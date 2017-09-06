Nuclear Plants in Irma Path Spark Fukushima Fears

Florida Power & Light’s two nuclear plants, Turkey Point and St. Lucie plant, are mulling shutting down the reactors in preparation for the massive storm.
“If we anticipate there will be direct impacts on either facility we’ll shut down the units,” said FPL spokesman Peter Robbins, adding that the decision would be made “well in advance.”
Irma, a Category 5+ storm, is set to make landfall in Florida by Saturday morning.
The Turkey Point plant weathered the Category 5 Hurricane Andrew in 1992, despite the $90 million in damages sustained in the rest of the area.
Irma, on the other hand, has sparked fears of a Fukushima-like incident at the two nuclear plants.
A nuclear power plant in Fukushima, Japan melted down in 2011 after an earthquake and tsunami disabled the reactor’s emergency generators, which led to three nuclear meltdowns and the release of unprecedented amounts of radioactive material.
The historic incident forced about 160,000 residents to flee their homes, and the cleanup of the radioactive substances in the region remains ongoing after nearly seven years of intensive containment and cleanup efforts.
As we reported, the U.S. government and media downplayed the devastation amid concerns a radioactive plume would cross the Pacific and settle across California.
Go Speed Racer on Wed, 6th Sep 2017 7:47 pm
Blow off a nuclear warhead in the middle of
the hurricane. It will shut down the storm
when the fireball goes up the cyclone.
That way the nuclear plant can keep
running normally.
Ghung on Wed, 6th Sep 2017 8:01 pm
Not sure who thought it was a good idea to put a nuke plant next to a National Park.
https://www.google.com/maps/@25.4354301,-80.3337063,20409m/data=!3m1!1e3
Or did they put a National Park next to a nuke plant?
Makati1 on Wed, 6th Sep 2017 8:09 pm
The US has 18 potential Fukushimas on the East Coast. All are subject to damage in a Cat 4 or 5 hit.
https://www.nrc.gov/reactors/operating/map-power-reactors.html
Odds are, they will all be hit at some time in the future if/as the storms move north.
Apneaman on Wed, 6th Sep 2017 11:20 pm
Watch: Heart-breaking aerial footage shows utter carnage on island of Barbuda, ‘90% destruction’, after Hurricane Irma
https://www.tvnz.co.nz/one-news/world/watch-heart-breaking-aerial-footage-shows-utter-carnage-island-barbuda-90-destruction-after-hurricane-irma
Antius on Wed, 6th Sep 2017 11:44 pm
Ouch. Why is it that buildings in places ravaged by hurricanes are always cheap and nasty looking timber and mdf structures? It seems to be the same everywhere. Florida is a particularly good example.
If I lived in such a place, I would definitely build something more robust. Probably using concrete blocks and covered in at least a foot of soil. It’s not as if these things happen only once in a blue moon is it? Not very much learning going on here.
Makati1 on Thu, 7th Sep 2017 12:08 am
Antius, I live in the Ps. We are building our farmhouse on the Pacific side of Luzon Island about five miles from the beach at a 50 meter elevation. It is made of concrete and CMU reinforced with 3/4″ rebar.(over 7 miles of rebar required for a 1,000SF house) Designed for at least a seven earthquake and pretty much typhoon proof. Floors and roof are 4″ thick concrete reinforced with 3/4″ rebar.
No wood, aluminum, plastic, etc. Everything is welded. Steel exterior doors and windows with wrought iron grilles and tempered glass. Nothing left to chance. THAT is the kind that should be built in the hurricane prone parts of the US, but usually isn’t. It can be built here for about $30 per square foot. Maybe 1/4 the cost to build the same in the US.
GregT on Thu, 7th Sep 2017 12:13 am
Antius,
Not many homes are built with concrete block roofs. The old adage of having a roof over ones head doesn’t bode very well in winds greater than 185mph, but I suppose it would be cheaper to replace windows, doors, roofs, and the contents of ones home, than it would be to start from the foundation up.
GregT on Thu, 7th Sep 2017 12:22 am
Makati,
That sounds more like a bomb shelter than a farmhouse.
Go Speed Racer on Thu, 7th Sep 2017 1:19 am
According to the laws of physics, there is an
attractive force between hurricanes and
cheaply constructed buildings. It may be due to
magnetic effects of too many staples instead of nails.
The underlying physics is irrefutable and is why hurricanes typically are seen plowing
thru cheap real estate, such as mobile home parks.
Davy on Thu, 7th Sep 2017 1:59 am
“Designed for at least a seven earthquake and pretty much typhoon proof. Floors and roof are 4″ thick concrete reinforced with 3/4″ rebar.”
Makat, you and your anti-American buddies are having a hay day these days. So much American tragedies to choose from. You in particular have had multiple comments of US doom. They are flowing like a mountain stream. This must be really exciting and satisfying times for you. Somehow these times do not extrapolate to Asia at least in your mind. Do you really think you are immune to all dangers because you have some concrete and rebar. I mean typhoon/earthquake proof. Is your garden typhoon/earthquake proof? Are you people proof? Here is your densities of people near your fantasy farm. I have heard the stories of how you are in a special hiding place but that is BS.
“Luzon…With a population of 53 million as of 2015,[2] it is the fourth most populous island in the world (after Java, Honshu, and Great Britain).”
http://tinyurl.com/y9jey8yr
or the densities near your farm 100mi from Makati, Philippines.
http://tinyurl.com/yc8ehp9q
BTW, you are almost never at this farm. You would rather go to Hong Kong and shop than go to the farm. Farming is a journey not a destination and at “almost” 75 your rendezvous with destiny is near.
Anti-Americanism is enjoyable during these times. Many are finding great pleasure in the suffering with that smug “I told you fucking so hype”. Some of you will not come out as blatantly as makat with flaming hate but it is in your heart. Your days are coming maybe for different reasons but none of you I have listened to have another planet to go to.
I am dooming and prepping because I know my days are ahead. Yes, I know my prepping is tied to FF. I am struggling with a 500 acre farm with resources. 100 acres is permaculture. Permaculture is not profitable. It is hard work and the results fragile. It would be different if the culture were tied to it but it is not and can’t be anymore. It is a good life though and I am enjoying it in the here and now. I am very happy with my grazing system of goats and cattle. My fields are much readier for climate change then my neighbor’s with fields that don’t have the diversity I have. My livestock guard dogs are wonderful. They will make good protection for me if SHTF mad max. Will they save me? No but might help. I have some chickens who hang out with the goats giving me eggs. The farm is teaming with wildlife and edible fauna. I am promoting wild life on the remaining 400 acres. It is like a wildlife refuge. Yea, makat, you can tell me how when SHTF the wildlife will all be eaten. Yet, isn’t that what will happen to you when those 53MIL people go on the move in search of something better? We all share the same beds in regards to doom. Some are better located than others. Yet, how well are you located in your heart? What is there? Ultimately that is the location that matters.
Many Americans are going to be educated the hard way in the days ahead. I think the dooming I have been preaching is about to begin a new phase here in the US. Some of this is going to be good. Poor behaviors will need to be adjusted. In many places it may be too late. Yes, we are 3rd world already. Many places have been and more are going. Many of my neighbors are. But you all are going there too especially the Anglosphere and Europe. Asia’s mad growth will end soon also and they too will see gains erased. China is a train wreck in the making. Enjoy these next few days as you pass the popcorn. Go research this or that to comment “I told you fucking so US”. When you are suffering in your last days remember Davy saying “I told you fucking so”.
Cloggie on Thu, 7th Sep 2017 2:16 am
Sint Maarten/Saint Martin is half Dutch (South), half French (North) and was visited first by Irma. The pictures are in:
https://www.geenstijl.nl/5138439/sint-maarten-zes-doden-en-95-gebouwen-verwoest-in-franse-deel/
6 dead, 95% of the buildings damaged. Having a roof is a luxury item these days in those parts of the world.
Davy on Thu, 7th Sep 2017 2:21 am
This might be a record setting hurricane for damage with a record setting season.
“Hurricane Irma an Extreme Storm Surge Threat to the U.S. and Bahamas”
http://tinyurl.com/ychukhd2
“Irma’s storm surge”
“Irma’s large wind field is putting in motion a vast amount of water, which is spiraling into the center of Irma and creating a large mound. In the open ocean, that water is forced downward, pushing deeper water outward, and the sea surface is not elevated more than a few feet. However, once the hurricane drives that mound of water into a shallow area near land, the water cannot flow downwards, and instead piles up and is forced on land, creating a storm surge. In the Turks and Caicos Island and in the southeastern and central Bahamas, a highly destructive storm surge of 15 – 20 feet above ground is expected near the coast to the right of where the eyewall hits.”
“A potentially catastrophic storm surge for Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina”
“If Irma makes a trek up the East Coast from Miami to southern South Carolina as a Category 3 or 4 hurricane, as the models currently suggest, the portions of the coast that the eyewall touches will potentially see a massive and catastrophic storm surge, breaking all-time storm surge records and causing many billions of dollars in damage. Even areas up to a hundred miles to the north of where the center makes landfall could potentially see record storm surges. The area of most concern is the northern coast of Florida, the coast of Georgia, and the southern coast of South Carolina, due to the concave shape of the coast, which will act to funnel and concentrate the storm surge to ridiculous heights. If we look at wunderground’s storm surge maps for the U.S. East Coast, we see that in a worst-case Category 3 hurricane hitting at high tide, the storm tide (the combined effect of the storm surge and the tide) ranges from 17 – 20’ above ground along the northern coast of Florida, and 18 – 23 feet above ground along the Georgia coast. If Irma is a Cat 4, these numbers increase to 22 – 28 feet for the coast of Georgia. This is a Katrina-level storm surge, the kind that causes incredible destruction and mass casualties among those foolish enough to refuse to evacuate.”
Cloggie on Thu, 7th Sep 2017 2:22 am
Ouch. Why is it that buildings in places ravaged by hurricanes are always cheap and nasty looking timber and mdf structures? It seems to be the same everywhere. Florida is a particularly good example.
Because they are still paying off the repairs from the previous storm.
Makati1 on Thu, 7th Sep 2017 2:25 am
GregT, when you live on the ring of fire and also in typhoon ally, you have to build strong if you can. If you cannot, you build cheap with local materials like bamboo, palm fronds and the like. Things, that if lost can be replaced quickly and cheaply. If you do not have to worry about cold, a shelter is easy and comfortable. We are building long term and for the rest of the family as a ‘bug-out’ location. They are all part owners of the land and may build their own homes there eventually.
Makati1 on Thu, 7th Sep 2017 2:29 am
Cloggie, you are probably correct. I do not see rebuilding the Harvey area happening as quickly, or as thoroughly, as the news wonks are professing. Many people will never come back. They will just abandon the properties to the banks when they find out that their insurance does not cover “acts of god”.
Ditto for whatever is going to happen with Irma, and maybe Jose and whatever follows. It is just another step down the ladder to the Great Leveling.
Davy on Thu, 7th Sep 2017 2:48 am
Looks like Trump’s Mar-a-Lago might get some serious wind and water. That would be some poetic justice for many who believe Gaia is making herself felt.
“HURRICANE IRMA”
“Interactive Map”
http://tinyurl.com/ydexgkks
Cloggie on Thu, 7th Sep 2017 2:56 am
According to that map, Irma wil pass Cape Canaveral.
“Lift-off… we have a lift-off”… were the last words heard.
Makati1 on Thu, 7th Sep 2017 5:36 am
“So much American tragedies to choose from. … They are flowing like a mountain stream.”
Well, since I had no part in creating them, I just watch them unfold. It is only the continuation of the Great Leveling. I am not happy about what is happening, but I can also say that I am not sad about it either. It was going to happen eventually. Now ‘eventually’ is here and neither you, nor I, nor anyone can stop/change it.
As for your other questions, yes, it is. It is called sharing and community support. It is still a custom here. If you share equally with your neighbors and help them when they are in need, you don’t have to fear them. This is NOT America where most don’t even know their neighbors or want to. Americans live in their little stick built burbs track boxes and buy stuff for that extra parking apace in their two car garage. Their idea of preps is to run out to Walmart the day before a hurricane is to strike them and panic when the shelves are bare. The Ps is a totally different world, but then, you wouldn’t know first hand. Just the propaganda you read in the US MSM.