Venezuela may be hitting a turning point

Chávez, a master showman who promised his country a socialist “revolution,” loved to wade through crowds of poor Venezuelans, blowing kisses and dispensing hugs. But when his successor has ventured out in public in recent months, he’s been pelted with eggs and chased by angry mobs.
“Maduro is so different,” said Irene Castillo, 26, who lives in El Guarataro, a tough neighborhood not far from the presidential palace. She voted for Maduro in 2013 when Chávez died after 14 years in power. But no one on Castillo’s block supports the government anymore, she said. “Now, those who remain ‘chavistas’ are just the radicals.”
As the country’s bloody, volatile, month-old protest movement hardens into a prolonged standoff between demonstrators and the government, the loyalties of poorer Venezuelans like Castillo have become a swing factor in determining whether the president will survive.
The thousands of demonstrators pouring into the streets in recent weeks are mostly middle class, outraged by Venezuela’s economic collapse and the government’s increasingly authoritarian rule. But Venezuelans from longtime chavista strongholds are starting to join them, at considerable risk. Residents of Castillo’s neighborhood protested openly against Maduro for the first time last week.
Pro-government block captains in neighborhoods like El Guarataro have responded by threatening to deny food rations to those who march with the opposition or fail to join pro-Maduro rallies. Militia groups armed by the government and known as “colectivos” are deployed to intimidate would-be defectors and are suspected in the deaths of several protesters.
As the confrontation escalates, many other destitute Venezuelans remain on the sidelines, disillusioned with Maduro but unpersuaded by his opponents, or too busy looking for food to join a march.
Aside from a military revolt, there is perhaps nothing Maduro fears more than a rebellion spreading through the neighborhoods that long backed Chávez. There are signs it’s already happening.
On several occasions this month, a pattern has emerged in which mostly middle-class Venezuelans and student activists swarm the capital’s main highway during the day, while poorer residents stage smaller protests in their neighborhoods at night, some of which have degenerated into chaos and looting.
In El Guarataro, where services such as electricity and water are frequently shut off, residents built barricades of flaming debris in the streets last week , clanging pots and pans at their windows to amplify their frustration. Riot police and national guard troops arrived, touching off clashes in a neighborhood that has long been a solid-red bastion of support for the government.
“The base of the chavista movement has eroded, and the situation is growing more explosive,” said Margarita López Maya, a political analyst in Caracas. “There’s no bread, but the government continues to insist it has the majority of Venezuelans on its side, so it looks increasingly dissociated from the reality of people’s lives.”
The leaders of the Democratic Unity party, the big-tent coalition of Maduro opponents, are demanding that the government release political prisoners and move up presidential elections due to take place in late 2018. They also want full power restored to the legislative branch, which Maduro and pro-government judges have stymied since the opposition won majority control in 2015.
Maduro has called on supporters to march through Caracas on May 1, international labor day, in a show of strength. He depicts his opponents as terrorists who are trying to sow chaos to prepare the ground for a foreign invasion.
With the world’s largest oil reserves, Venezuela used to be one of Latin America’s most prosperous nations. Now it’s among the most miserable, tormented by rampant crime, corruption and staggering government dysfunction. A scarcity of food and basic medicine has left more and more Venezuelans suffering from empty stomachs or languishing in squalid hospitals.
The shortages have spread widely but fallen hardest on the poor.
A survey by three of the country’s leading universities found that three-fourths of Venezuelans lost weight last year, by an average of 19 pounds.
Aware that mass hunger will hasten Maduro’s political demise, the government last year began assigning food sacks to Venezuelans in poorer areas, putting local party activists in charge of distribution. The program is known by its acronym, CLAP, and in neighborhoods like El Guarataro, residents know they could go without meals if they join protests or decline to join government-organized marches.
“They are afraid of losing the CLAP bag,” said Mirlenis Palacios, 45, an activist for the Primero Justicia party of opposition leader Henrique Capriles, who was recently banned from running for office for 15 years.
In interviews, several residents of poorer Caracas neighborhoods said they have been warned not to participate in any anti-government protests. “They blackmailed us with the bag,” said one man in El Guarataro, speaking on the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation.
Pro-government “colectivo” militants on motorcycles are a more fearsome threat. Phil Gunson, a Venezuela-based analyst for the International Crisis Group, said they function like a paramilitary police force, suppressing potential protests while allowing the government to deny responsibility for their violence.
“They are a very effective form of intimidation,” Gunson said. “They openly display weapons on the street, and everyone knows who they are. So if you’re an opposition activist, it’s very risky to dissent in the barrios.”
The government is losing the hearts and minds of Venezuela’s poor, said Gunson, “so its control is largely through force and the threat to deny government welfare benefits, including food.”
The poorer neighborhoods are still widely referred to as “chavista” neighborhoods, but the label no longer applies, said Luis Vicente León, director of the Datanalisis polling firm, whose recent survey found that 88 percent of Venezuelans are unhappy with the government.
“The Venezuelans living in those neighborhoods want change, too,” León said. “But they don’t have time to go to marches, and they have no leadership.” Even as they sour on Maduro, he added, they feel the middle-class opposition movement is “not their natural ally.”
Democratic Unity activists only recently have begun making inroads in Caracas’s poorest districts, he said, because it remains dangerous for them to attempt ordinary grass-roots political work like knocking on doors or staging rallies.
But León said there are clearly more poor Venezuelans at opposition protests now than there were in 2014, when the government last faced a major rebellion, months of clashes in which more than 40 people were killed.
paulo1 on Sun, 30th Apr 2017 8:29 am
Terrible situation for those poor people. Another failed Petro State.
I think in the States, if the new Trump tax outline ever reaches fruition through legislation and people begin to see the outright pillage of the Country (beyond what is already happening), more isolated and extreme acts of violence will occur due to the sheer numbers of firearms owned by so many. This will be used to fortify police agencies and implement crackdowns. Then…..?
The catalyst is food, drugs, and entertainment. If people lose those, all bets are off. It wouldn’t take much for the anger to burst out all over.
regards
onlooker on Sun, 30th Apr 2017 8:58 am
Sad combination of a country mismanaging its affairs but being interfered with from the outside. The irony is it sits on vast oil reserves but does not not have the economic prowess or technical savvy to exploit them
baha on Sun, 30th Apr 2017 9:56 am
Their economic prowess has been siphoned off by the 1% (dictators) and their technical savvy has been focused on exploiting the people instead of the resources. It’s socialism working backwards…
Hawkcreek on Sun, 30th Apr 2017 10:01 am
I worked in Venezuela at both Corpoven and Maraven refineries long ago doing commissioning. Great people down there, but they have been screwed by their leaders and outside corporations for so long, it will take a miracle for things to get better, IMO.
Great example of the natural riches of a country being siphoned off by the elite, and never making it to the people.
onlooker on Sun, 30th Apr 2017 10:14 am
Their economic prowess has been siphoned off by the 1% (dictators) and their technical savvy has been focused on exploiting the people instead of the resources. It’s socialism working backwards…– I don’t think so Baha. That is a canard put forth by Western media. Those types of actions are much more consistent with Western interference. It seems more like the case of alienating the international business community and the middle and upper classes of Venezuela leading to widespread economic problems. And yes I concede that a Command Economy is less efficient than a Capitalist one. And I even heard they encouraged rural farmers to neglect their vocation. Not wise
rockman on Sun, 30th Apr 2017 10:17 am
Looker – “…but does not not have the economic prowess or technical savvy to exploit them”. But it did when foreign companies managed the oil development. So yes: those companies got a big piece of the pie. But the also paid 100% of the cost in the beginning. And then Chavez spread a lot of the revenue around the bottom of the pyramid which helped keep him in power. And when it wasn’t enough to keel the game running he nationalized. And then when his own oil field and refinery workers rebelled he replaced them with unskilled workers. And thus the continued degradation of the infrastructure. And given the choice between investing in infrastructure and buying off the citizens he went with the voters. And naturally that led to further deterioration.
Which led to where the country is today: of enough revenue to maintain the poor and repair the infrastructure. Pulling in foreign capital from China and Russia helped for a while but apparently much wasn’t spent on infrastructure. So now having failed to meet obligations to those countries there little interest by anyone else to bail them out as long as the current political system remains. But as pointed out that system still have the monies to maintain the military and thus control.
So yes: the Venezuelan govt owns 100% of the oil and complete control. Which also means it owns 100% of the current situation. Starting to remind of Iran and the days prior to overthrow of the shah.
onlooker on Sun, 30th Apr 2017 10:27 am
Informative analysis Rock. In retrospect defying the dominant energy/financial system and veering hard into socialism proved quite costly. One wonders how they could overestimated their ability to do so, so grossly. Maybe Chavez was so enraptured with his own personal ascension, he didn’t see much else
Sissyfuss on Sun, 30th Apr 2017 10:39 am
The important question being has this societal implosion lowered the overall carbon footprint of the country? A resounding yes. A silver lining to an ever darkening cloud.
KEnz300 on Sun, 30th Apr 2017 12:41 pm
The worlds poorest people are having the most children. They have not figured out the connection between their poverty and family size. Endless population growth is not sustainable. If you can not provide for yourself you can not provide for a child.
onlooker on Sun, 30th Apr 2017 12:49 pm
It is not that straight forward Kenzbot. They have no Social Security in poor countries. Progeny are their SS. Also, more children=more wage earners