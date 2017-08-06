What do the new U.S. sanctions on Russia target?

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
U.S. President Donald Trump reluctantly signed into law a sweeping sanctions bill against Russia, Iran and North Korea this week.
As U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meet this weekend at a regional forum in Manila, here is a look at new Russia sanctions :
* The law establishes a review process that allows Congress to block any effort by Trump to ease or lift sanctions on Russia.
Lawmakers passed the bill to punish Russia over its alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, its annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region and its involvement in Syria’s civil war.
* Trump, or any U.S. president, must submit a report to the appropriate congressional committee describing the rationale behind any easing of sanctions on Russia and how it would affect U.S. national security interests. Congress would have at least 30 days to hold hearings and then vote on any proposed change. If lawmakers back a “joint resolution of disapproval,” the president would be barred from changing the sanctions.
* New sanctions are introduced on entities doing business with Russian military or intelligence agencies, companies involved in Russian off-shore oil projects, and those participating in Russian oil or gas pipeline construction within Russia. The bill targets a wide range of Russian industries, which might further hurt Russia’s economy, already weakened by 2014 sanctions imposed after the annexation of Crimea.
* The law also ramps up sanctions against any entity involved in any cyber attacks on behalf of the Russian government, or that is owned by or acting on behalf of any such entity. The president is allowed to waive these sanctions if he determines it is in the national security interest to do so, subject to congressional review.
* Six executive orders signed by President Barack Obama are codified, which would prevent Trump from using an executive order to revoke them. The measures, from 2014-2016, targeted Russia’s financial services, energy, defense and other industries in retaliation for its annexation of Crimea and incursion into Ukraine, as well as cyber-attacks and election interference in the United States.
9 Comments on "What do the new U.S. sanctions on Russia target?"
Makati1 on Sun, 6th Aug 2017 7:30 am
It’s ALL about oil/NG sales and $$$$. That is all the U$ is interested in.
joe on Sun, 6th Aug 2017 8:25 am
This is clearly a path to war. Its gonna be a sunny day in Europe soon. BTW, a nuclear winter will destroy the whole precious economy. So in a MAD scenario there is nothing to stop Russia targeting areas not designed by THAAD to protect. Namely Russia and China.
Russia acts to fight neo Nazis in Ukraine from ethnic cleansing and annexes part of Russia that was Russian anyway, they actually fight ISIS and they are bad?
US congress on the wrong side again.
peaktard on Sun, 6th Aug 2017 8:36 am
joe putin is the biggest benefactor of ww2. “muh leningrad” “muh barbarosa” “muh stalingrad” “muh kharkov”.
nothing about shooting down MH17, unreliable energy partner to Europe, crimea, killing of political oponent, dictatorial, ceaseless aggression against the US and allies…
i was a paultard and we are the most passionate. we have passion of a paultard.
i see alt-tard and eurotard nazi on here. their passion is respectable but they will be disappointed as a paultard was.
their passion never measure up to that of a paultard.
peaktard on Sun, 6th Aug 2017 9:24 am
i’m not blowing hot air here. congress takes aggression agaist Ukraine and anexation of crimea seriously
Cloggie on Sun, 6th Aug 2017 9:57 am
Joe is right, peaktard is busy giving meaning to his nick.
There is no anti-western agression by Russia. It was the West that exercised aggression by interfering in the Maidan-revolution of 2014 and played a sinister role in the overthrow of a democratically elected government. If the CIA had not done that, the Crimea would still be Ukrainian.
https://youtu.be/U2fYcHLouXY
Nuland admits that the US was meddling in the Ukraine.
Peaktard should seek professional help, you sound like crack junk.
dissident on Sun, 6th Aug 2017 10:09 am
Only retards would try to take the moral high ground after the case of Kosovo and the ICJ ruling on its right to self determination in 2008. You can’t have your cake and eat too, hypocrites. If Kosovo Albanians have rights to secede then so do Crimean Russians and Donbass Russians. International recognition of some country does not supercede the rights of various ethnic groups to self-determination. After 2008, the concept of territorial integrity is defunct and is only a “might makes right” aspect.
It is Kiev’s aggression against the 7 million people of the Donbass that is war crime and automatically excludes Kiev’s ambitions as having any weight in the status of this region. BTW, the Donbass was an illegal gift by the Bolsheviks to their newly concocted Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic. The borders of the Ukrainian SSR had no historical basis.
Another commie dictator, Khruschev gifted Crimea to the Ukrainian SSR. This was another illegal gift. He didn’t even transfer the City of Sevastopol to Ukraine, yet somehow this city became part of Ukraine in 1991. This is a clear case of annexation. In addition, in 1990 the people of Crime voted to restore their autonomous republic status. So the whole of Crimea was illegally annexed by Ukraine in 1991. That various governments “recognized” the incorporation of Crimea into Ukraine means precisely f*ck all from a legal perspective. “Recognition” is not some magic process where crimes are laundered clean. These countries had no right to recognize the annexation.
As for this sanctions bill, Schumer claims that the meddling by Russia in the 2016 US presidential election is an established fact. This BS speaks for itself as to the validity of the basis for this sanctions bill.
Cloggie on Sun, 6th Aug 2017 10:17 am
What the sanctions will achieve is creating a rift between Europa and America. EU hotshots already indicated that they consider it their business from whom they will buy oil. Finally some spine.
Sissyfuss on Sun, 6th Aug 2017 11:42 am
Don’t understand why Pres Triumph didn’t force Congress to override his veto to keep his bromance with Putin and his whores alive. Course I don’t understand Pressie Poo at all.
Kenz300 on Sun, 6th Aug 2017 12:09 pm
Follow the money and you will find the crime.