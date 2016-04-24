There Could Be A Nuclear Strike Against The United States Coming Soon

For approximately the past five years, the Mainstream Media (MSM) and the Obama-administration supported research “think-tanks” for monitoring the North Korean situation have had a field day. They consistently (along with the brain-dead public’s crowds of naysayers) and intentionally understated the capabilities of North Korea. The experts in the field (such as Dr. Peter V. Pry, Admiral Bill Gortney, General Curtis Scapparotti) have not been able to be denied; however, they have been marginalized and made to seem to be “in conflict” with the prevailing, majority “view.” The “tyranny of the majority,” in this case, was needed to accomplish the objectives of the Obama administration: appear to be “strong” on sanctions, and “aloof” with diplomacy, i.e., Barack Hussein Obama II’s not “lowering” himself to deal with North Korea diplomatically.

The true objective of Obama regarding North Korea was to pursue a laissez-faire policy and allow North Korea to progress, becoming a viable threat, as it is today.

All of this was deliberately planned by Obama and his handlers. As far back as April 7, 2015, Admiral Bill Gortney (the former commander of North American Aerospace Defense, a.k.a. NORAD) gave a press conference in which he warned of North Korea’s capabilities with an ICBM, an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile…warned that North Korea could strike the United States with a nuclear warhead on an ICBM…he stated this in 2015. Six months prior, in October of 2014 Admiral Gortney stated that North Korea had nuclear weapons, had miniaturization capabilities, and could place them on missiles that could reach the continental United States.

Fast-forward to this year. There was a joint article that was penned by Dr. Peter V. Pry, America’s foremost expert on EMP (Electromagnetic Pulse) threats posed to the United States by foreign nations and the head of every committee to brief Congress on those issues. A former analyst with the Central Intelligence Agency, Dr. Pry is currently the Executive Director of the EMP Task Force on National and Homeland Security. The article was co-authored by R. James Woolsey, former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency. Here are excerpts from that article, released on March 29, 2017 by The Hill:

“The mainstream media, and some officials who should know better, continue to allege North Korea does not yet have capability to deliver on its repeated threats to strike the U.S. with nuclear weapons. False reassurance is given to the American people that North Korea has not “demonstrated” that it can miniaturize a nuclear warhead small enough for missile delivery, or build a reentry vehicle for an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of penetrating the atmosphere to blast a U.S. city. Yet any nation that has built nuclear weapons and long-range missiles, as North Korea has done, can easily overcome the relatively much simpler technological challenge of warhead miniaturization and reentry vehicle design. The notion that North Korea is testing A-Bombs and H-Bomb components, but does not yet have the sophistication to miniaturize warheads and make reentry vehicles for missile delivery is absurd. …North Korea should be regarded as capable of delivering by satellite a small nuclear warhead, specially designed to make a high-altitude electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack against the United States. According to the Congressional EMP Commission, a single warhead delivered by North Korean satellite could blackout the national electric grid and other life-sustaining critical infrastructures for over a year – killing 9 of 10 Americans by starvation and societal collapse. Two North Korean satellites, the KMS-3 and KMS-4, presently orbit over the U.S. on trajectories consistent with surprise EMP attack. Why do the press and public officials ignore or under-report these facts? Perhaps no administration wants to acknowledge that North Korea is an existential threat on their watch. Whatever the motives for obfuscating the North Korean nuclear threat, the need to protect the American people is immediate and urgent…”

There you have the main points to substantiate what was written earlier: a deliberate obfuscation of the facts by the Obama administration coupled with the complicit MSM to allow North Korea the time to develop the capabilities to strike the continental United States. Let’s also try not to forget that a “standard” ICBM is not the only focus of North Korea: the SLBM (Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile) is a threat. Recall that CNN put this report out on April 24, 2016:

“After previous launch attempts by Pyongyang failed, this one seems to have gone much better, one U.S. official noted. “North Korea’s sub launch capability has gone from a joke to something very serious,” this official said. “The U.S. is watching this very closely.” Asked whether the test was successful, another U.S. official told CNN, “essentially yes.” (CNN, from Don Melvin, Jim Sciutto, and Wil Ripley)

For years, now, the paid think-tank naysayers have decried the capabilities of North Korea and downplayed their programs of missile and nuclear warhead developments. on September 7, 2016, two days prior to the North Korean nuclear test of September 9th, a DoS (Denial of Service) attack crashed the website of the Project on Crowdsourced Satellite Imagery based in California. Working on this “project” are two analysts, Melissa Hanrahan, and Jeffrey Lewis. Both have consistently and repeatedly denied North Korea’s nuclear capabilities and as late as this year, both have stated that North Korea “was years away from perfecting an ICBM.” Not only have they been proven wrong, but Lewis “backpedaled” and declared that this latest launch from last week was indeed a North Korean-launched ICBM.

Fast-forward to today: The United States just flew a live-fire “exercise” on the border of North Korea, and the United States is now screwing with North Korea’s money.

Two American B-1 B bombers dropped live bombs on simulated missile battery targets while accompanied by South Korean fighter aircraft targeting simulated underground bunkers. North Korea responded in their state-run media with such:

“The US, with its dangerous military provocation, is pushing the risk of a nuclear war on the peninsula to a tipping point.”

They labeled the maneuver as “…a dangerous military gambit of warmongers who are trying to ignite the fuse of a nuclear war on the peninsula,” and went on to add this, of great importance for you to focus upon, so much so that I’ve underlined the important part:

“A small misjudgment or error can immediately lead to the beginning of a nuclear war, which will inevitably lead to another world war.”

Do you realize the silent significance of the underlined portion? The MSM has tried to paint a picture of North Korea as a “rogue” state with an insane leader. In truth, there are other nations, such as China and Russia that conduct commerce with North Korea as well as having pledged military alliances.

Does anyone really think that China and Russia will sit this one out, and that it will all be just an EMP by North Korea followed by a couple of nukes dropped by the U.S.?

In the meantime, it has just been revealed by Jonathan Stempel of Reuters that the U.S. is going after North Korea’s money. Here is an excerpt of that article:

“U.S. authorities have tried to seize millions of dollars associated with several companies that deal with North Korea, including the country’s military, from eight large international banks, according to court filings made public on Thursday. The effort was revealed two days after North Korea tested a long-range missile capable of reaching Alaska, ratcheting up tensions with the United States and adding to worries about North Korea leader Kim Jong Un’s nuclear weapons plans. Thursday’s filings show that Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the federal court in Washington, D.C. on May 22 granted U.S. prosecutors’ applications for “damming” seizure warrants against Bank of America Corp, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Citigroup Inc, Deutsche Bank AG, HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Standard Chartered Plc and Wells Fargo & Co. Prosecutors believe the banks have processed more than $700 million of “prohibited” transactions on behalf of entities tied to North Korea since 2009, including the period after Donald Trump was elected U.S. president, the filings show.”

With measures such as military exercises and money seizures, it can be clearly seen that Un and North Korea are being maneuvered into a situation where the only recourses are capitulation to the U.S./IMF hegemony (which we know will not occur) or to conduct a strike against the United States. North Korea has that capability right now…to launch a nuclear strike against the continental United States.

The next world war will be initiated by an EMP, and North Korea will either launch it or take the blame for it by a country that did launch it…to include the United States.

Do not be in denial of the threat: be the “10th Man,” as in the movie “World War Z.” Think outside of the confines that society places upon your intellect. It is not “fear porn” to continuously “sound off” about what is going on around us, especially when people are either unaware of it or denying that it can happen. The MSM is either silent on the subject, or it skews the information. There are still those who are unaware of the current threats to the U.S. outlined in this article. There are still many people who will be reading this information for the first time: those who may have heard bits and pieces of it and are not aware of what is going on or the depth and significance of it.

It is primarily for them that I write this piece, and secondly to those who may wish to review some of the previously-released information and reflect upon it…for them to make the right decisions regarding preparations for themselves and their families.

Bottom line: everyone is pretty much on their own…everyone and their families. The “sink or swim” tenet does apply. It is stupid to discount information that may help you when the time comes (or before it does) just because of “going along with the crowd,” or skepticism. Many people would willingly burn to a crisp and stay in a target area just to emphasize their denial and disagreement with someone else’s view. Throughout history, these people follow a stubborn refusal to admit there is always more than what appears on the surface. To act upon such information and decisively (at the critical point) is paramount.

I implore everyone to study carefully the buildup by the parties involved and weigh the reasons (who, what, when, where, how, and…most importantly, why) there could be a strike against the U.S. coming soon. Many people believe that it is, and I am one of them. I’d rather be wrong a thousand times than be “right” once on it, but the situation changes day to day. It is better to be prepared for it. If it comes, I’m not going to take any satisfaction at those who constantly deride or detract. Instead I’m going to thank God that I’m safe and pray that others took steps to keep themselves and their families safe, too, and make it through the times to come. Perhaps the whole country will come crashing down, but maybe…just maybe, we can survive and make it better than it was before.

I close with the words of Dr. Pry:

“… North Korea is a mortal nuclear threat to the United States – right now. North Korea has already successfully tested and developed nuclear weapons. It has also already miniaturized nuclear weapons for ballistic missile delivery and has armed missiles with nuclear warheads. Any nuclear weapon detonated above an altitude of 30 kilometers will generate an electromagnetic pulse that will destroy electronics and could collapse the electric power grid and other critical infrastructures – communications, transportation, banking and finance, food and water – that sustain modern civilization and the lives of 300 million Americans. All could be destroyed by a single nuclear weapon making an EMP attack. A Super-EMP attack on the United States would cause much more and much deeper damage than a primitive nuclear weapon…North Korean nuclear tests look suspiciously like a Super-EMP weapon. A Super-EMP warhead would have a low yield, like the North Korean device, because it is not designed to create a big explosion, but to convert its energy into gamma rays, that generate the EMP effect. Reportedly South Korean military intelligence concluded, independent of the EMP Commission, that Russian scientists are in North Korea helping develop a Super-EMP warhead. In 2012, a military commentator for the People’s Republic of China stated that North Korea has Super-EMP nuclear warheads. A Super-EMP warhead would not weigh much, and could probably be delivered by North Korea’s ICBM. The missile does not have to be accurate, as the EMP field is so large that detonating anywhere over the United States would have catastrophic consequences. So, as of Dec. 12, North Korea’s successful orbit of a satellite demonstrates its ability to make an EMP attack against the United States – right now.” Dr. Peter Vincent Pry, December 19, 2012, Washington Times, “ PRY: North Korea EMP attack could destroy U.S. – now .”

