There’s ‘No Question’ Deep State at Work in Government

Friday at the White House press briefing, when asked if there is a “deep state” of government employees possibly loyal to the Obama administration’s agenda, press secretary Sean Spicer said, “I think that there’s no question when you have eight years of one party in office, there are people who stay in government — and continue to espouse the agenda of the previous administration.”

He continued, “So I don’t think it should come as any surprise there are people that burrowed into government during eight years of the last administration and may have believed in that agenda and want to continue to seek it. I don’t think that should come as a surprise.”

However, he added, it is “not part of the CIA’s mandate under any circumstances” to identify those people for dismissal.

Breitbart

