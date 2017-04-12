Tillerson meets with Putin amid deepening tensions over U.S. missile strikes in Syria

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on April 12, 2017
The rift between the United States and Russia was laid bare Wednesday when Secretary of State Rex Tillerson held his first direct talks with Russia’s president. Their discussions failed to ease deepening tensions over Syria and Washington’s demands that Moscow abandon its main Middle East ally.
“There is a low level of trust between our countries,” Tillerson said in a news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. “The world’s two primary nuclear powers cannot have this kind of relationship.”
Wednesday’s meeting brought no indication that the relationship would improve any time soon.
After Tillerson spent three hours talking with Lavrov and almost two hours at the Kremlin with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lavrov, sitting three feet from Tillerson, aired a long list of grievances with the United States, some dating back many years.
“Unfortunately, we’ve got some differences with regards to a majority of those issues,” Lavrov lamented.
The only concession that Tillerson appeared to have extracted from the Russians was that Putin offered to restore a hotline aimed at avoiding accidents in the air over Syria. Russia had suspended that effort after U.S. missile strikes on a Syrian air base following an April 4 chemical weapons attack on a village in rebel territory. Even this tiny success was conditional; Lavrov said the deal would apply only if the United States and its allies targeted terrorists — not Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces.
Hopes may never have been high, especially after Russia sounded a defiant note before Tillerson arrived in Moscow. But if this was the chance to find common ground before the Trump administration attempts any new action on Syria, it has ended in failure.
The Russians used Tillerson’s visit as a chance to reassert Moscow’s firm stance on Syria: that it will not abide by any effort to remove Assad from power.
Russia effectively hid from public view the hit that the Kremlin took to its standing in the region because of the chemical weapons attack, presumably by Assad. Just two weeks ago, Russia was in the driver’s seat in Syria, as the lead military and diplomatic player in a peace process involving Turkey, Iran, the Kurds and rebel groups, all orchestrated by Putin. The most important part of this was that the United States was not getting in the way.
In an instant last week, when more than 50 Tomahawk missiles came crashing down around a Syrian air base, that all changed, and since then, the Kremlin has been fighting a rearguard action aimed at dulling the Trump administration’s ultimatum that Russia must change sides or else.
Everything Putin did appeared aimed at minimizing the effect of Tillerson’s visit. He and his officials dismissed U.S. evidence that Assad had carried out the attack, and then Putin added a bombshell prediction of his own: Unnamed forces were going to carry out more chemical weapons attacks and blame them on Assad.
Tillerson reiterated the U.S. belief that Assad ordered the attack, though he stepped back from the U.S. charge that Russia was covering up Assad’s culpability.
“With respect to Russia’s complicity or knowledge of the chemical weapons attack, we have no firm information to indicate that there was any involvement by Russia, Russian forces into this attack,” he said. “What we do know, and we have very firm and high confidence in our conclusions, is the attack was planned and carried out by regime forces at the direction of Bashar al-Assad.”
Lavrov had a ready retort: “This is obviously the subject where our views differ.”
Lavrov called the evidence cited by Tillerson “hypothetical” and demanded that the United Nations investigate. Soon afterward, however, Russia vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for an investigation.
There were only a handful of issues Tillerson and Lavrov said they broadly agreed on — that the Korean Peninsula should be denuclearized, that Syria should be “unified and stable” after the Islamic State is defeated, and that there should be more communication between U.S. and Russian diplomats and militaries. Tillerson said both nations would set up a “working group” to seek ways to ease tensions.
On most issues — the chemical attack and Assad, Russia’s support for separatists fueling conflict in Ukraine, and Russian interference in the U.S. election chief among them — the diplomats offered different explanations and facts.
There were many times when it must not have been easy to be secretary of state Wednesday.
Lavrov seemed to delight in recalling U.S. attempts to oust dictators in Sudan and Libya. He mocked NATO’s military incursion in Kosovo in 1999. He gleefully recalled the nonexistent weapons of mass destruction that led to the invasion of Saddam Hussein’s Iraq. A Russian reporter reminded him that President Trump called Assad an animal, and that White House spokesman Sean Spicer had to apologize for his inept and inaccurate comparison of Assad and Hitler.
Trump himself seemed to deliver the coup de grâce. Shortly after Tillerson and Lavrov finished speaking to reporters, Trump said in a news conference that the United States is “not getting along with Russia at all” and that their relations are at an “all-time low.”
That sounded like something both Lavrov and Tillerson agreed with.
16 Comments on "Tillerson meets with Putin amid deepening tensions over U.S. missile strikes in Syria"
Apneaman on Wed, 12th Apr 2017 9:00 pm
‘The most ill-informed, under-prepared, and psychologically ill-equipped president in US history’
http://www.smh.com.au/federal-politics/political-news/the-most-illinformed-underprepared-and-psychologically-illequipped-president-in-us-history-20170412-gvk1tf.html
Ba hahaha
Boat on Wed, 12th Apr 2017 9:20 pm
Ape,
Who didn’t know that before the election. Cheeto is entertaining though. The tweets are the best, that man is the best ever at creating his own minefields to step into.
Anonymouse on Wed, 12th Apr 2017 9:40 pm
Yes, retard, we how little it takes to amuse you. Like your gov’ts endless provocations against the worlds other nuclear super-power. Hilarious, to amerikan retards fed a steady diet of CNN bullshit and ramen noodles that is.
GregT on Wed, 12th Apr 2017 9:42 pm
“that man is the best ever at creating his own minefields to step into.”
That man is your supreme leader Boat, your Commander in Chief. That man could have you erased off of the face of the planet in a heartbeat. He couldn’t care less what a lowly peon like yourself thinks about him. He probably made more money last Tuesday morning, than you will in your entire lifetime.
Apneaman on Wed, 12th Apr 2017 9:45 pm
Boat, “Who didn’t know that before the election.”? Most of Trumps glassy eyed voters did and do not know it. Go ahead and get your Google on and look up some videos of his rally’s and interviews with the faithful – they are true believers…..and mouth breathers. Spare me the excuse making boat.
Boat on Wed, 12th Apr 2017 10:41 pm
greggiet,
Lol, what Trump thinks of me ranks right up there with what you think of me. Like I give a shyt America is bigger than any prez and we will preservere. What I do like about Trump is he worries about what other countries think or the Dem’s like I worry about posters here. Who gives a shyt. Maybe Jessie the body Ventura will be the next prez. Another conspiericy nut like most here. Most policy decisions just as crazy.
Boat on Wed, 12th Apr 2017 11:00 pm
Ape,
I have spent most of my life around those mouth breathers. Just because I have many different views they have the same power. One vote per person. Just the way it is. Them Trump supporters have the right to be nasty till they cross the line, then jail, same as any citizen with some cause. As with the rest of the world I just refuse to hate. Even Europe found a measure of peace after WWII including China, Japan, South Korea etc.
GregT on Wed, 12th Apr 2017 11:16 pm
“Lol, what Trump thinks of me ranks right up there with what you think of me.”
I’m guessing that Trump thinks far less about you than I do Kevin.
“Like I give a shyt America is bigger than any prez and we will preservere. ”
America elected Donald Trump as ‘prez’ Boat.
“What I do like about Trump is he worries about what other countries think or the Dem’s like I worry about posters here.”
English please. If you are addressing me, that would be the only language that I am fluent in.
“Maybe Jessie the body Ventura will be the next prez.”
If the US survives through this administration, that would not be the least bit surprising.
“Most policy decisions just as crazy.”
As crazy as provoking the other two global super-powers into nuclear war? Doesn’t get much crazier than that.
Boat on Wed, 12th Apr 2017 11:24 pm
greggiet,
China and Russia will back down or were all dead. Simple as that when nukes come into play. Just the way it is. For now the US is the Alfa dog. Live with it.
Anonymouse on Wed, 12th Apr 2017 11:34 pm
Alfa dog RoFL….
Retard
GregT on Wed, 12th Apr 2017 11:48 pm
“I have spent most of my life around those mouth breathers.”
I believe that the term that so desperately alludes you would be mouth ‘breeders’. Not mouth ‘breathers’.
As far as I am aware, most, if not all, animals on this planet can breathe through their mouths.
“Just because I have many different views they have the same power.”
Sounds rather confusing.
“Them Trump supporters have the right to be nasty till they cross the line, then jail, same as any citizen with some cause.”
‘Them Trump supporters’, happen to be you friends, relatives, neighbours, and fellow Americans Kevin. If you don’t support the democratic principle, move to North Korea.
“As with the rest of the world I just refuse to hate.”
Yet you continue to support your ‘government’ in killing millions of people all around the world. Tell me Boat, after you murder somebody, what other possible means can you think of to show how much that you hate them even more?
GregT on Wed, 12th Apr 2017 11:51 pm
“For now the US is the Alfa dog.”
Alfa dog?
You are one fucked up individual Kevin, in more ways than you can possibly ever understand.
makati1 on Thu, 13th Apr 2017 12:05 am
The U$ is currently killing children and babies in:
Syria
Iraq
Afghanistan
Yemen
Ukraine
Did I miss any current ‘wars’?
Not to mention poking a stick at Russia, N.Korea, Iran and China hoping to get a real war going before the U$ collapse’.
GregT on Thu, 13th Apr 2017 12:09 am
“China and Russia will back down or were all dead.”
The ultimatum. Do as we tell you, our we all die.
GregT on Thu, 13th Apr 2017 12:10 am
‘or’
makati1 on Thu, 13th Apr 2017 12:13 am
Boat doesn’t know that the U$ is NOT the alpha anything. The Russians and Chinese both have better weapon systems than the US. More men to fight and a will to win that the U$ has never had or ever will have. A “snowflake’ army? LMAO