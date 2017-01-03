KunstlerCast — Byron King of Rickard’s Gold Investor

Today I’m chewing the gristle of finance with Byron King. Byron is a geologist who currently writes a newsletter, in association with economist Jim Rickards, entitled Rickards Gold Speculator with Byron King. It’s published by Agora Financial, of Baltimore, www.agorafinancial.com. Over the course if his career, Byron worked in the oil industry, and has had extensive experience with other natural resource sectors. He also served for over 30 years, active and reserve, in the US Navy. He holds degrees from the University of Pittsburgh, Harvard and the US Naval War College

