Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on February 26, 2017
Greetings Trouble Makers,
At the end of last year, we decided to put an end to our flagship project, “It’s the end of the world as we know it and I feel fine” after a decade-long run. We did this in order to focus our energies on developing a new show concept — one that is designed to be watched in groups, and which we hope will foster productive discussions among comrades, or prospective comrades, in the years to come.
To this end, since December of 2016, we have been developing “Trouble,” a new monthly show offering in-depth anarchist analysis on various topics, struggles and movement dynamics. Our first episode, entitled “Black Snake Killaz: The Untold Story of the Red Warrior Camp”, about the fight to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline (NoDAPL), was slated to premiere this coming Sunday, February 26th at 8pm EST. But true to our show’s name, we ran into some trouble.
After releasing the trailer, we were contacted by several members of the Red Warrior Camp (RWC), who raised a number of concerns with us. After some productive conversations, we have decided to honor a request made by these individuals to cancel the show’s release. On one hand this is bittersweet, as we have put lots of time and energy into this project, and we feel that their story is a vital part of Indigenous resistance history. On the other hand, as anarchists we understand the desire for autonomy and the need for accountability, so we totally appreciate and respect RWC’s request.
Our motivation in producing this film was to shed light on the important contributions made by RWC to the broader struggle against the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) because we felt that they had not been given the credit they deserved within the more mainstream narrative. In preparing our documentary, we interviewed four individuals who participated in RWC. It was never our intention to speak on behalf of RWC, or to represent the “official” RWC story. That said, there were established protocols in place that we were not properly familiar with, and they weren’t followed. This is, ultimately, our responsibility, and one we feel we must own up to.
We offer our sincerest apologies to the folks at the Red Warrior Camp, all those who were looking forward to the film’s release, and particularly those who had organized screenings, or were otherwise involved in the various stages of its production. As an independent media collective involved in social struggles for over two decades, we are not interested in producing content that causes harm or disrespect to the people we claim to support. This is what separates us from mainstream media outlets, who would rather get the story out first instead of getting it right. We hope that this lesson gets us closer to that goal, and that our practice benefits from this experience.
So what’s going to happen to “Trouble”? We have plenty of material to make another film about the NoDAPL struggle, without directly naming or implicating RWC. Stay tuned to sub.Media on March 26th, when we’ll try again to get it right with our first episode of “Trouble”, which will now be entitled “Killing the Black Snake: Behind the Scenes of the #NoDAPL struggle”.
Thank you to everyone who has supported and contributed to our journey over the years.
In solidarity,
sub.Media
Nony on Sun, 26th Feb 2017 10:24 am
Water protesters burned down their camps. The fires caused propane canisters to explode. Two children were burned, a 5 year old boy and 17 year old girl. Both went to hospital. The condition of the 17 year old is very serious. She was airlifted to Minnesota.
The protesters have also left a huge mess of trash, human waste, abandoned belongings, cars, etc. Not exactly “pack in, pack out”.
brent on Sun, 26th Feb 2017 1:35 pm
The Army corps of engineers did not allow big moving vehicles in to help them clean up. They their is the allegations that they dumped garbage at the camp in order to frame them.
As far as the kids getting hurt that was a stupid mistake on their part.
Sissyfuss on Sun, 26th Feb 2017 1:54 pm
No one can escape from the detritus of modern life, not even the red man.
Apneaman on Sun, 26th Feb 2017 2:27 pm
“A staggering number of daily record highs have been set in recent days, especially when juxtaposed against the sparse number of record lows this month. As of Friday morning, NOAA’s U.S. Records site had compiled 4492 daily record highs for February 2017, against a mere 29 daily record lows, for a lopsided highs-to-lows ratio of 155-to-1.”
https://www.wunderground.com/blog/JeffMasters/alltime-warmth-for-february-stretches-to-new-england
155-to-1
Apneaman on Sun, 26th Feb 2017 4:37 pm
Heatwave grips Mumbai as the city sizzles with 38.6°C
“In the span of 24 hours from 08:30am Saturday morning, the Santa Cruz observatory in Mumbai has recorded a maximum temperature of 38.6°C. These numbers are unbelievable high for the city; in fact it is high for any coastal station. Such levels of heat with humidity at this early in the year are a clear sign of a dangerous summer season.
The average maximum temperature for the month of February is 31.2°C. With a temperature of 38.6°C, 7.4°C above normal maximum temperatures can be life threatening for Mumbai. The all-time high for Mumbai has not yet touched 40°C in February, but it came close on February 25, 1966, when the temperatures recorded were 39.6°C.”
http://www.skymetweather.com/content/weather-news-and-analysis/heatwave-grips-mumbai-as-the-city-sizzles-with-38-6c/
Denier tards getting awful quiet lately.
makati1 on Sun, 26th Feb 2017 5:01 pm
Ap, and it ain’t even summer in the north. Waiting for the usual July/August heat spell in PA. Glad I am not there.
Hubert on Sun, 26th Feb 2017 5:25 pm
France is turning into a fucking warzone.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iewq3o3XsPM
joe on Sun, 26th Feb 2017 6:21 pm
No, Hubbert, you are being intolerant of non whites. Its not rioting, its expressing opinion in a physically active way, it’s not crime, its protest, its not lawless its expression, its not civil war, because Islam is not really part of France. Its Jihad.
Apneaman on Sun, 26th Feb 2017 9:58 pm
STANDING ROCK: PROFUSION, COLLUSION & BIG MONEY PROFITS: ADDENDUM
Wrong Kind of Green Feb 09, 2017 Non-Profit Industrial Complex, Social Engineering, Whiteness & Aversive Racism
FROM WHITE HOUSE TO MEDIA WHITEOUT
http://www.wrongkindofgreen.org/2017/02/09/standing-rock-profusion-collusion-big-money-profits-addendum/
GregT on Sun, 26th Feb 2017 11:21 pm
We received another 23cm of snow last night. That would be 173cm of snow since the beginning of December. There is presently ~45cm on the ground, at the end of February?
FUBAR.
makati1 on Mon, 27th Feb 2017 1:49 am
GregT, and my sister in Pennsylvania is doing yard work and trimming bushes in 70F weather. She normally has a lot of white ground cover this time of year also. Crazy!
GregT on Mon, 27th Feb 2017 2:03 am
All one needs to do is to take a look at what’s happening in the Arctic Makati. 54ºF above normal for this time of the year.
https://4.bp.blogspot.com/-TUh7nR0WcGY/WJvdejY9vJI/AAAAAAAAWws/yGKUrCxFEesnbGXyzsgZ32-mjqVkrqSXgCLcB/s1600/Feb-10-2017-STA.jpg