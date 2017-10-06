Trump expected to decertify Iran nuclear deal

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
President Donald Trump is expected to announce soon that he will decertify the landmark international deal to curb Iran’s nuclear program, a senior administration official said on Thursday, in a step that potentially could cause the 2015 accord to unravel.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Trump is also expected to roll out a broader U.S. strategy on Iran that would be more confrontational. The Trump administration has frequently criticized Iran’s conduct in the Middle East.
Trump, who has called the pact an “embarrassment” and “the worst deal ever negotiated,” has been weighing whether it serves U.S. security interests as he faces an Oct. 15 deadline for certifying that Iran is complying with its terms.
“We must not allow Iran … to obtain nuclear weapons,” Trump said during a meeting with military leaders at the White House on Thursday, adding:
“The Iranian regime supports terrorism and exports violence, bloodshed and chaos across the Middle East. That is why we must put an end to Iran’s continued aggression and nuclear ambitions. They have not lived up to the spirit of their agreement.”
Asked about his decision on whether to certify the landmark deal, Trump said: “You’ll be hearing about Iran very shortly.”
Supporters say its collapse could trigger a regional arms race and worsen Middle East tensions, while opponents say it went too far in easing sanctions without requiring that Iran end its nuclear program permanently.
Iranian authorities have repeatedly said Tehran would not be the first to violate the accord, under which Iran agreed to restrict its nuclear program in return for lifting most international sanctions that had crippled its economy.
If Trump declines to certify Iran’s compliance, U.S. congressional leaders would have 60 days to decide whether to reimpose sanctions on Tehran suspended under the agreement.
Whether Congress would be willing to reimpose sanctions is far from clear. While Republicans, and some Democrats, opposed the deal when it was approved in 2015, there is little obvious appetite in Congress for dealing with the Iran issue now.
Duncan Idaho on Fri, 6th Oct 2017 9:10 am
With Nuclear States all around them (Israel to the West, Pakistan to the East, Russia to the North, SA bases with US bombs to the South), seems like a rational move for Iran to just complete the process and builds one.
And they have all that advanced missile technology.
What could possibly go wrong?
onlooker on Fri, 6th Oct 2017 9:12 am
Such a stupid move seems Trump wants a second N.Korea type situation on his hands
TheNationalist on Fri, 6th Oct 2017 9:26 am
Has America lost it’s collective fucking mind?
Sure looks thats way.
Fuck the Jew Zionists and Fuck Washington!
joe on Fri, 6th Oct 2017 9:48 am
The Saudis are visiting Russia to put the feelers out for a compromise deal to compensate Russia for stabbing Iran in the back. The global system won’t be able to tolerate 100 dollar oil that the Saudis need. Interest rates would spike again to 6%, putting and end to tight oil and a roaring return of the great recession. The reality is of course that the US is really fighting Israels battles because the alternative is mushroom clouds over the worlds oil supply. Such an outcome may be unavoidable.
onlooker on Fri, 6th Oct 2017 10:31 am
Joe, not just the Saudis need 100 dollar oil but also the Shale US Oil companies. And no the world cannot tolerate for any extended period that price.
Jean Paul Getty on Fri, 6th Oct 2017 10:36 am
Here’s how this headline reads to me:
“If oil prices are going to go up. They will go up on the US’s terms.”
Babtized on Fri, 6th Oct 2017 10:50 am
One fact that has held true, through the test of time. Robber Barrens (10%)er's. have sense the beginning of capitalism/democratic system of governance. Have always wanted an idiot for president (red herring)so they can continue what they do rob.
fmr-paultard on Fri, 6th Oct 2017 10:51 am
President Trump's Accomplishments in life:
Bling check
Powa check
P*ssy grabbed check
Fame NOT check
Please don't grab that thing President Trump. Leave the guns alone. You will be the greatest president ever! Your statues will be everywhere.
We need the bumpski to kill extremist supremacist tard nazi preachers. Supertards have lost the instinct to kill so the bumpski will have to do. Soon or later it will be tested at one of their confabs.
I met a traveller from an America land
Who said: Two vast and trunkless legs of stone
Stand in the desert, shattered inscription – Tru .Near them on the sand,
Half sunk, a shatter'd visage lies, whose frown
And wrinkled lip and sneer of cold command
q on Fri, 6th Oct 2017 11:01 am
Without nukes will Iran end up like Iraq.
Revi on Fri, 6th Oct 2017 12:03 pm
He hasn’t undermined Tillerson enough yet. He has to do it until T-Rex quits and he has screwed up yet another deal.
deadlykillerbeaz on Fri, 6th Oct 2017 12:35 pm
The Iranian Airforce attacked ISIS for Christ’s sake. How stupid is this diplomacy business anywho?
If the Great Pumpkin wants to have the US military exercise some preemptive strikes, send Eric Trump to the demilitarized zone on the Korean Peninsula. Send Donald Trump Jr to Syria to do some serious damage to ISIS.
They’re both hunters, so they can fight the good fight.
That will change things. Also, send Baron von Trump to North Korea to visit Kim Jong un and discuss some important international policies. They’re about the same height.
Donald will be singing a different tune then.
The nut is a dumbass if there ever was one.
Jesus H. Christ on a Crutch, the guy has gone nuts.
Anonymouse1 on Fri, 6th Oct 2017 1:28 pm
The entire 'nuclear deal' was a cham and a charade anyhow. Iran was never attempting to develop nuclear weapons in the first place. Besides, no one ever explains why Iran, that follows both the spirit and letter of the NNPT, is being endlessly harassed in this manner, by serial violators of both, the Jewnited Snakes and Israel.

The entire facticle, reeks of malice and deliberate disinformation. Just another day at rooters 'news' service….
The entire facticle, reeks of malice and deliberate disinformation. Just another day at rooters ‘news’ service….