hitchens-63-8-0857.jpg
shortonoil on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 4:08 pm
“Oil demand has been increasing every year in recent decades, aside from 2009.”
You state a determination with no numbers to back it up? Between 1960 and 2005 oil production increased at an average annual rate of 5.5%. Between 2005 and 2015 it increased by 0.75%. It is now growing at 14% of the rate that it had in the previous half century. Oil production growth has all but stopped! Since production must come before there can be demand, so also has demand. Oil production is now no longer growing fast enough to supply its own needed increased in supply to power its production. The author is correct; the oil age is ending!
Sissyfuss on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 4:35 pm
I don’t know Cloggedinjectors. With Volkswagens track record when you open up the hood to inspect your new and amazing electric motor you find a hamster and a wire wheel.
Apneaman on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 5:16 pm
Sissyfuss, you come up with some great on liners. Keep on keeping on bro.