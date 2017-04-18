What is Direct Action?

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
April 18, 2017
Direct Action is a phrase that gets thrown around a lot when describing anarchist tactics…. and rightly so, since it’s one of the main ways anarchists put our values of autonomy, self-organization and mutual aid into practice. So… what is it exactly?
onlooker on Tue, 18th Apr 2017 9:15 am
Direct Action has been necessary throughout our history given the penchant for invasions and the prevalence of a hierarchical power structure. Furthermore, it has been necessary in more modern times, because of the how Capitalism, Colonialism, White Supremacy and Patriarchal have tended to oppress certain people and exclude certain groups from enjoying equal rights or basic rights. Anarchy has been given a bad rap because as this little video makes clear the State has wanted to have a monopoly on force and has used the definition of the word anarchy to infer that anarchists wish for total chaos to reign. In fact Anarchy in a more subtle and passive context is simply the self governance of people without an official govt or hierarchical structure.
Apneaman on Tue, 18th Apr 2017 10:40 am
How Western civilisation could collapse
Some possible precipitating factors are already in place. How the West reacts to them will determine the world’s future, says Rachel Nuwer.
“Disaster comes when elites push society toward instability and eventual collapse by hoarding huge quantities of wealth and resources ”
http://www.bbc.com/future/story/20170418-how-western-civilisation-could-collapse
Apneaman on Tue, 18th Apr 2017 10:45 am
13 million below poverty line in UK: Report
http://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2017/03/27/515760/Britain-below-poverty-line
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cBojbjoMttI
Cloggie on Tue, 18th Apr 2017 11:02 am
13 million below poverty line in UK: Report
Wonder what the color/religion of these new poor British under class is. Asking the question is answering it.
Fortunately we have Apneaman around here to advice the British to race mix themselves out of existence, because it would significantly upgrade the British DNA. Or something.
And you know what, in case of the British I fully support Apneaman’s agenda. Finally some justice after WW1 and WW2.
And Apneaman is too stupid to realize that he won’t have much of stick to hit the rest of the world with a third world Britain. NWO exit.
#RoaringEurasianLaughter
Apneaman on Tue, 18th Apr 2017 11:35 am
What’s wrong widdle cloggie? Do the facts make you mad because they burst your little fantasy bubble?
BTW retard, not one thing in the history of the UK ever happened because of anything I did or said, so fuck off with your lame attempts to try and hang their problems and the reasons for them on your interpretation of my thoughts or wishes or advice. You do that with others too. Do you have any idea how fucking stupid you sound doing that????? It’s just more proof you live in fantasy land. It’s what you do all the time with your own wishes and thoughts-that’s why you do it. You talk as if you say/type them out enough times and loud enough that it gives them the power to make them come true. Thought Boy the Euro-Tard superhero. Same as your never ending claims about knowing what all these politicians are thinking – like y’all were drinking beers last night. It’s obvious that you have really convinced yourself of these fantasies old man.
Theory of mind run wild – pathological
I guess I should be flattered that you attribute so much power to my very thoughts.
Oh look it worked again. Why just last week I was wishing & a hoping the refugee crisis in Europe would get worse and y’all would need to spend major bank on it. Mere mortals tremble in my almighty presence. Baha
EU announces €3.9 BILLION to tackle migration crisis – and Britain could be FORCED to pay
THE EUROPEAN parliament has backed new plans to spend billions in taxpayers’ funds to cope with the migrant crisis.
http://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/785042/Brexit-Article-50-EU-negotiation-migrant-crisis
Better be nice to me hair clog, you wouldn’t want me thinking bad thoughts about you now. They might come true.
Cloggie on Tue, 18th Apr 2017 11:58 am
3.9 billion is peanuts on an economy of 19 trillion.
Meanwhile what’s happening in Canada?
http://www.eurocanadian.ca/2017/04/islamization-of-canada-without-a-counter-reaction.html
Oops, nothing, just the usual despair and lack of hope, other than that perhaps Newfoundland can be kept for the Euro’s. And envy with Germany and it’s Pegida and Identitarian Action.
Eastern Europe is even looking better:
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/04/15/hungarians-back-orbans-anti-soros-university-law/amp/
Cloggie on Tue, 18th Apr 2017 12:53 pm
Trump Team denies policy change or neoconservative take over of the Trump government. No risk of escalation in Syria.
http://www.lifezette.com/polizette/trump-adviser-no-neocon-shift-not-bush-administration/
And while we are at the good news streak… even the NYT defends the right of Richard Spencer to give a speech at Auburn university today:
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/18/opinion/richard-spencers-right-to-speak-at-auburn.html
Boat on Tue, 18th Apr 2017 1:08 pm
Clog,
Like you should value meeting with the NAACP concerning women pay and rights. Along with freedom of harassment for Muslims and Jews.
Cloggie on Tue, 18th Apr 2017 1:59 pm
Bloomberg: “Young white America is haunted by a crisis of despair”
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2017-04-18/young-white-america-is-haunted-by-a-crisis-of-despair
Apparently non-white young America is not in a crisis of despair.
And for those who frequent this forum know that white old America is also in despair.
So why is it that white America is in despair? Bloomboig won’t tell you. It is because white America is losing its country, culture and civilization. That’s the perspective and that causes the despair.
Boat on Tue, 18th Apr 2017 2:22 pm
Clog,
Stick with your problems in Europe. We just had a large gathering oh friends and family for Easter and no dispair to be seen.
Apneaman on Tue, 18th Apr 2017 3:12 pm
hair clog you have only ever went for a New York City canned corporate vacation and thus you are not aware that there is no culture in N America. It’s nothing but one big fucking shopping mall. Corporate homogenization. You can drive through most towns and not even spot the differences. Every town is a strip mall with the same stores and same fast food joints and same shitty OSB and vinyl siding housing tracts. Not worth saving.
The big difference between Canada and the US is they have Dunkin Donuts and Canada has Tim Hortons.
Like boat I went to easter dinner with my family and all they talked about was consuming, sports and vacations. That’s what they know, that’s what they care about and they are all clueless to what is going down. There is no culture here, just ignorant consumer slaves.
onlooker on Tue, 18th Apr 2017 3:18 pm
So right AP. US is a land tailored for consumerism and driving. Nothing much to see nor to experience other than eating and shopping. They knew what they were doing to stimulate our dopamine sensitivities. Oh and lots of fat people. Eat and driving alot will do that to you , you know.
Cloggie on Tue, 18th Apr 2017 4:37 pm
Stick with your problems in Europe. We just had a large gathering oh friends and family for Easter and no dispair to be seen.
So Bloomberg is lying again?
Cloggie on Tue, 18th Apr 2017 5:01 pm
You surprise me with your candidness, Apneaman. And confuse me. When I sometimes embolden myself to inform you guys about developments on this side of the Atlantic, I often get the response that nobody gives a f* about what happens here and that basically North America is the center of the world , which of course saves me a lot of work.
But now that I hear Apneaman talk in a derogatory tone about North American cities, I do wonder if Apneaman’s words can be interpreted as the despair Bloomboig was talking about.
Ah well, cheer up, there are still nice places in the world:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZEfX40fP0GA
(lived 5 years in Leiden in a home shown at 1:41, to the opposite of hotel Mayflower)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fl2jeQDMZ28
(Delft)
http://tinyurl.com/mb8hnvv
(Prague)
http://tinyurl.com/mlmgy5o
(Venice)
Talking about Europe…
Richard Spencer, who calls himself a European, just scored a major victory in Auburn and can now speak at the university after all. You have to give it to Americans, they take freedom of speech seriously, chapeau. I say this without sarcasm.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SiO6bcEmHkU
Cloggie on Tue, 18th Apr 2017 6:30 pm
Live stream:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0rTdRcsSFGk&feature=player_embedded