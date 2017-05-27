Why selling off the oil reserve is a good idea

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on May 27, 2017
Remember the energy crisis? If so, congratulations on your good memory.
The United States is producing more oil than it has in three decades. Our dependence on foreign petroleum is way down. And now, the Trump administration wants to sell off much of the government’s emergency stockpile of oil.
This will come as a surprise to the millions of Americans who were unaware that the government has an emergency stockpile of oil. It brings to mind the country song: “How Can I Miss You When You Won’t Go Away?” But we’re not likely to miss it even if it does.
The Strategic Petroleum Reserve consists of oil stashed in salt caverns in Louisiana and Texas, solving the age-old puzzle of what to do with giant underground holes after you have taken the salt out of them. It amounts to 688 million barrels, which equals what we import in 141 days. The stash is there in case foreign supplies are cut off and we need oil to avert disaster — or prices spike and we want to bring them down.
It was created in 1975 after the Arab oil embargo against the United States, which coincided with a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to cut production and raise prices.
Long gas lines and economic disruption ensued. Americans, who were used to endless rivers of cheap fuel, suddenly felt terribly vulnerable. The reserve calmed fears by supposedly ensuring that oil exporters could never again use the oil weapon to punish us. If they tried, we could tap our hoard to foil them.
But the stockpile was based on a fallacy. It wasn’t the embargo, the price increase or the production cutback that caused the chaos. It was the price controls imposed by President Richard Nixon, combined with the clumsy system the feds created for allocating supplies.
The problem was that markets were not allowed to work normally. Had they been, the pain and disruption would have been far less.
When prices are allowed to rise and fall in response to changes in supply and demand, as they are today, there is no such thing as a shortage. If Saudi Arabia or Venezuela reduces its output, prices will increase and consumption will decline, a process that quickly equalizes supply and demand.
In the summer of 2008, world oil prices soared to more than $140 a barrel — but not for long. The increase fattened profits, which encouraged more production, which expanded supplies, which reduced prices. By the end of the year, oil was fetching just $30 a barrel.
Eventually, prices crept up, only to slide back down. Lately, the going rate has been around $50 a barrel, with prices at the gas pump in the neighborhood of $2.40 a gallon.
Americans have learned to adapt. There has rarely been a popular outcry to tap the reserve. “A presidentially-directed emergency release has occurred twice in the history of the SPR,” says the Energy Department. Even in 2008, when prices hit a record, President George W. Bush didn’t use the reserve to bring them down.
So what’s the point of having it? Maintaining fuel in storage is not free. A 2005 Cato Institute paper by Jerry Taylor and Peter Van Doren put the cost to taxpayers at between $65 and $80 per barrel – and the figure would be higher today. The administration plan, which would mean selling off some 300 million barrels over a decade, promises to bring in more than $16 billion.
If it made economic sense to put millions of barrels of oil aside for a possible emergency, we wouldn’t need the Department of Energy to handle the job. Private companies would do it in hopes of selling high someday. As long as the federal government has the reserve, they have no incentive, since it could release its supplies to flood a tight market and erase their profits.
Another rationale for the reserve has also vanished. The United States used to import more than half the oil consumed here. Today, it’s only a quarter. And our biggest foreign source is also the least worrisome: Canada. The chance of being blackmailed by Middle Eastern nations is roughly zero.
The petroleum reserve is a costly and unnecessary solution to a problem we will probably never have. The energy crisis is gone, and it’s not coming back.
Steve Chapman, a member of the Tribune Editorial Board, blogs at www.chicagotribune.com/chapman.
Download “Recalculating: Steve Chapman on a New Century” in the free Printers Row app at www.printersrowapp.com.
4 Comments on "Why selling off the oil reserve is a good idea"
Go Speed Racer on Sat, 27th May 2017 9:30 pm
Keep the strategic petroleum reserve.
This was written by yet
another dumb billionaire fraternity
boy business major, like John Roberts or
John Boehner, figuring out how to screw
the country by selling the reserve oil and
putting all the money into his Swiss bank account.
rockman on Sun, 28th May 2017 12:11 am
“It wasn’t the embargo, the price increase or the production cutback that caused the chaos. It was the price controls imposed by President Richard Nixon, combined with the clumsy system the feds created for allocating supplies.” All these and other foolish theories (oil tankers cruising in circles off our coasts) for the long lines and occasionally empty gas stations was determined after the “chaos” passed to be complete bullsh*t.
As the fear of having oil supplies cut off the vast majority of drivers began topping of their tanks before they reached half way instead of near empty as they did for decades. The suddenly “vanished gasoline” didn’t just disappear: it was being stored in the 100+ vehicles on the road. The refineries lacked the capacity to replenish the drained station tanks very quickly. But they did eventually and the lines disappeared as soon as they did.
From a practical standpoint the SPR would provide little relief from a long term embargo. A significant embargo that has little chance of developing IMHO. And certainly does nothing at all to forward the unrealistic idea of “energy Independence”. But the SPR has provided one real benefit: decreased volatility due to short term disruptions such as hurricanes. And that can been today even with political/military flare PS in the Middle East that have little to no effect on oil prices.
So the question: is it worth the yearly maintenance cost to retain that stability? We currently consume about 400 million gallons per day. If prices jumped just an AVERAGE of only $0.20/gal for just 15 days the US consumers would pay an extra $1.2 BILLION just for those 2 weeks alone.
BTW: “Maintaining fuel in storage…cost to taxpayers at between $65 and $80 per barrel”. Completely rediculous bullsh*t. If true the annual cost would be $50 BILLION/yr to maintain an oil reserve worth only $35 BILLION at the current price. What these idiots/liars did was take the govt’s estimate of the total cost per bbl to build and fill the SPR. The truth…directly from the US govt: the SPR costs about $180 million per year to maintain. Which sounds like a lot but it’s about $0.30 compared to the $60 to $80 per bbl maintenance cost they toss out.
So is it worth $180 million per year for the sake of short term stability? Consider that rather small ($0.20/bbl) price jump for just 15 days leading to an extra $1.2 billion in consumer cost: if such a minor disruption happened on ever 6.5 years it would be a break even for the yearly maintenance cost.
Sounds like cheap insurance IMHO. OTOH the Rockman et al would love to see the SPR completely disappear. Getting the opportunity to gouge the public when such instabilities kick in is what oil patch dreams are made of. LOL.
DerHundistlos on Sun, 28th May 2017 2:02 am
Hell NO sell the reserve. We must be prepared in the event of an emergency. Why the rush to sell? Speed Racer nailed the rationale. This is the same rationale that is moving forward with the sale of America’s parks and protected areas. For the past three days I tried submitting an online comment to the Trump administration regarding their intention to sell 11 protected areas; however, the system is not functioning- gee, I wonder why? Sure, I know Trump and his Republican confederates could care less about public commentary, but I want to exercise my right to submit a statement for the record.
Davy on Sun, 28th May 2017 5:34 am
“Sounds like cheap insurance IMHO.”
More people habituated by the false sense of security the status quo gives us. Hey, if the friggen Chinese are doing it you can bet there is something to having an SPR. I am with you Rock, the SPR is cheap insurance for systematic disruption that I feel is going to increase in scope as multiple systematic agents destabilize in converging chaos. This may or may not be a crippling occurrence but might be. What is more likely is the system will be noticeable weaker so when we do have perturbations of disruption we will be less resilient. One of these days shit will hit the fan and we are going to wish we had made different arrangements. Bad decisions can be fatal when your margins of error are tight. It doesn’t matter the military is not going to let their private gas tank be sold off…LOL.
We would be stupid at this point in time to dispense with something like the SPR. Yet, that is the type of thinking that is going on today. Many in the status quo discredit or dismiss the decay and decline that is occurring now everywhere. They have their techno optimistic fantasies that all is well and point to EV AV’s and so forth as proof we are powering through in techno development. We have the greedy market makers in pursuit of yields that choose short term private profit over longer term public good. Yea, drain the reserves and let’s get this shit storm going so we can drain some dumbasses because we are nearing a point where a disruption is going to mean life or death. So many optimist and cornucopians laugh at this statement but we are most certainly slow boiling. Whether it be our meager food storage of maybe one harvest or the vital nature of the SPR we act like immortals and that fantasy will soon be shattered with pain, suffering, and death. This has happened to so many civilizations when near the apex of their growth they have the hubris and shortsightedness of imbeciles. This is true of our so called best and brightest.