Germany gets economic lift with wind energy

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on September 24, 2017
With the start of construction of a new wind farm off the coast of Germany, officials said the nation’s economy was supported through low-carbon efforts.
German energy company E.ON, with support from Norway’s Statoil, hosted a ceremony to mark the start of construction for the Arkona offshore wind farm, which formally started in late August.
Christian Pegel, a regional Germany energy minister, said the wind project represented an important economic milestone because of its new job creation potential.
“The Arkona offshore wind project is a key investment in the expansion of wind power,” he said in a statement.
E.ON laid the first of the 60 foundations for the wind farm in national waters of the Baltic Sea in late August. Foundations for a common substation were installed last month and the entire project could start generating energy for German consumers by 2019.
At peak capacity, the Arkona wind farm will be able to meet the energy needs of around 400,000 average households from 2019 onwards.
E.ON added it was utilizing new steel foundations for offshore wind farms that have a new coating that prevents corrosion and is therefore more environmentally friendly and cost-effective.
Germany has one of the more ambitious renewable energy objectives in the European Union and the regional leader for installed wind energy capacity. The United Kingdom ranks second.
In his State of the Union address last week, EU President Jean-Claude Juncker said, with the United States stepping away from the Paris climate agreement, Europe would “be the leader when it comes to the fight against climate change.”
jawagord on Sun, 24th Sep 2017 9:36 am
Tripling the rate households pay for power doesn’t seem like a good way to boost the German economy or any economy.
“For household consumers (defined for the purpose of this article as medium-size consumers with an annual consumption within the range of 2 500 kWh < consumption < 5 000 kWh), electricity prices during the second half of 2016 were highest among the EU Member States in Denmark (EUR 0.308 per kWh), Germany (EUR 0.298 per kWh) and Belgium (EUR 0.275 per kWh); see Figure 1. The lowest electricity prices were in Bulgaria (EUR 0.094 per kWh), Hungary (EUR 0.113 per kWh) and Lithuania (EUR 0.117 per kWh). The price of electricity for households in Denmark and in Germany was more than three times as high as the price in Bulgaria."
http://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/statistics-explained/index.php/Electricity_price_statistics
rockman on Sun, 24th Sep 2017 10:15 am
Davy – I’ll take your word about the “hopium” since I didn’t care to muddle thru the piece since I don’t have much interest in what’s happening in Germany. That’s Cloggie’s role. LOL.
But Texas is another matter. Yes: E.on, a bunch of dang foreigners, built out much of our wind power. And thanks to those efforts Texas ranks right behind the entire country of Germany. And it added to our economy to a meaningful level.
But let’s put the turbines aside and look at the really big news in Texas from E.on today: commercial scale grid storage. As pointed out before we have a great advantage in this regard: we didn’t wait for storage to build out wind power. Grid storage can be IMMEDIATELY applied today to deal with the wind intermittent problem. Which is exactly what E.on is in the process of doing.
“E.ON North America announced today its Texas Waves energy storage projects will be co-located at the existing E.ON Pyron and Inadale wind farms in West Texas. Texas Waves consists of two 9.9 megawatt (MW) short duration energy storage projects using lithium-ion battery technology.
The Texas Waves projects will be the second and third grid connected lithium-ion battery systems installed by E.ON in North America and are expected to be online by the end of 2017.”
So Texas overcame the “chicken-egg” hurdle. With an existing huge wind power base we’re immediately ready for a grid storage solution. And if E.on proves the commercial viability of grid storage (at least to itself) it can use that leverage to add to the economic value of building new wind farms. But it can go way beyond wind. Now that solar costs have come down so much Texas is on the verge of a huge grid capacity solar build out where there’s the obvious intermittent problem.
And Texas has a geographic advantage with solar as it does with wind: we have a lot of empty (IOW low cost) land that gets a lots of sunlight even in the winter months. And thanks to the $7 billion already spent by our tax payers to connect those lands to our big electricity consumers we’re ready today for grid storage now. Just a case of “build it and they will come”. With our wind and solar already built grid storage will come when it can stand alone economically. And if the Texas grid storage model proves its viability it may open up solar build outs in states which either don’t have the wind capacity or the vision of turbines are not acceptable by the locals.
And as the Texas economy continues to grow our electricity demand is projected to grow significantly along with it. And renewable energy will be even more critical in the future when fossil fuel fired generation will inevitably become much more expensive then it is today. As well as less politically acceptable.
Cloggie on Sun, 24th Sep 2017 10:18 am
Tripling the rate households pay for power doesn’t seem like a good way to boost the German economy or any economy.
kWh price is only a part of the story. At least as important is that the Germans need less energy to make a million $:
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2017/01/08/what-countries-are-the-most-energy-efficient/
https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/EG.EGY.PRIM.PP.KD
1990-2014
Russia 12 – 8
Canada 10 – 8
China 21 – 7
USA 9 – 6
Bulgaria 15 – 6
Belgium 7 – 5
Germany 6 – 4
Holland 6 – 4
Denmark 4 – 3
Slow lane energy inefficient countries like China, Russia and the US need far more energy to make a million $. More advanced Western European countries need less.
On top of that, NW-European countries are developing the renewable energy industries of the 21st century that are going to replace the Anglo oil majors (thanks DJT!).
So who cares if in Europe you need to pay a little more for a kWh?
Ghung on Sun, 24th Sep 2017 10:25 am
Davy: “This is not yet a valid solution to our many predicaments, not even close.”
There is no ‘valid solution to our many predicaments’, so there’s no point in holding this project to that standard.
jawagord: .”The price of electricity for households in Denmark and in Germany was more than three times as high as the price in Bulgaria.”
Since the per capita GDP in Denmark and Germany is several times that of Bulgaria, this isn’t much of a valid comparison. Denmark’s GDP per capita is 8 times that of Bulgaria and Germany’s is about 6 times. Paying 3 times more for electricity than Bulgarians do seems like a bargain, eh?
Average net incomes are also 6 times or more.
Let’s try to keep our comparisons real.
rockman on Sun, 24th Sep 2017 11:02 am
Jaw – It’s rather complicated to estimate what the true cost of wind generated power is for Texas consumers. A couple of links explaining why:
https://www.greentechmedia.com/articles/read/price-of-us-wind-power-at-all-time-low-of-2-5-cents-per-kilowatt-hour
http://www.slate.com/articles/business/the_juice/2015/09/texas_electricity_goes_negative_wind_power_was_so_plentiful_one_night_that.html
But it’s easy to compare the typical retail price consumers pay in Texas to the numbers you posted. Average consumer price of Texas electricity: $0.12/per kilowatt-hour. And in some areas as low as $0.08/kWh. And in one of the links above they calculated the PRODUCTION cost of wind to be as low as $0.03/kWh or less. Or in Euros: an average of Texas electricity = €0.10/kWh compared to Germany’s €0.298/kWh. Of course we get a lot of electricity from burning NG which is much less expensive here then in Germany. OTOH that raises the bar significantly for our wind power to compete with relatively cheap coal and NG.
I suspect part of that difference between electricity cost in Texas and Germany is similar to the difference in motor fuel costs: taxes.
Twocats on Sun, 24th Sep 2017 1:44 pm
Will efforts like this be enough to sufficently cushion the blow of peak oil to prevent a collapse of industrial civilization. Who knows. I don’t see the ethics of criticizing the effort.
