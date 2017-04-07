Trump Ends Funding For Population Control

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on April 7, 2017
The Department of State laid out why it no longer funds the United Nations’ family planning arm in a memo sent to the Senate Committee on Foreign Relation.
The department said U.S. government money will not be given to the United Nations Population Fund (UNPF) and any other organization that “supports or participates in the management of a program of coercive abortion or involuntary sterilization.”
The UNPF was founded in 1969 when overpopulation was a major political issue. Democratic administrations usually give taxpayer dollars to the group, but the Trump administration won’t be giving the $32.5 million to the UNPF this year.
Pro-life groups have regularly accused UNPF of supporting coercive population control programs, like China’s “one-child policy.” Part of the organization’s stated goal is to “deliver a world where every pregnancy is wanted,” and some claim the group was created, in part, to prevent the spread of communism through abortion.
The president has the authority to withhold federal funding from foreign appropriations bills. The U.S. was UNPF’s fourth-largest donor under the Obama administration, but the past few Republican administrations have denied taxpayer funding to the group.
Population control supporters aren’t happy with Trump’s decision.
“What is it about women’s empowerment and autonomy that is so offensive to this administration?,” Brian Dixon, vice president of Population Connection, said in a statement. “Don’t be fooled. Today’s action to bar any aid to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) by the Trump administration has absolutely nothing to do with defending human rights in China or anywhere else.”
Instead of donating to UNPF, the State Department fund U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) global health programs.
Population became an intellectual fad in the 1970s, and advocates claimed “100 to 200 million people per year will be starving to death during the next ten years.” They predicted that millions of humans would starve to death and that mass famines would sweep rich countries, like England.
Those predictions failed to materialize, and, instead, a massive agricultural revolution boosted the world’s food supply in the following decades.
9 Comments on "Trump Ends Funding For Population Control"
Davy on Fri, 7th Apr 2017 1:08 pm
Please, ended funding for population control!!! Good because it was a joke. Population has exploded while all this population control has been funded. More stupid NGO’s and governmental agencies with big salaries and little to show. More lying liberal fake efforts to do something they can’t do because they are living one way and talking another.
The only population control is to embrace poverty and collapse. A die down will come with a collapse and that is the only way to get our numbers down to a natural carrying capacity. We can get there quickly or if we were wise we could powerdown over time. It does not matter anymore. The scale and the timing are beyond human management. It is like climate change. The horse is out the gate and you are not going to catch it. What we need to be doing is putting money into hospices and lifeboats. Use your imagination on what that means. Stop using your imagination that there is such a thing as population control in this day and age. I will laugh in your stupid face.
Ghung on Fri, 7th Apr 2017 1:09 pm
More babies.
More refugees.
More walls.
Sounds like a plan.
You Don't Want to Know Me on Fri, 7th Apr 2017 1:17 pm
“More lying liberal fake efforts to do something they can’t do because they are living one way and talking another”
Shorter every-Davy-post:
“Damn big gubmint liberals screwing everything up!”
While Davy gives a pass to the other side of that liberal/conservative coin. Because he’s dumb.
Hey Davy, conservatives are helping screw the world up too. Just so you know.
This helpful post will go right over your sloped head and right into the bit bucket I’m sure but oh well…
Have a nice day, uh, pussy?
You Don't Want to Know Me on Fri, 7th Apr 2017 1:46 pm
“Stop using your imagination that there is such a thing as population control in this day and age. I will laugh in your stupid face.”
So if I used my imagination to not have kids as a form of population control you’d laugh in my “stupid face”?
Oh Davy Boy… put some thought into what you write before you hit the post button, OK? Otherwise you say really stupid shit.
Just more friendly advice.
superpeasant on Fri, 7th Apr 2017 1:55 pm
By letting global warming rip Trump will achieve the same result – much more dramatically but in an irreversible and considerably less controllable manner.
You Don't Want to Know Me on Fri, 7th Apr 2017 1:58 pm
“More babies.”
There’ll be more babies no matter what 32 million pays for – Davy is right about that.
There’ll be more babies until there’s no more food and shelter for them. Like all animal species humans will gain in population as long as there is food and shelter for more of them.
We ain’t no smarter than your average rat when it comes to that.
Apneaman on Fri, 7th Apr 2017 2:25 pm
Waste of money anyhow. The population has more than doubled in my 50 years on this planet. Could doing nothing have made it all that much worse? Let the cancer multiply uninhabited I say. That way the end of human suffering will come all the quicker.
It appears that the human cancer might be unintentionally causing something of a population negative feedback by poisoning themselves with their consumer goodies and pollution.
Male Sperm Count Is Lower Than Ever, and Scientists Say It’s A Threat to Our Very Existence
The quality of our swimmers has been on the decline, too
“… sperm counts have been consistently decreasing for the past 75 years and, even worse, the sperm that we do have is misshapen, or, as he puts it, “veering like drunks or paddling crazily in circles.”
http://www.menshealth.com/health/men-producing-less-sperm
Are Your Sperm in Trouble?
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/11/opinion/sunday/are-your-sperm-in-trouble.html?_r=0
Apneaman on Fri, 7th Apr 2017 2:32 pm
US and China, World’s Worst Polluters, Won’t Discuss Climate Change at Summit
http://wakingscience.com/2017/04/3746/
All that matters now is last man standing and anyone who spends any significant amount money/resources on environmental concerns will not be standing last. All will fall in the end.
AFDF on Fri, 7th Apr 2017 2:32 pm
Population explosion is a problem of 3rd world poor countries and Hitchens said the only solution is to empower women and to remove them from compulsory reproduction/breeding. In America the Duggar family are the exception but living standard can still allow them to afford it. It still feels like the mom is acting as a queen bee of sort.
http://www.azquotes.com/picture-quotes/quote-mt-mother-teresa-was-not-a-friend-of-the-poor-she-was-a-friend-of-poverty-she-said-that-christopher-hitchens-63-8-0857.jpg
I think Hitchens wanted women to be independent and thus produce fewer offsprings. He thinks this is a natural way of doing population control.
Once net energy is in terminal decline, women have to be bred in massive scale to provide labor hands.