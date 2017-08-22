What an Afghanistan Victory Looks Like Under the Trump Plan

Shortly after President Trump’s speech, a retired Afghan general recalled a Taliban fighter who had taken up arms after six of his sons were killed, one by one. The same AK-47 was handed down to each.
Then the father was killed.
“You don’t make peace with people like that,” said the retired general, Abdul Jabbar Qahraman, a combat veteran and Parliament member who comes from Helmand Province, the heart of the Taliban insurgency. “You also don’t win by killing them, there are always more.”
After nearly 16 years of war, America’s longest, the Taliban are not only far from defeated, they are gaining ground. They also have evolved into a more tenacious foe than the one routed in 2001, making a United States military triumph seem more remote.
Ever since 2008, when Adm. Michael Mullen, then chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said “we can’t kill our way to victory,” the cornerstone of American policy in Afghanistan has been not about obliterating the Taliban but pummeling them toward peace talks. President Barack Obama’s Afghan surge of 100,000 American troops failed to do this.
In his speech Monday night, President Trump asserted that the United States would yet achieve peace through victory. Despite that assertion, and far more modest troop commitments this time, the hope of tiring the Taliban remains the mantra repeated by American diplomats and the generals whom the president has empowered to execute his policy.
bug on Tue, 22nd Aug 2017 4:19 pm
” we are not going to give up, we’ll fight this war for another 16yrs.” HAHAHA
I can’t believe people say this.
Maybe they should tell the soldiers to fight harder like it is halftime at a football game. unbelievable
Theedrich on Tue, 22nd Aug 2017 5:05 pm
The only solution to A-stan is megadeath. Erik Prince stands alone in presenting a strategy based on Realpolitik. The problem obstructing fact-based measures is American politics, since the country has been based on imaginary ideas about human nature from its inception. The nation came into being three-quarters of a century before Darwin published his work on evolution. Whacko religious movements inflated by media propaganda have worked to push the country into wars and let it pat itself on its back for stymying the progress of nature.
Unless the U.S. follows Prince’s advice or carpet-bombs all of Afghanistan plus much of Pakistan with MOABs, the idea of driving the Taliban or IS, Vietnam-war style, to the negotiating table, is a pipe dream. As with the Vietnam war, the Left will go crazy against any effective measures undertaken by Trump’s military. War is a horrifying business. And so is capitulation, which is what Washington may be faced with, if the Left wins next year’s elections.
Afghanistan may actually bring down Goliath.
Boat on Tue, 22nd Aug 2017 5:43 pm
Theedrich on Tue, 22nd Aug 2017 5:05 pm
Like Vietnam, who now is a large trade partner and buys arms to fend off an aggressive China?
pathology on Tue, 22nd Aug 2017 6:35 pm
Theedrich-
Stop already with your idiotic excuses. The Prince Christian wackos have Trump’s ear so if President Man-Child fails to follow your sage advice, the buck stops with the right-wing nutters and nobody else.
pathology on Tue, 22nd Aug 2017 6:41 pm
Besides, what business is it of yours or Trumps how the Afgan people wish to live. None. One of the principal objectives of bin Laden is to force the US into bankruptcy via incessant warfare. At $3 trillon and counting, bin Laden’s strategy is proving to be brilliant.
Save your advices, Theedrich, for whatever shithole country you happen to occupy. Or get off your tired ass and go fight in Afganistan, Mr. armchair general.
Anonymouse1 on Tue, 22nd Aug 2017 7:06 pm
‘Bin Laden’ is dead, supposedly, in 2011 at the hands of a uS hit-murder squad pathos. Do you have any source or reference where ‘Bin Laden’ articulated bankrupting the Jewnited Snakes as a strategy? How do you bankrupt a nation that can print almost infinite amounts of new debt at will(at least for the time being anyhow)?. The uS consciously decided to spend those trillions, no one outside the uS, and certainly not anyone named ‘Bin Laden’ ever forced their hand. The uS was more than happy to re-direct those trillions away from domestic needs, and right at to the uS military and corporate sectors.
In case you didnt get the memo, the uS is not spending trillions to ‘fight terrorism’ or ‘Bin Laden’ types, but to control the flow of energy and resources away from rising Eurasian powers and to break up formerly cohesive nations into failed states, amenable to uS corporate control and manipulation.
Of course, you wont hear any of this from the Jew York Times, or from their bullshit article above. In your, and JY Times minds, and most amerikants, its all one big happy endless War of Terror, isnt it…..
dissident on Tue, 22nd Aug 2017 7:17 pm
Afghanistan is living up to its title as the grave of empires. America clearly has a demented death wish.
Actually, Afghanistan is the gateway to Central Asia and the former USSR Muslim republics. It is also a way to sabotage the Chinese new silk road initiative. America thinks that it will be ruling over China and Russia. America needs to stop drinking its own propaganda koolaid.
Makati1 on Tue, 22nd Aug 2017 7:38 pm
dissident, I agree. Afghanistan is a key country, but it happens to be a difficult country to control. The Russians took 9 years to realize that and left. The U$ has been there since October 2001 and still trying. The “Number One” military in the world with the highest military budget in the world by far, is still losing after 16 years.
pathology on Tue, 22nd Aug 2017 7:44 pm
Anonymouse1
You fool, if you would get off your tired ass and do a bit of research then you would realize there is plenty of evidence for my statement. Your problem is that you are so emotionally wed to our meme that you can’t imagine there is any other reason. Thus you demonstrate your total ignorance.
Bin Laden: Goal is to Bankrupt US, http://edition.cnn.com/2004/WORLD/meast/11/01/binladen.tape/
Makati1 on Tue, 22nd Aug 2017 7:54 pm
In the news:
““Narco-State Afghanistan” Leads to Heroin Addiction in the USA”
“The Spoils of War: Afghanistan’s Multibillion Dollar Heroin Trade”
“Afghanistan – Trump to Announce Four More One-Year Wars”
“Heroin Dealer in Chief. Afghanistan, Source of 90% of The World’s Heroin”
“Five Major Flaws in Trump’s Afghanistan Strategy that He Does Not Want You to Know About”
“Trump’s Afghan Strategy: Forever War and Occupation”
“Trump’s Fascism Versus Obama’s Fascism”
http://www.globalresearch.ca/
Now we know why we are in Afghanistan: To feed America’s drug addiction by protecting the poppy fields and supporting the CIA black-ops with its profits.
Apneaman on Tue, 22nd Aug 2017 7:59 pm
Alfred McCoy from 2010
How America will collapse (by 2025)
Four scenarios that could spell the end of the United States as we know it — in the very near future
“Despite the aura of omnipotence most empires project, a look at their history should remind us that they are fragile organisms. So delicate is their ecology of power that, when things start to go truly bad, empires regularly unravel with unholy speed: just a year for Portugal, two years for the Soviet Union, eight years for France, 11 years for the Ottomans, 17 years for Great Britain, and, in all likelihood, 22 years for the United States, counting from the crucial year 2003.”
“By 2020, according to current plans, the Pentagon will throw a military Hail Mary pass for a dying empire.”
” Military Misadventure: Present Situation
Counterintuitively, as their power wanes, empires often plunge into ill-advised military misadventures. This phenomenon is known among historians of empire as “micro-militarism” and seems to involve psychologically compensatory efforts to salve the sting of retreat or defeat by occupying new territories, however briefly and catastrophically. These operations, irrational even from an imperial point of view, often yield hemorrhaging expenditures or humiliating defeats that only accelerate the loss of power.
Embattled empires through the ages suffer an arrogance that drives them to plunge ever deeper into military misadventures until defeat becomes debacle.”
http://www.salon.com/2010/12/06/america_collapse_2025/
GregT on Tue, 22nd Aug 2017 8:02 pm
Bin Laden was killed in 2001, and the U.S. Deep sate is doing a fine job of bankrupting the USA all by itself.
Of course Trump has declared that he will make America Great Again, but that was just a muse.
GregT on Tue, 22nd Aug 2017 8:12 pm
Oops, my bad.
Trump was elected president of the U.S. by Vladamir Putin. Vlad and Osama are going to bankrupt the U.S. from their strategic command centre hidden in an ‘intricate network of caves’ somewhere in Afghanistan. The U.S. has been bombing the crap out of Afghanistan for the past 16 years, and they still haven’t been able to locate the cave.
GregT on Tue, 22nd Aug 2017 8:21 pm
Of course there is yet another angle. The US has been bombing the crap out of Afghanistan, killing tens of thousands of innocent women and children, all in the name of women’s rights. Yah, that’s gotta be the reason.
Boat on Tue, 22nd Aug 2017 8:44 pm
As long as religious Muslims kill they will be killed in return is a pretty safe prediction. Not only the US but many countries. The Russians kill Russian Muslims, the Chinese kill Chinese Muslim, Nigeria, Iran, Iraq, Turkey, Saudi, India etc. Don’t forget the Kurd’s. greggiet as usual doesn’t grasp the bigger picture. Even his own country and tax dollars support killing some forms of religious killers. How does he square this in his tortured mind.
GregT on Tue, 22nd Aug 2017 8:50 pm
As long as western countries, especially the Jew S of A, continue to kill millions of Muslims in an attempt to control their resources, those people will continue to fight back. And rightfully so.
Apneaman on Tue, 22nd Aug 2017 8:59 pm
The Imperial Collapse Clock Ticks Closer to Midnight
“As I noted in last Friday’s piece, Donald Trump Finally Comes Out of the Closet, the firing of Steve Bannon represents the most significant event to occur during the Trump administration thus far. For the purposes of this piece, it’s important to review some of what I wrote:
Irrespective of what you think of Bannon, him being out means Wall Street and the military-industrial complex is now 100% in control of the Trump administration. Prepare for an escalation of imperial war around the world and an expansion of brutal oligarchy.
The removal of Bannon is the end of even a facade of populism. This is now the Goldman Sachs Presidency with a thin-skinned, unthinking authoritarian as a figurehead. Meanwhile, guess who’s still there in addition to the Goldman executives? Weed obsessed, civil asset forfeiture supporting Jefferson Sessions. The Trump administration just bacame ten times more dangerous than it was before. With the coup successful, Trump no longer needs to be impeached.
Here’s another prediction. Watch the corporate media start to lay off Trump a bit more going forward. Rather than hysterically demonize him for every little thing, corporate media will increasingly give him more of the benefit of the doubt. After all, a Presidency run by Goldman Sachs and generals is exactly what they like. Trump finally came out of the closet as the anti-populist oligarch he is, and the results won’t be pretty.
Of course, his cheerleaders will remain enthusiastically in denial about what’s happened to their hero, but Trump has been totally brought to heel, a fact that’ll become increasingly crystal clear in the months ahead. This is now your standard Wall Street and military-industrial complex run Presidency.”
https://libertyblitzkrieg.com/2017/08/22/the-imperial-collapse-clock-ticks-closer-to-midnight/
Phillips 66 on Tue, 22nd Aug 2017 9:05 pm
Osama bin Laden was killed on May 2, 2011, when the U.S. Navy Seals raided his compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan. If people believe otherwise then they have to answer why Pakistan didn’t say otherwise when the raid happened and why Al-Qaeda didn’t come out and say the U.S. was lying and why even bin Laden’s family didn’t disagree when President Obama said that bin Laden was dead.
Internet sources on the subject:
http://www.cnn.com/2013/09/09/world/death-of-osama-bin-laden-fast-facts/index.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Death_of_Osama_bin_Laden
http://www.nytimes.com/2011/05/03/world/asia/osama-bin-laden-dead.html?mcubz=0
http://www.npr.org/2011/05/03/135951504/timeline-the-raid-on-osama-bin-ladens-hideout
Books on the Raid:
https://www.amazon.com/No-Easy-Day-Firsthand-Account/dp/0451468740/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1503452988&sr=1-1&keywords=No+Easy+Day
https://www.amazon.com/Operator-Firing-Shots-Killed-Warrior/dp/1501145037/ref=pd_bxgy_14_2?_encoding=UTF8&pd_rd_i=1501145037&pd_rd_r=6NGPMA7KYAH0MRB9FC36&pd_rd_w=VjY6U&pd_rd_wg=PzJ0f&psc=1&refRID=6NGPMA7KYAH0MRB9FC36
https://www.amazon.com/Finish-Killing-Osama-bin-Laden/dp/0802121527/ref=la_B001HCV3XI_1_6_twi_pap_2?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1503453593&sr=1-6
https://www.amazon.com/Manhunt-Ten-Year-Search-Laden-Abbottabad/dp/0307955885/ref=pd_sim_14_6?_encoding=UTF8&pd_rd_i=0307955885&pd_rd_r=S3WJ3KYF0HVCBYACN7A4&pd_rd_w=IgIKa&pd_rd_wg=EPYz9&psc=1&refRID=S3WJ3KYF0HVCBYACN7A4
The U.S. and its allies have been trying to get rid of Al-Qaeda, who carried out the 9/11 attacks, and the Taliban and stabilize and rebuild the country for the last sixteen years so that we don’t see another 9/11 style attack again.
I guess Sun-Tzu was right when he said that it is “easy to conquer, but it’s hard to occupy.”
GregT on Tue, 22nd Aug 2017 9:30 pm
According to Benazir Bhutto, the former president of Pakistan, Bin Laden was murdered in 2001, by the same people that she predicted would assassinate her, which happened less than two months later.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=4MBTd5QNGB0
Makati1 on Tue, 22nd Aug 2017 9:34 pm
Boat: Facts…
US population now = ~326,000,000
US Muslim population now = ~7,000,000 and growing.
Total world population of Muslims now – ~2,180,000,000 and growing.
http://muslimpopulation.com/index.html
BTW: “Islam is the oldest recorded monotheistic religion in the Philippines. Islam reached the Philippines in the 14th century with the arrival of Muslim traders from the Persian Gulf,” WIKI
Are you ready to bow to Mecca? I will, if it means keeping my head. You bow to Wall Street and are not even threatened. LOL
Makati1 on Tue, 22nd Aug 2017 9:42 pm
GregT, the brainwashing is too deep in most Americans … Phillips 66 … to ever be changed by real facts. They believe every lie the USMSM puts out. Bin laden was dead long ago. The very fact that the body was never shown, and was buried at sea immediately, is proof. The serfs lapped it up as a sign that maybe the empire was not dying around them. Hope…LOL
Phillips 66 on Wed, 23rd Aug 2017 1:56 am
“According to Benazir Bhutto, the former president of Pakistan, Bin Laden was murdered in 2001, by the same people that she predicted would assassinate her, which happened less than two months later.”
“Bin laden was dead long ago. The very fact that the body was never shown, and was buried at sea immediately, is proof.”
Could you guys explain to me then why Al-Qaeda didn’t deny Osama bin Laden’s death and why even his own family agreed that he was killed in the raid on May 2, 2011, even Osama bin Laden’s son Omar says that his father was killed in the raid and buried at sea (is he part of the conspiracy too) and wouldn’t the Pakistani government have said something if they thought that the U.S. was lying.
U.S. military personnel took DNA from bin Laden’s body and found a match with DNA taken from bin Laden’s extended family. Plus, two U.S. Navy Seals who were on the raid Mathew Bissonette and Robert o’Neil wrote books about it.
I think we can conclude that Benazir Bhutto was wrong when she said that Osama bin Laden was dead. It’s time to expose 9/11 attack and bin Laden death conspiracies as bs. Don’t you agree?
Makati1 on Wed, 23rd Aug 2017 3:02 am
Phillips 66, Al-Qaeda is a US puppet. As is ISIS. They do what they are told. They are sent where the US wants them. They will likely come to America soon, or are already there.
Were YOU there at his death in “2011”? NO.
Then how do YOU know ANYTHING about it?
Answer: The USMSM, TPTB’s propaganda machine. And military sources are NOT any more honest or reliable than the USMSM. Probably even less so. All those generals and admirals are looking forward to lucrative government and corporate futures after retirement so they are just ‘yes men’.
As for 9/11, it was obviously an inside job on September 9, 2001 when I watched the towers come down on TV in the construction company meeting room. A controlled demolition, not from an airplane crash. And how do you explain Building 7?
You are a typical brainwashed American, Phillips 66. Put down the dirty, bloody flag, take off the blinders and rose colored glasses and see the real terrorist US.
Cloggie on Wed, 23rd Aug 2017 3:17 am
The Taliban and folks like bin Laden were made big by the US as a tool to drive the Soviets out of Afghanistan. This succeeded and then, surprise, surprise, the Taliban took over Afghanistan and began to use the country as a base for the global Jihadist revolution.
The 9/11 false flag inside job (forget the ramblings of Phillips 66) was used as a pretext to go into Afghanistan and Iraq to add both countries to the US empire and encircle Iran.
There is a strong link between Afghanistan and the ISIS movement, that for a few years took over large parts of Syria and Iraq, where initially the US used “moderate Islamists” to again drive Russia out of its proxy Syria. It all went wrong.
Once Putin and Assad will have completely defeated ISIS in Syria and restore Syrian sovereignty over most of its former territory, expect that a lot of Jihadists will move from Syria and Iraq to Afghanistan to fight US troops there.
It is obvious that Trump has been strong-armed by the MIC and deep state (forget about the wall with Mexico), against his longstanding conviction, to continue to attempt to keep Afghanistan in US geopolitical orbit. It is destined to become another Vietnam and similar eventual humiliating withdrawal.
Cloggie on Wed, 23rd Aug 2017 3:29 am
@Phillips 66
We never got to see Osama bin Laden’s body who ostensibly was thrown overboard within 24 hours “to respect Islamic custom” (after he ostensibly had killed 3000 Americans).
It is telling that most of the participant of the raid were killed in an accident afterwards, a sort of “XXL Oswald” operation.
http://www.ad.nl/buitenland/nog-maar-2-navy-seals-van-raid-op-bin-laden-in-leven~a4630209/
“only 2 of the original 25 Seals still alive, the rest died in accidents”
Plus, two U.S. Navy Seals who were on the raid Mathew Bissonette and Robert o’Neil wrote books about it.
These shady characters have been totally debunked, even by the UK press:
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/northamerica/usa/11217651/Robert-ONeill-has-gone-from-hero-to-zero-after-claiming-glory-for-Osama-bin-Laden-killing.html
You are either a complete idiot or a CIA volunteer.
L Martin on Wed, 23rd Aug 2017 3:40 am
