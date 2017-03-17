Venezuela has a bread shortage. The government has decided bakers are the problem.

Facing a bread shortage that is spawning massive lines and souring the national mood, the Venezuelan government is responding this week by detaining bakers and seizing establishments.
In a press release, the National Superintendent for the Defense of Socioeconomic Rights said it had charged four people and temporarily seized two bakeries as the socialist administration accused bakers of being part of a broad “economic war” aimed at destabilizing the country.
In a statement, the government said the bakers had been selling underweight bread and were using price-regulated flour to illegally make specialty items, like sweet rolls and croissants.
The government said bakeries are only allowed to produce French bread and white loaves, or pan canilla, with government-imported flour. However, in a tweet on Thursday, price control czar William Contreras said only 90 percent of baked goods had to be price-controlled products.
Two bakeries were also seized for 90 days for breaking a number of rules, including selling overpriced bread.Juan Crespo, the president of the Industrial Flour Union called Sintra-Harina, which represents 9,000 bakeries nationwide, said the government’s heavy hand isn’t going to solve the problem.
“The government isn’t importing enough wheat,” he said. “If you don’t have wheat, you don’t have flour, and if you don’t have flour, you don’t have bread.”
He said the country needs four, 30-ton boats of wheat every month to cover basic demand.
The notion that bread could become an issue in Venezuela is one more indictment of an economic system gone bust. The country boasts the world’s largest oil reserves but it has to import just about everything else. Facing a cash crunch, the government has dramatically cut back imports, sparking shortages, massive lines and fueling triple-digit inflation.
Earlier this week, President Nicolás Maduro launched “Plan 700” against what he called a “bread war,” ordering officials to do spot checks of bakeries nationwide. In the plan, the government said it would not allow people to stand in line for bread but it’s unclear how it might enforce the order.
“The government is doing everything in its power to end the bread lines,” Crespo said, “but they’re looking at the whole thing backwards.”
Crespo said he’d been in touch with several union members in Caracas and that most said they’d passed the inspection by simply opening their pantries.
“The bakeries are showing the authorities that they have no bread inventory,” he said. “The government has to see the reality.”
penury on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 10:21 am
The nice thing about being in charge is “when you screw up” there are always others to blame.
GregT on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 12:14 pm
It’s the bankers who are the problem, not the bakers.
Anonymous on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 1:04 pm
Look at the source. Us propaganda. Allegedly two bakeries in a country under attack by various forms forms of low level warfare by guess who?, the…United snakes, had some sort of issue with the government there. The details and circumstances and context of this earth shattering event, are likely not being reported anywhere near accurately either.
Stop the presses. Two bakeries, oh noes. What does MH propose the uS ‘do’ about it I wonder? Send in the marines to make venezuela safe for ‘big bread’?
Hello on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 2:55 pm
HAHAHA.
I KNEW IT.
I was wondering how long it will take for the first idiot (mak or anon et al) to show up with claiming this to be the US’s fault.
Oh you guys are priceless for retardedness.
________________________________________ on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 4:33 pm
Learn something new everyday. bakers produce wheat and mint money. Modern day Jesuses
peakyeast on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 4:47 pm
Local overpopulation in action is what it is. “High tech” has partly failed – not even due to a real problem, but a human mental artifact.
Otherwise they could easily feed themselves from what nature produces by itself.
newfie on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 5:11 pm
Socialism in action.
Dave Thompson on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 6:06 pm
Global corporate monetary and industrial repression since the US got upset at Hugo Chavez.