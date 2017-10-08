This Is The Only Russia Story That Matters

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
The World Gold Council has reported that the Central Bank of Russia has more than doubled the pace of its gold purchases, bringing its reserves to the highest level since Putin took power 17 years ago.
Russia’s desire to break away from the hegemony of the U.S. dollar and the dollar payment system is well-known. Over 60% of global reserves and 80% of global payments are in dollars. The U.S. is the only country with veto power at the International Monetary Fund, the global lender of last resort.
Perhaps Russia’s most aggressive weapon in its war on dollars is gold. The first line of defense is to acquire physical gold, which cannot be frozen out of the international payments system or hacked.
With gold, you can always pay another country just by putting the gold on an airplane and shipping it to the counterparty. This is the 21st-century equivalent of how J.P. Morgan settled payments in gold by ship or railroad in the early 20th century.
Russia has now tripled its gold reserves from around 600 tonnes to 1,800 tonnes over the past 10 years and shows no signs of slowing down. Even when oil prices and Russian reserves were collapsing in 2015, Russia continued to acquire gold.
But Russia is pursuing other dollar alternatives besides gold.
For one, it’s been building nondollar payments systems with regional trading partners and China.
The U.S. uses its influence at SWIFT, the central nervous system of global money transfer message traffic, to cut off nations it considers to be threats.
From a financial perspective, this is like cutting off oxygen to a patient in the intensive care unit. Russia understands its vulnerability to U.S. domination and wants to reduce that vulnerability.
Now Russia has created an alternative to SWIFT.
The head of Russia’s central bank, Elvira Nabiullina, has reported to Vladimir Putin that “There was the threat of being shut out of SWIFT. We updated our transaction system, and if anything happens, all SWIFT-format operations will continue to work. We created an analogous system.”
Russia is also part of a reported Chinese plan to install a new international monetary order that excludes U.S. dollars.
Under that plan, China could buy Russian oil with yuan and Russia could then exchange that yuan for gold on the Shanghai exchange.
Now it appears Russia has another weapon in its anti-dollar arsenal.
Russia’s development bank, VEB, and several Russian state ministries are reportedly teaming up to develop blockchain technology. They want to create a fully encrypted, distributed, inexpensive payments system that does not rely on Western banks, SWIFT or the U.S. to move money around.
This has nothing to do with bitcoin, which is just another digital token. The blockchain technology (now often referred to as distributed ledger technology, or DLT) is a platform that can facilitate a wide variety of transfers — possibly including a new Russian-state cryptocurrency backed by gold.
“Putin coins,” anyone?
The ultimate loser here will be the dollar. That’s one more reason for investors to allocate part of their portfolios to assets such as gold.
Davy on Sun, 8th Oct 2017 7:51 am
“The ultimate loser here will be the dollar. That’s one more reason for investors to allocate part of their portfolios to assets such as gold.”
Yeap. Buy gold but anyone who understands the true picture of the global economy understands his description above of Russia and the dollar is extreme. This guy has an agenda of pushing the buying gold. More people buy it the price may go up he hopes. He could care less why so he will come up with some narrative. There is a deeper systematic reason why things can’t change much. What is most likely is we will all go down together. We will go down together relatively quick if we quit cooperating economically or with hot wars. We are stuck with the dollar. We are going to see efforts by China and Russia to lessen the importance of the dollar and these are important and will help balance a system that is not in balance. Yet, this can only go so far. Anyone who has studied the Fx markets and global trade flows will understand this. Gold is great as insurance in your personal portfolio but it is not an answer to what is wrong with out financialized global world. We opened a door we can’t go back through without collapse. Get used to it.
makati1 on Sun, 8th Oct 2017 8:03 am
You are so sure of your Davy World view that you cannot, or will not, consider that there is an “alternative system in place, and it will be backed with gold.
Not that Americans will be allowed to own any when the SHTF.
Davy on Sun, 8th Oct 2017 8:18 am
“You are so sure of your Davy World view that you cannot, or will not, consider that there is an “alternative system in place, and it will be backed with gold. Not that Americans will be allowed to own any when the SHTF.”
Mad cat, do you have the mechanics of how that is going to work? I am sure there are many people who would like to know the in depth nature of this new system. If it were so great why hasn’t it shattered the world into a new paradigm? It hasn’t because like you it is all talk. Nothing wrong with gold but it is not going to support the status quo globalized and financialized world. It will help around the edges with different financialized instruments and niche systems but it is not the silver bullet that will kill the dollar and initiate a new age. The new age is either slow or fast financial decline “EVERYWHERE” including your over indebted Asia
Jean Paul Getty on Sun, 8th Oct 2017 8:35 am
Small fire on the roof of the US Federal Reserve Building in Manhattan last night.
It was really no big deal, but now when the Fed is dragged before congress to answer for how they let the US Dollar fall from grace, they can answer “Those records were lost in the fire”.
—
Meanwhile, in her hollowed-out volcano lair, Hillary is saying: “Why didn’t I think of that?”
Outcast_Searcher on Sun, 8th Oct 2017 11:17 am
If tinfoil ran the world then clowns like Jim Rickards (the author) and FUD spreading sites like Zerohedge would actually matter.
With the recent decade of low inflation, the dollar is actually depreciating less in the real world since at least the 50’s than at any time.
But when it’s all short term doom all the time, the relevant facts don’t matter, of course.
When high inflation returns because of all the federal debt, then it’s time to worry. But before that happens, there will be moderate but accelerating inflation.
People can buy inflation hedges.
Jim Rickards has been predicting short term doom and hawking inflation hedges like gold every month in the archives in his blog, starting in late 2011.
Given the rate of inflation since late 2011, why should we panic THIS time? We shouldn’t.
But of course, zerohedge can’t be bothered to do the 5 minutes of checking I did to verify what Mr. Rickards is — and certainly not to disclose it to their readers, to present a balanced view.
GregT on Sun, 8th Oct 2017 11:54 am
Russia and China are obviously confused in their beliefs that they can go it alone without the USD. It would be in both of their best interests to consult with the world’s leading expert on global financial matters, the delusionalist, from Dent County MO.
Davy on Sun, 8th Oct 2017 12:36 pm
“beliefs that they can go it alone without the USD”
Maybe the financial Einstein from Salmon Arm, BC will explain the mechanics how this might occur especially considering US/China trade equals roughly $647BIL. The first 3 months of 2017 Russian/Chinese trade equaled $18BIL. Numbers don’t lie but extremist lie with numbers.
GregT on Sun, 8th Oct 2017 12:50 pm
“Maybe the financial Einstein from Salmon Arm, BC will explain the mechanics how this might occur”
Is anybody here from Salmon Arm BC?
Didn’t think so. Another delusion from Dent County MO.
Crazy.
GregT on Sun, 8th Oct 2017 1:11 pm
Even if there was someone here from Salmon Arm BC, I doubt very much that either Russia or China would care. Between the two of them, they have a rather largish group of financial Einsteins to tap into of their own. I’m sure that they know what they’re doing.
print baby print on Sun, 8th Oct 2017 1:22 pm
You are completely wright Davy
GregT on Sun, 8th Oct 2017 1:27 pm
The delusionalist is always wright.
Anonymouse1 on Sun, 8th Oct 2017 1:29 pm
The exceptionlist is so far gone, he is now declaring anyone suggesting that gold is sensible buy, as having one of those ‘agenda’s’ he is so diligent in exposing.
Newsflash for you exceptionalist, buying gold, or even suggesting doing so, hardly qualifies as an ‘agenda’. Unless having a valuable, widely recognized store of value at hand qualifies as an ‘agenda’ now with you, lol. It is actually good advice. As used to everyone here is at your flailing and wailing about, to suggest owning gold is a sign of dubious ulterior motives is funny, even by your standards.
JuanP on Sun, 8th Oct 2017 2:02 pm
I know Uruguay and Latin America would be better off if the USA and the dollar ceased to exist. I think this applies to the whole world. Americans mostly cause trouble and are not worth what they cost.
Davy on Sun, 8th Oct 2017 2:03 pm
Mouse1, I own gold do you?
Anonymouse1 on Sun, 8th Oct 2017 2:27 pm
Well exceptionalist, by your own definition, you have an ‘agenda’. I order you turn yourself in to the nearest DHS outpost. You’re obviously a russian operative, and likely report directly to Putin himself. And dont forget to take you amerikan heritage\liberty exceptionlist gold coin collection with you as well. The uSgov likes confiscating gold from traitorous subversives like you. (They need the money to buy more rifles and grenades for its uSlamic brigades).
So kiss your goats goodbye, put your gold liberty coins in a bag, and walk into a DHS facility with your hands high above your head. That way, you and your agenda can spend the next 20 writing long boring, rambling diatribes about how Russia duped you into working for them against your better judgement.
Davy on Sun, 8th Oct 2017 2:58 pm
Grehg, can’t you answer a question? Since you are an expert on the how and why of China and Russia going it alone surely you can give an outline of the process or are you just going to tell us how it makes you feel? We know you and other extrwmist anti-Americans love how it feels. I have said myself China and Russia will forge new arrangements that will make sense and show wise economics but going it alone is likely not an option in the current world we live in.
Davy on Sun, 8th Oct 2017 3:03 pm
Mouse say something instead of storytelling. Have you given up on your struggles to be an engineer. I imagine you have becuase you are dumb as a box of rocks. You add nothing of usefulness to this board. All you do is Jew hate and whine anti-American puke.
GregT on Sun, 8th Oct 2017 4:11 pm
“Since you are an expert on the how and why of China and Russia going it alone surely you can give an outline of the process”
When did I ever say that I was an expert on the how and why of China and Russia going it alone delusionalist?
energy investor on Sun, 8th Oct 2017 5:01 pm
For the last 17 years I have been monitoring China’s acquisition of the rights to oil supplies from Asia, North Africa South America and the Middle East. Their entitlement isn’t fully utilised today because they have access to oil from Russia too. Their own fields are thought to soon enter terminal decline.
Russia, China and the 5 ‘stans form the SCO defence grouping, and with the”One Belt One Road” transport and trade linkage and the “pearls” – the deep water ports built between Myanmar and Piraeus – they are inviting other Eurasian countries into the SCO.
Europe is linked to Asia via these transport networks. Why do you think they need aircraft carriers?
China has funded their equivalent organisations to the IMF and World Bank already and lending money out.
Although China declares the PBoC gold reserves at 1,800 tons, my calculations show their real and undisclosed holdings will be between 4-6,000 tons. Last week China disclosed its in-ground gold reserves at 12,100 tons and said they will extract gold in future at the rate of 500 tons per year. This is to back their Yuan in international commerce as the substitute to using the petrodollar/US dollar.
China and Russia are the two central pillars of the BRICS. So when you tally up the population under some sort of influence, it adds up to somewhere between 40-50% of the global population.
China is the largest trading partner of countries like Australia and New Zealand.
New Zealand has a population of 4.6 million of which more than 500,000 are ethnic Chinese. How many ethnic Chinese live in USA and Canada – go check, you will be amazed.
If you tally up stuff like rare earths and a variety of strategic minerals, you will find that many are under Chinese control or near control.
We Aussies and Kiwis have always been US allies. But we think you have now sleep-walked into danger.
The US dollar isn’t under attack? What ignorant fools you are, they signaled their intention when Russia asked China to attack the US dollar some years ago, but China was not ready. The US dollar has been under attack ever since.
Davy, you are just ignorant. The Pentagon isn’t.
energy investor on Sun, 8th Oct 2017 5:06 pm
BTW, Nixon closed the gold window because the USA has always run deficits.
China can back its currency with gold because they always run surpluses.
Everyone except the USA frowns on supplying the US with goods for which it gets freshly minted dollars that come from nowhere. So an attack on the US dollar because of “it’s exorbitant advantage” was always going to happen.
Everyone will accept a gold backed currency rather than a freshly fabricated US dollar which is only guaranteed by a debt that the USA will never be able to repay. Much as we love the USA…