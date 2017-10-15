Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on October 15, 2017
Last week, as I reflected on my recent three-part series filled with bold predictions, I began to question whether or not I was being too negative. Upon hearing Trump’s Iran speech Friday, I became convinced that everything I wrote had merit.
The speech was downright terrifying, serving to confirm all my worst fears about what he’s up to in the Middle East.
There’s no way you can listen to that disingenuous rant and not recognize that he’s already made up his mind about war with Iran. What comes next will be a series of U.S. imposed redlines and demands, which Iran will eventually be said to violate, at which point the U.S. will escalate bigly.
I expect the most wretched cretins in America to rally behind the coming war push, including much of the corporate media. We already saw evidence of this…
Many of you will accuse me of exhibiting unwarranted confidence about where all this is headed, but it’s not that. The reason I feel so strongly about this forecast is because war with Iran has been planned for decades.
For proof, take a watch of this classic video of General Wesley Clark explaining the foreign policy establishment’s post 9/11 plans.
Friday’s speech by Trump makes me even more confident regarding what I wrote over the past few days. In case you missed the series the first time around, links are below.
21 Comments on "War With Iran Was Planned Decades Ago"
onlooker on Sun, 15th Oct 2017 6:02 pm
It goes without saying that the US empire does what all Empires do. They plan for subjugation and conquest then they implement those plans. The problem is China and Russia have drawn the line in the sand with Iran and any rash military action will precipitate WWIII
makati1 on Sun, 15th Oct 2017 6:10 pm
Yes, the Empire has finally come up against countries that have the ability to say NO! with force. All the US can do is bluster and tweet childish threats. The Clown president is only proving how toothless America really is. It is back-off or nukes. We shall see which he chooses.
Boat on Sun, 15th Oct 2017 6:59 pm
I am sure if Iran quit funding groups like al-Queda, Hezbollah and suicide bombers along with dropping their nuke potential, the empire would reward them with access to trade. Rogue nations cannot be allowed to have nukes.
Davy on Sun, 15th Oct 2017 7:12 pm
Shia are not suicide bombers. It is against their form of the Muslim religion.
makati1 on Sun, 15th Oct 2017 7:20 pm
Rogue nations like .. the US, Boat?
What country has used nukes when they were not justified?
What country is killing thousands of innocents all over the world annually?
What country is invading sovereign countries based on lies of its own making?
What country has meddled in over 70 countries since WW2?
What country is funding/supplying ISIS?
What country spends over a trillion dollars for wars annually?
Answer: The US.
Blow-back is going to be a bitch!
Duncan Idaho on Sun, 15th Oct 2017 7:43 pm
Fear and Anxiety Drive Conservatives’ Political Attitudes
Can brain differences explain conservatives’ fear-driven political stances?
https://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/mind-in-the-machine/201612/fear-and-anxiety-drive-conservatives-political-attitudes
Boat on Sun, 15th Oct 2017 7:47 pm
The group now known as Sunnis chose Abu Bakr, the prophet’s adviser, to become the first successor, or caliph, to lead the Muslim state. Shiites favored Ali, Muhammad’s cousin and son-in-law. Ali and his successors are called imams, who not only lead the Shiites but are considered to be descendants of Muhammad.
Radical Muslims call for a pan-Islamic Caliphate, which is an ancient government system based entirely on Sharia, Islamic law, and led by one individual, a Prince of Believers. Pan simply means to be located everywhere, throughout the world. The enemy is any Islamic government that does not strictly adhere to the Sharia and all unbelievers—Christians, Jews, and other non-Muslims. The term Christian and non-Muslim describe the majority of the people of the Western world, including western Europeans and the United States. According to Islamic radicals, God wants them to kill the “unbelievers.”
Read more: Terrorism – Religious Terrorism – Islamic, Laden, Bin, and Qaeda – JRank Articles http://law.jrank.org/pages/11973/Terrorism-Religious-Terrorism.html#ixzz4vcy5wx00
Sorry, no nukes for you.
Duncan Idaho on Sun, 15th Oct 2017 8:04 pm
Assange Thanks US Govt For His 50,000% Gain On Bitcoin As Russia Unveils ‘CryptoRuble’
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-10-15/julian-assange-thanks-john-mccain-us-government-his-forced-bitcoin-investment
Cloggie on Sun, 15th Oct 2017 8:16 pm
If the US will seriously attack Iran with the purpose of regime change, it will mean war with Russia and China, without any support from Europe. Because of this:
http://www.presstv.com/Detail/2017/06/05/524300/Iran-China-Shanghai-Cooperation-Organization-Li-Huilai-membership
To accomplish regime change in Tehran would implicate a far greater challance than Iraq (which succeeded) or Syria (which failed).
In Syria, Russian and US planes avoided each other. I don’t think we will have such luck over Iran. Actually I do not think the US will be that stupid.
The US will have to operate from KSA as it can’t use its 1940s carrier technology, without being subjected to Russian and Chinese super-sonic missile technology, launched from Iran. Complete madness and the Navy knows it.
Than these ridiculous remarks from boat about that mysterious organization al-Qaida. Both al-Qaida and Isis were a creation of the US, for the purpose of regime change in Afghanistan and Syria resp. So much is true. But than it gets vague. Al-Qaida was a Sunni organization. Bin Laden did indeed have the purpose of removing “the infidel” from Sunni lands, Soviet or Anglo. Good for him. But Bin Laden died in late 2001, after falsely being accused of 9/11 (in reality a US-Israeli “inside job”). It is questionable if al-Qaida really exists anymore. Sure there are endless amounts of Jihadis who are willing, if paid, to help overthrow semi-secular regimes, like the commies in Afghanistan or Assad. But generally Sunnis and Shiites avoid each other, with the exception of Iraq and Syria, when the question is at stake if the country will be Sunni fundamentalist or not. Iraq is now Shiite, thanks to the 2003 blunder invasion and Iran got Iraq handed over as a client state for free. Syria will remain a Russian-Iranian client state. Expect that the Kurds are going to be crushed next by Turkey, Syria, Irak and Iran. Iraqi forces enter Kirkuk as we speak and again will prevent these hapless Kurds to establish a Kurdish state at the expense of the four states mentioned. And agailn the US, that supports the Kurds, will make a fool of itself and left empty-handed.
Boat on Sun, 15th Oct 2017 8:48 pm
656: Ali becomes the fourth caliph after his predecessor is assassinated. Some among the Muslims rebel against him.
661: Violence and turmoil spread among the Muslims; Ali is assassinated.
680: Hussein, son of Ali, marches against the superior army of the caliph at Karbala in Iraq. He is defeated, his army massacred, and he is beheaded. The split between Shiites and Sunnis deepens. Shiites consider Ali their first imam, Hussein the third.
873: The 11th Shiite Imam dies. No one succeeds him.
873-940: In the period, known as the Lesser Occultation, the son of the 11th Imam disappears, leaving his representatives to head the Shiite faith.
940: The Greater Occultation of the 12th or Hidden Imam begins. No imam or representative presides over the Shiite faithful.
1258: The Mongols, led by Hulagu, destroy Baghdad, ending the Sunni Arab caliphate.
1501: Ismail I establishes the Safavid dynasty in Persia and declares Shiism the state religion.
The battle between these religious groups goes back aways. The US just tries to keep the oil flowing for the world along with dozens of other countries.
makati1 on Sun, 15th Oct 2017 8:59 pm
Cloggie, Boat, and most Americans, have no idea about the US creating the ‘enemies’ they are supposed to be fighting. It is all about $$$$. Selling weapons, which is all the US has to sell these days, (most of them are outdated or do not work) and trying to control the ME. Both are destined to fail. The destruction will have to come to US soil before they open their eyes. Picking a fight with Iran could do that. Oceans are no longer a barrier.
Ralph on Sun, 15th Oct 2017 9:57 pm
Iran has a new ally – Iraq. Iraqi forces with Iranian backed Shia militia are attacking Kirkuk to grab the oil fields from the Kurds. I don’t think that was in trump’s calendar.
Boat on Sun, 15th Oct 2017 9:59 pm
clog,
The US will prevent nukes in Iran and/or N Korea. You know it, I know it, cheeto knows it. There is a thing called proportionate response in conflict. Maybe WWII where most humans die or just a series of bombing raids. Could be peak oil in a day.
makati1 on Sun, 15th Oct 2017 10:52 pm
Bost. you really don’t have a clue about current events do you? What don’t you understand about China and Russia being on the NK and Iranian side? China has already told the US that any military action by the US in NK will bring China into the fight and that means the US gets wiped out. Not to mention that Russia may just join in for the sport. Ditto for Iran. The Cheeto is a windbag tweeter. Nothing more.
makati1 on Sun, 15th Oct 2017 10:53 pm
BTW: Did you not notice that NK ALREADY has nukes? And missiles? And can use them?
Cloggie on Mon, 16th Oct 2017 1:41 am
“The US will prevent nukes in Iran and/or N Korea. You know it, I know it, cheeto knows it. ”
That “master of the universe” tone, priceless.
NK can be solved by the US and China with quiet diplomacy, aiming at creating a unified, neutral, denuclear Korea. But the US wants to keep its SK colony., so this real solution is a no-no for Washington.
Cloggie on Mon, 16th Oct 2017 2:18 am
Boat loves to judge US politics by counting flags along the road side. And since he observes that there are far more confederate than israeli flags, he concludes that the “Israel Lobby” controlling US politics is a farce. After all, the US is a democracy with one-man-one-vote right?
Wrong.
Boat completely overlooks the role of money in US politics. Since the US society handed over money creation to said Lobby, without realizing it (it was a Christmas time coup really, the consequence of a secret meeting at Jekyll Island in 1910) , with a certain delay, the Lobby could buy any politician and fund his campaign.
The modern day Henry Ford, Paul Craig Roberts explains:
http://www.unz.com/proberts/has-the-israel-lobby-destroyed-americans-first-amendment-rights/
The Sovietization of the US is not very far away, although most here will falsely attribute “fascism” to the new constellation.
Theedrich on Mon, 16th Oct 2017 3:45 am
The U.S. wants to repeat its Pearl Harbor trick. At that time it forced the Japs into a corner and secretly threatened war against them if they wouldn’t pull out of China, Manchuria and Korea. The DeepState was heavily involved in snowing the country’s mushrooms in those days, and was successful beyond imagination. And today the cosmic Regime-Changers think they can do it again: hence all of the flyovers and naval sortees near NorK, economic sanctions and other provocations in the expectation that Kim Jong-Un will be driven to exasperation and do something foolish like the Rising Sun did in 1941.
China and Russia know all of this, of course, and are seeking to deter the crazies in D.C. from their demented project. However, for the past score of years Washington has clearly been becoming more and more desperate. What with China’s new islands in the South China Sea, the new, clandestine support that Russia is giving North Korea, and the extreme nervousness on the part of the Euro-elites about Trump’s decertification of the Iranian no-nuke agreement, it seems that everyone except Yankeedom and its Levantine dog-wagger wants to accept NorK as a member of the nuclear club. The problem is that the gods on the Potomac do not realize that this is no longer 1950 when they could impose a Stockholm syndrome on the rest of the world.
makati1 on Mon, 16th Oct 2017 4:47 am
Totally correct, Theedrich.
TheNationalist on Mon, 16th Oct 2017 5:54 am
Fuck the yank scum that support this criminality and zionism!
Tokyo and L.A. will cease to exist in the first hour
If the retrograde cunts in Hillary Clinton land throw this fucking dice I just hope some sub commander has a moment of clarity and takes out Mecca when she has the chance!
JuanP on Mon, 16th Oct 2017 6:03 am
Thee, I completely agree that the US government’s actions seem to reflect desperation. The USA is collapsing and is likely to try and destroy the world to retain its top bully position for as long as possible. This will not save the USA, though. The US society is falling apart and their is no way this ends well. It is heartbraking to witness this. As a selfish US resident all I want is for the USA to hold its shit together until my wife and I die, but I don’t think it will last that long. The coming economic crisis will be the worst in US history and is likely to wipe out the US dollar and destroy the country. Americans are destroying their country from the inside out.