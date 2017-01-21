Trump’s Advisers Draft First-Day Energy Policy Changes

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Aides to Donald Trump have drafted a list of environmental policy and energy-related changes that he could sign within hours after he is sworn in as U.S. President on Friday, Bloomberg reports, quoting two people familiar with the transition team’s plans.
The list of immediate energy policy changes reportedly includes measures to rescind Obama’s orders that federal agencies take into account climate change when they give the go-ahead to pipelines or decide which areas should be open for drilling, Bloomberg sources say.
In addition, Trump’s advisers are said to be targeting the social cost of carbon and are proposing to suspend the use of that metric until reviewed and recalculated.
The transition team is also advising Trump to rescind an executive order from 1968 that gave the power to the State Department to determine if a cross-border pipeline and other energy projects serve the national interest, Bloomberg reports. It was that order that allowed the State Department to review the Keystone XL pipeline proposed by TransCanada and ultimately rejected by the Obama administration.
A day after Trump was elected U.S. President, TransCanada issued a statement, telegraphing its interest in reviving the defunct Keystone XL Pipeline, which would take Alberta tar sands to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries.
“TransCanada remains fully committed to building Keystone XL,” spokesman Mark Cooper said in the post-election statement. “We are evaluating ways to engage the new administration on the benefits, the jobs and the tax revenues this project brings to the table.”
Last month, a leaked memo showed some details on the priorities for the Trump administration, and they would mark a huge departure from the Obama era and upend longstanding U.S. energy policy if implemented.
Some of the items are predictable given Trump’s clear position on supporting oil and gas drilling and his opposition to efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. For example, the memo says that Trump will withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, “hit the reset” on the Clean Power Plan, and increase leasing for oil and gas drilling on public lands.
By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com
joe on Sat, 21st Jan 2017 12:56 pm
Thankfully he also killed TTIP, as Noam Chomsky called it less a trade deal than an investor rights treaty which the left was opposed to, but nobody thanks him FOR THAT. As for climate change, I dont think it matters much now if we pump more oil or not. Most data seem to exceed rather than match predictions. Right now we have Larsen C breaking off the Antartic ice shelf and EVERY year breaks global temperature records. We can either pump no more oil, or pump it all but the outcome will be the same, the end of our easy life.
Apneaman on Sat, 21st Jan 2017 1:16 pm
For some time there have been cry’s of “we’re doomed” because Cheeto won. Bullshit. I have taken many liberals to task on that over the last few months, but it’s as pointless an exercise as debating deniers. You’re already doomed. Cheeto and his cancer crew and their policies can make things a lot worse for Americans in the short term though. Not going to make much big picture difference for AGW. The difference for Americans will be that why should we spend a dime of your tax dollars protecting you, your kids and grand kids from AGW consequences when it is just a Chinese hoax? You on your own 100% and that denial may cost you and your loved ones much suffering and years off your lives. Cheeto gonna help speed things along.
Here is another reason why it
US to experience ‘dangerous’ global warming up to 20 years before most of the rest of the world
The heavily populated northeast will hit 3C of warming when the world average is at 2C, models predict
http://www.independent.co.uk/environment/us-dangerous-global-warming-climate-change-20-years-two-decades-before-rest-of-the-world-environment-a7535681.html
Anyone paying attention knows that America is already getting hammered more and worse than most places. Out of the 30 billion dollar plus climate disasters in 2016, 15 of them were in the US and they are not including AGW jacked wildfires like Gatlinburg burning down or 2015’s most costly US wildfire season.
A Swarm of 30 Billion-Dollar Weather Disasters Socked the Planet in 2016
https://www.wunderground.com/blog/JeffMasters/a-swarm-of-30-billiondollar-weather-disasters-socked-the-planet-in-20
2016 Was Second Hottest Year on Record in U.S., With 15 ‘Billion-Dollar’ Weather Disasters
http://www.nbcnews.com/science/environment/2016-was-second-hottest-year-record-u-s-15-billion-n705281
One good thing about the computer age is that, if one is so inclined, they can solve all their problems simply by using the “delete” key.
All References to Climate Change Have Been Deleted From the White House Website
https://motherboard.vice.com/read/all-references-to-climate-change-have-been-deleted-from-the-white-house-website
Leadership.
tk on Sat, 21st Jan 2017 1:50 pm
@ Apnea
That “delete”-key would be the “red button” …
BobInget on Sat, 21st Jan 2017 1:51 pm
Only higher prices will increase production.
(for a few more years)
What US O&G industry needs is more regulation .
See ‘Texas RR Commission’
http://www.rrc.state.tx.us/
As for higher prices, hold on to your hats.
HP’s are coming, big time.
It’s big mouth that needs regulation. One of the Administration adults should put a one hour delay on Tweets.
Our Commander in Chief is bound to offend (deserved or not) America’s MidEast crude suppliers. As it happens most ME suppliers are a thin-skinned as our Tweeter in charge.
What could possible go wrong ?
For instance…
Watch for Iraq to file a a thousand law suits
for wrongful invasion etc. Unlike law professor Obama who never open us up to this sort of litigation, President Twitter has in dozens of
public speeches.