What is Counterinsurgency?

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on October 4, 2017
The science, known as COIN or Counterinsurgency doctrine, is nothing less than a perpetual war, waged by states against their domestic populations.
Despite the unimaginable capacity for violence and coercion that they wield, states are far more vulnerable than they let on. This is not only true of the so-called “failed states” currently plagued by civil war and internal strife, but also the imperialist centers of global capitalism themselves. Their fatal weakness is built into their design; modern states are incredibly complicated and dynamic political constructions, yet at their core they remain what they have always been – vehicles of social organization aimed at facilitating the exploitation of the many, for the enrichment of the few. Without the active or passive consent of the many, the few are in serious trouble.
In order to seek out and manage threats to their legitimacy and authority, states invest a considerable amount of time, energy and resources towards the science of social control. This science, known as COIN or Counterinsurgency doctrine, is nothing less than a perpetual war, waged by states against their domestic populations. Their tactical repertoire spans the gamut from violence and covert assassination, to elections, community police liaisons, and the funding of pacifist non-profit groups. In addition to this, they pursue divide-and-rule strategies, relying on structural institutions such as nationalism, white supremacy, and hetero-patriarchy to fan the flames of reaction and keep us fighting amongst ourselves.
If revolutionaries hope to be successful in our efforts, it’s vitally important to understand the way our enemies view us, and the tactics and strategies that they will deploy against us. In this month’s episode of Trouble, anarchist media collective sub.Media interviews a number of individuals as they explain some of the main principles of counterinsurgency, and identify historical and contemporary examples of how they are put into practice.
In this episode we interviewed JoNina Ervin and Lorenzo Kom’boa Ervin of the Black Autonomy Federation, Gord Hill, Author of 500 Years of Indigenous Resistance, Dawn Paley, author of Drug War Capitalism, Peter Gelderloos, author of The Failure of Nonviolence and Kristian Williams author of Our Enemies in Blue.
5 Comments on "What is Counterinsurgency?"
Davy on Wed, 4th Oct 2017 5:22 pm
If revolutionaries hope to be successful in their efforts, it’s vitally important to understand WTF you are fighting for. If you are fighting for a lie or just fighting because you like fighting you will be quashed. Today’s revolutionaries are just pawns in a bigger game. The reasons for their efforts are hollow. The results they seek are fantasy. If they were real revolutionaries they would yield and seek a lower level of activity. They would withdraw from the insanity that is the status quo. They would fight the status quo not adapt it as most movements today are trying to do. You fight the status quo by leaving it. You fight is by learning to use it to leave it. Otherwise you are just playing the same game as the ones you are battling are playing.
Anonymouse1 on Wed, 4th Oct 2017 6:58 pm

"Without the active or passive consent of the many, the few are in serious trouble."
In fact, article identifies enablers and sheep like you early on.
“Without the active or passive consent of the many, the few are in serious trouble.”
They have the exceptionalists passive consent. Point proven.
Look at you your movement mouse Jew baiting and anti-Americanism from mom’s basement. I find it particularly hilarious your infantile vocabulary and special spelling. It is like you are trying to create a special language but instead look foolishly adolescent. A dumbass Canadian kid caught up in a sad nation without identity except attacking American culture.
“… your infantile vocabulary and special spelling.” Sound familiar Davy? It should. It perfectly describes yourself.
BTW: It is raining here today so I have plenty of time to poke the Missouri Mule. LOL
The difference mad-cat1 is I am defending myself and people and you anti-Americans are on the attack and disgracing us. I would much rather be talking about real issues instead you waste my time fighting extremist creeps like you. Think of the others mad-cat1. The only one you care about is yourself. You are just a lonely old man seeking attention. You don’t care about the issues so important to the world.