There is no Planet B

Yeah, the earth is warming. If things don’t change we’ll be like Venus – uninhabitable. So, what are we going to do about it?

There’s certainly no leadership coming from President Trump, or EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt.

Is it all hopeless?

Actually not.

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz is actually upbeat. So is former Lt. Gov. Fran Ulmer, who still chairs – unbelievable in the Trump era – the federal Arctic Science Policy Commission.

Berkowitz recently put Anchorage on the list of about 300 U.S. cities supporting the Paris climate accord, basically giving Trump the finger. Trump, a climate change denier, took the U.S. out of the Paris agreement.

Berkowitz and Ulmer say there are thousands of things – little things – that are starting to happen mostly at the local, grass-roots level. People can strive to use less fossil fuel and more renewable energy like solar, reduce food waste and eat more of a plant-based diet. Collectively these things can add up.

Some of this came out Thursday night, Aug. 24, when Ulmer chaired a panel of citizen climate activists at Anchorage’s downtown Side Street Espresso. Berkowitz was there to open the event.

Sandy Harper, recently retired from Cyrano’s, the popular Anchorage playhouse, has become a climate activist and organized the event. Travis Rector, University of Alaska Anchorage professor of physics and astronomy; commercial fisherman George Donart, Alaska Native leader Larry Merculieff, ecologist Ceral Smith, and journalist Yereth Rosen were on the panel.

“I don’t think we should be operating without facts, and the facts on climate change should make a difference,” Berkowitz said. “Change starts at the local level. That’s where ideas are generated.”

Donart is part of the Citizen Climate Lobby, a national effort, and has been working the halls of Congress with fellow citizen climate lobbyists from around the country. Surprisingly, Donart sees some progress even in a Republican-led Congress. While it’s easy to be cynical about Congress, grassroots citizen lobbying can actually work.

One result, after long and patient persuasion, is a “Bipartisan Climate Caucus” in the U.S. House of Representatives that now has 52 members. This is up from 16 members of the House since the start of the current Congress last January, Donart said.

The caucus was actually formed in the last Congress and was up to 20 members in 2016 but five were lost due to election defeats or member not seeking reelection. In any event, increasing the caucus to 52 in eight months is an achievement. While not a majority in the house, “this is still large enough to block bad legislation,” Donart told the forum.

What’s also surprising is that the caucus is equally divided between Republicans and Democrats. One of the rules, in fact, is that a new congressman or congresswoman joining most also bring in a new member from the other party, Donart said.

Rector, speaking as a scientist, described the effects that the increasing level of atmospheric carbon dioxide is having in causing increasing acidification in the oceans as carbon interacts with water and forms carbonic acid. This injures shellfish, and Rector said Alaska’s lucrative commercial crab fisheries will be in trouble within a decade or two.

The effects on salmon are still unknown but they can’t be good, he said.

“Right now, the oceans are still our friend because they are absorbing the bulk of the C02 being released, so that less of it goes into the atmosphere,” which would accelerate the greenhouse heat-trapping effect.

“But as the earth’s temperature rises and the oceans warm, they will begin releasing CO2,” increasing what is going into the atmosphere, Rector said. The atmosphere is already at 400 ppm CO2, up from the historic levels of 270 to 280 ppm.

If status quo prevails and 1,000 ppm is reached the effects will be catastrophic. “Even at points below that, bad things will happen,” he said. The rise of sea levels is already happening and the more conservative modeling predicts at 3-foot rise by the end of this century. If the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets are destabilized, the rise will be greater.

“Miami could be history,” he said. “Most of the world’s population lives in cities and cities are usually on the coast, so the effects will be very disruptive.”

The Earth’s climate has always changed, but the difference now is the speed of change. “What has happened in the last 50 years formerly took 100,000 years,” Rector said. “It’s like a person who has experienced natural weight variation over his or her life and there’s a sudden 30-pound weight gain in two years. If this were a friend, wouldn’t you talk about it? Wouldn’t you be alarmed?”

Ulmer described her personal observations on a trip to the North Pole earlier this summer aboard a Russian icebreaker.

“I stood on the ice at 90 degrees north, and it was raining. Imagine, rain at the North Pole,” she said.

“Also, we didn’t see any thick multi-year ice,” she added — only thinner and newer first-year ice. This is a huge change in the Arctic ecosystem and the creatures that depend on it. Actually, we all depend on the Arctic. The Arctic acts like a huge refrigerator for the world, helping regulate climate and weather,” she said.

Merculieff, who is from the Pribilof Islands, recounts observations from Native elders who have observed unusual lesions on salmon as well as parasites that they believe is caused by low water levels in spawning stream, exposing salmon to gravel.

“We are also seeing a proliferation of beavers including in the Arctic,” Merculieff told the panel. Low water is sign of a smaller winter snowpack and lower spring runoff. Changing levels of water also affect mosquito breeding, which may be a relief for humans in places where mosquito levels are down, but it affects bird populations.

George Donart, who is a commercial fisherman, said that while scientists are unsure of the cause of the 2016 collapse of pink salmon runs across much of coastal Alaska, he believes it had something to do with unusually warm water temperatures in the Gulf of Alaska.

Rector said the climate change problem “seems so overwhelming that it has left people paralyzed, feeling fear and shame,” that so little can seemingly be done. “Actually, we can do things,” he said. “We have the ability. We’ve done it before with DDT and the ozone problem,” where nations worked collectively to tackle global environmental problems.

He acknowledges that climate change is much bigger, but “we can start to fix it. We shouldn’t let people feel paralyzed.” At the same time, as much as people blame Republicans for playing out a political agenda with climate change, it’s possible that Democrats do the same thing.

For example, Merculieff said he was once recruited by people working with former vice president Al Gore to join an advocacy effort. “I asked if I could include Native elders, and I was told no, that I had to follow Al Gore’s script,” Merculieff told the panel.

Merculieff declined to join Gore, but said he actually has a lot of hope for the future. “Twenty-year-olds get this,” he said. The issue is complex and, includes not just the climate crisis but related problems like deforestation, but people are starting to do things, Merculieff said.

He also said people should have a vision of what they want the world to be.

“It’s important not just to react, to want to stop something, but to have a vision of how to guide what you do,” he said.

However, there can be complex side-effects that must be remembered, Merculieff said. For example, more use of electric vehicles will increase the numbers of dead batteries to be disposed of, which can create toxic pollution if that isn’t done properly, and monitored.

Ulmer said it’s of fundamental importance to change how energy is used. She was asked what encouraged electric utilities in Texas, a major oil state, to begin using large amounts of renewable wind power. Credit for that is sometimes given former Gov. George W. Bush.

Ulmer said market forces actually had a lot to do with it. Renewable power is becoming less expensive across the world and in Texas it became a simple business decision. Economics will drive much of the shift away from reliance on fossil fuels, she said.

Major corporations see these trends and are already including assumptions for climate change in corporate planning, including using an internal price for carbon emissions to see how financial performance will be affected is policies like cap-and-trade for carbon dioxide emissions, or a carbon tax, were imposed.

Despite the current political environment, many large companies, including international oil and gas companies like Shell and BP, believe renewable solutions are inevitable in the long run.

“The business case is what will really drive this. If we could start with a very modest carbon fee that gradually increases,” the economy will be able to absorb it very easily, Ulmer said. The Citizen Climate Lobby is pushing this idea in Congress, Donart said, with the added idea of a “dividend” paid back to people from the reduced carbon use.

What is so surprising about today’s political environment, Ulmer said, is that 10 years ago there was actually bipartisan agreements on the need for some form of policy to slow climate change, with carbon emissions trading the lead policy option. “It has taken us ten years to undergo this shift to outright denial,” Ulmer told the panel.

If action is taken soon can the earth heal itself? Ulmer thinks so. “Nature can be part of the solution,” she said. “Our planet can heal itself if we get out of the way.” There are things citizens can do to help this. “Wetlands are incredibly important. If we keep filling them in, the natural cycle can’t help us. We could also do with a little less timber harvesting and more planting of trees,” she said.

The move toward electric vehicles is well under way but governments can speed this with incentives, Ulmer said. “Norway is an oil and gas producing nation but it has the highest percentage of electric cars in the world. This is encouraged by no parking fees for electric cars in Oslo, and no tariffs on imported electrics,” she said.

Yereth Rosen said there are nations that don’t buy into this, Russia for example. “Russia is really big on climate change denial. A lot of Russians think global warming is good,” if it makes winter less severe, she said.

Donart is still hopeful, though. Regardless of Russia a lot of things are happening in many nations. “It’s important to have a hopeful message. If people feel there’s no solution to climate change, they’ll be discouraged and will try to ignore it,” he said. It’s important to help people see what others are doing.

Tim Bradner is co-publisher of Alaska Legislative Digest

Want to do something on climate change?

Here are two local contacts:

George Donart

anchorageclimate@gmail.com

http://www.citizensclimatelobby.org/

Ceral Smith

http://fossilfreealaska.blogspot.com/p/the-path-forward.html

