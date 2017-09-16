Venezuela publishes oil prices in Chinese currency to shun US dollar

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on September 16, 2017
Venezuela published the price of its oil and fuel in Chinese currency on Friday in what it called an effort to free the socialist-run country from the “tyranny of the dollar,” echoing a plan recently announced by President Nicolas Maduro.
Maduro last week said his government would shun the dollar after the United States announced sanctions that blocked certain financial dealings with Venezuela on accusations that the ruling Socialist Party is undermining democracy.
The global oil industry overwhelmingly uses the dollar for pricing of products.
A weekly Oil Ministry bulletin published on Friday listed September prices in yuan, while including prices from previous weeks and months in dollars.
“This format is the result of the announcement made on Sept 7 by the president … that Venezuela will implement new strategies to free the country from the tyranny of the dollar,” the ministry wrote in a statement released after the bulletin.
Venezuela’s yuan-based prices appear to be the result of multiplying dollar prices by the dollar/yuan exchange rate.
The price per barrel for the week ending Friday was 306.26 yuan, equivalent to $46.76 based on the exchange rate listed in a footnote. That is up from the previous week’s price of 300.91 yuan, or $46.15 based on the corresponding exchange rate.
The ministry did not respond to an email seeking additional details.
“Nobody is changing contracts for now,” said one oil trader consulted about the issue who asked not to be identified.
“Oil is a commodity that is traded almost exclusive in dollars. PDVSA’s debts, for example, are still denominated in dollars … and that’s how they’ll have to pay bondholders,” the trader said, referring to the state oil company.
Venezuela’s Dicom currency system on Wednesday temporarily suspended the sale of dollars in order to incorporate other currencies.
Late socialist leader Hugo Chavez during his 14-year rule repeatedly vowed to back away from the dollar, which he said was being printed indiscriminately and was destined to lose its place as the world’s dominant currency.
But Venezuela remains dependent on the greenback given that it conducts ample commercial trade with the United States both through exports of oil and imports of U.S. food and consumer products.
Sanctions by the administration of President Donald Trump blocked U.S. citizens from buying new debt from Venezuela or its state oil company, but did not directly interrupt import and export operations.
onlooker on Sat, 16th Sep 2017 10:28 am
IT is very noteworthy that a South American country actively disengages from the Western economic system and is aligning with the Eastern BRICS. Brazil , Ecuador and Bolivia have also been on this path. It demonstrates the weakness now in Western hegemony
rockman on Sat, 16th Sep 2017 10:53 am
Same question asked below. This time more specific: are the US companies currently selling almost $12 BILLION worth of imports going to accept yuan instead of $’s. They might but those companies are going to change their prices in $’s to compansate for what ever the current yuan/$ exchange rate might be. IOW if a refinery is going to sell $5 million in diesel to Venazuela it’s going to adjust the price in yuan to yield $5 million…including what the might have to pay for the exchange transaction. OTOH many companies probably won’t deal with that extra step. In that case Venazuela will have to exchange their hard currency in whatever denomination they hold for US $’s and pay the bill.
So at the end of the day US companies selling almost $12 BILLION in exports to Venazuela (about $500 million more then Venazuela is selling oil etc to US companies) will ultimately get paid in US $’s. If Venazuela wants to subject itself to the volatility of the currency market that’s its choice. But it won’t change how many $’s our refineries pay for Venazuelan oil or how many $’s US companies recieve for the products they sell to Venazuela.
Cloggie on Sat, 16th Sep 2017 11:04 am
IT is very noteworthy that a South American country actively disengages from the Western economic system and is aligning with the Eastern BRICS. Brazil , Ecuador and Bolivia have also been on this path. It demonstrates the weakness now in Western hegemony
European and American colonialism are over and not one minute too early.
Identitarian multi-polar world is next.
Oh shit, no communism a la NE-US.
How to bring this to boat, Davy, ghung and sisteract?
Davy on Sat, 16th Sep 2017 11:07 am
Communism is dork talk. Are you being funny or stupid?
Outcast_Searcher on Sat, 16th Sep 2017 11:14 am
Yawn. If the FX markets go away AND no one will accept US dollars in international trade, be sure and let us know.
Until then, this is all politics or arm waving. The FX markets, once well established, reliable, and liquid (over $5 trillion in daily transactions on average over time) makes this all a moot point in the modern world.
Except to those ignorant of economics, or wanting to spread FUD, of course.
joe on Sat, 16th Sep 2017 11:16 am
Western worlds hegemony ended on 9-11-01. Not because of muslims or UBL, but because of Bush – Cheney and the Neocons who wanted a new pearl harbour……
Davy on Sat, 16th Sep 2017 11:35 am
Right OS, just review the volumes and compare numbers. I am all for a more multipolar world where business is business. Let’s get politics out of globalism. It is already screwed up enough.
Cloggie on Sat, 16th Sep 2017 11:38 am
More end of the West signs:
http://www.spiegel.de/politik/ausland/syrien-russland-iran-und-tuerkei-vereinbaren-beobachtermission-a-1167867.html
Russia, Turkey and Iran are negotiating the future of Syria in Astana (Kazachstan), a town I predict could replace NYC-UN as the diplomatic center of the coming multi-polar world order. America is present, but merely as “observer”, no European country. The only question they ask the US representative is how many sugar cubes he wants in his coffee.
The issue is the status of the Idlib province in NW Syria, a hot bed of hotheads of the fundamentalist persuasion, two million in total of which 1 million displaced. Assad probably doesn’t want these trouble makers back anyway. The proposal is that Russian, Turkish and Iranian peace keepers will, well, keep the peace.
The US doesn’t like that Iran is present, but there are so many things the US doesn’t like that happen anyway.
Russia and Iran are the guarantors of the Assad regime, Turkey of the somewhat defeated insurgents.
#ThanksRussia
onlooker on Sat, 16th Sep 2017 12:16 pm
Rockman and Outcast, no doubt what has been the importance of the Western economic model. But what we are seeing is it is fraying. When China, Russia and some other countries openly conspire to establish a new eastern oriented system it is something that is not to be so easily dismissed. I am ambivalent in so much as I see Davy’s point that the world is interconnected economically. On the other hand, the opposition to the Western model is growing strength precisely because of the now noticeable weakness of Western model. An incessant debt and fiat money scheme eventually must fall from its own inherent instability. The US had something above all nobody else had and that was the most robust consumer base. Now that may not be the case. And the US is stuck in a stubborn dependence on FF, even as countries around the world wish to diversity their energy porfolio. So with KSA showing weakness in its energy position, one must assume that countries are positioning themselves for a less FF oriented world. The US obviously will remain a key player but a multipolar world seems to be where we are headed.
Davy on Sat, 16th Sep 2017 12:29 pm
Onlooker, it is significant and beneficial to all. It is too early to tell how significant because these arrangements take years to develop. IMA, why do these things always have to be polarized? People can’t talk about these things except in binary games of brinkmanship. It is far more important these new arrangements make the very important global financial system more resilient. Our global financial system is dangerously extended with debt with every major power. If we can lower risk concentrations that is a good thing for when the next crisis comes. There will be another crisis becuase business cycles.
Boat on Sat, 16th Sep 2017 12:47 pm
If you want to talk NWO China has taken the lead talking free trade and pursuing renewables while the US elected cheeto who talks the opposite. Who knows the mind of a cheeto because it seems to randomly change to the surprise of his supporters.
Boat on Sat, 16th Sep 2017 1:00 pm
I haven’t heard about money exchanges being installed at Citgo gas stations. Citgo doesn’t even advertise they’re owned by their motherland. Wonder why.
bobinget on Sat, 16th Sep 2017 1:16 pm
We all know. Venezuelan crude for US, soon a memory. Some may be under the impression it is an easily reversible Congressional sanction.
We’ll simply draw from our SPR until Venezuela repents.
Sanctions work Both Ways. If the US refuses to do business, IOW’s HELP!. What good are petrodollars? Russia and China are the ones sending in grains and goods, not USA.
A bit worrisome. Both Iraq and Saudi Arabia may join Venezuela and Iran abandoning petrodollars.
(after all we’ve done for Iraq, for shame)
AS for KSA, their pension for killing Muslims ties them to the USD funded ‘defense’ industry.
Yup, who whomever we sell weapons, guarantees USD loyalty.
Something to ponder. Turkey just got deal on some slightly used SS 3 air ‘defense’ weapons use only once shooting down a Dutch airliner.
bobinget on Sat, 16th Sep 2017 1:28 pm
Boat, CITGO will buy all the heavy oil needed for its three refineries from Canada. I’m guessing
XOM owned Imperial oil. Putin and XOM go way back. If Congress would relent and cancel out sanctions on Black Sea drilling partnership w/Exxon
I’m sure Putin would begin to sell Venezuelan oil again.
Guessin who would get that contract, I couldn’t.
So, I picked four, SU, CNQ, IMO and CVE.
Best bargain CVE, best dividend, CNQ, best supply, SU. Best chance, Imperial.
Davy on Sat, 16th Sep 2017 2:40 pm
bob, you do realize crude can be purchased across the globe not only in Venezuela?
tahoe1780 on Sat, 16th Sep 2017 3:34 pm
I wonder if a Chinese-built refinery in Venezuela is in the works? http://www.ogj.com/articles/2017/06/venezuela-china-advance-plans-for-chinese-refinery.html
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-caribbean-refinery/china-suitor-tightens-grip-on-curacao-oil-project-idUSKBN1420MZ
Boat on Sat, 16th Sep 2017 4:58 pm
Venezuela is lowering its shipments to US Citgo from 230,000 bpd to 120,000 per day. Citgo has 3 refineries with a capacity of 750,000 bpd.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-venezuela-usa-citgo-pete/exclusive-venezuela-cuts-oil-supply-to-citgo-as-russias-rosneft-gets-more-idUSKBN1AJ1JI
makati1 on Sat, 16th Sep 2017 5:18 pm
The USD is in the ICU on a life-support machine (the printing press) and cannot survive for much longer. World trade is going to shift dramatically when the SHTF. The East is better prepared for that day than the West by a country mile.
The US brought it on themselves by clubbing countries with threats to cut them off from the money exchange system. The latest being China. Maybe they actually think the rest of the world is stupid and will kiss American ass forever?
Americans have lived way above their means and resources for at least the last 70 years. The world sees that more and more as the internet educates rice farmers in Asia, cattle farmers in Africa and the Arabs in the ME. The Empire has been blatant about it since 2000. With 4% consuming 25+% of the world’s resources it will not be long before that changes.
Capitalism is dead and beginning to smell. The next collapse will bury it. What it will be replaced with may resemble the Middle Ages of Europe with the serfs working for the lords, on land owned by the same lords. Substitute you and I for the serfs and corporations for the lords and you have the picture. But first, the West, and especially the US, has to be brought down. Patience. It is already well into the collapse.
MASTERMIND on Sat, 16th Sep 2017 6:18 pm
UAE: Saudi Arabia was going to launch military attack on Qatar
Saudi Arabia was preparing for a military attack on its neighbour Qatar, leaked emails dated May 2017 appear to show.
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20170916-uae-saudi-arabia-was-going-to-launch-military-attack-on-qatar/