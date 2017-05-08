Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on May 8, 2017
Thousands of Afghans have fled fighting between Afghan forces and Taliban militants in the northeastern province of Kunduz since the group captured a key district following the launch of their spring offensive last month, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said on May 7.
The Taliban captured the Qala-i-Zal district, west of Kunduz city, on May 6.
The NRC said Afghans are also fleeing from the Khanabad district.
“Hundreds of Afghan families are desperately fleeing armed conflict in Kunduz Province,” said Kate O’Rourke, the Afghanistan Country Director for the Norwegian Refugee Council.
“Many are accommodated with extended families elsewhere, but some have had to sleep in the open,” O’Rourke added.
“All armed actors must respect International Humanitarian Law, avoiding civilian casualties and allowing fleeing civilians safe passage,” she said.
Over the past 18 months, Taliban fighters have twice succeeded in seizing the town center of Kunduz for brief periods.
2 Comments on "Thousands Flee As Taliban Take Key Afghan District"
Cloggie on Mon, 8th May 2017 9:06 am
Samuel Huntington proven right again. Modernity in retreat, archaic fundamentalism on the march.
Wonder if perhaps I should go looking for my “inner ISIS warrior” myself, now that going backward seems to be all the rage.
AFDF on Mon, 8th May 2017 9:44 am
So when Americans fail to spread “Western Culture” through bombs, money, and the law, people like Cloggie complains that it’s the other side that’s backward.
The Taliban built their “culture” by building mosques, destroying Buddhist statues, and enforcing their rules of law using violence.
It’s a slightly different approach. I don’t love either one. To say I love “Western Culture” is saying that I love old white (non-jewish) women who work at town hall and who oppress me.
They’re all old and frail but a bunch of cops with high powered rifles would show up at their command.