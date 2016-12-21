The U.S. Is Now a Country That Can Be Ignored

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
December 21, 2016
One of President Barack Obama’s most important legacies is a sense that the U.S. is no longer the dominant global power: It can be ignored. It’s a new reality that became apparent this year as various authoritarian regimes and populist movements have tested it out.
President Vladimir Putin’s Russia has been at the forefront of the effort. In the latest development, on Tuesday, the foreign and defense ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey met in Moscow to discuss a plan for Syria. The U.S. was not invited. Instead, the ministers adopted a statement saying the three countries were willing to serve as the guarantors of a deal between the Syrian government and opposition. All other countries with “influence on the situation on the ground” are welcome to join, the statement said.
This is the kind of call the U.S. has grown accustomed to making during the post-Cold War decades of Pax Americana. Now, three authoritarian regimes — one of them, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s, an increasingly nominal U.S. ally, and the other two open U.S. adversaries — feel empowered enough to assume their role in an area where perhaps the biggest threat to the West, the Islamic State, operates.
Russia appears to be purposefully working with the less democratic U.S. allies. Earlier this month, it broke with long-standing practice and joined the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries in a promise of oil-output cuts. In these talks, Russia had to deal with Saudi Arabia, helping it secure Iran’s consent to a production cap. Qatar, another gulf state allied to the U.S., is taking part in a murky but politically important privatization deal as one of the buyers of a 19.5 percent stake in the Russian oil company, Rosneft.
Russia hasn’t been averse to talking to the U.S. — it has done so repeatedly on Syria — but nothing came of it, in part because the Obama administration was never united on the very idea of doing deals with Putin. Kremlin officials appear to have hated the experience. “Contacts remain, but every time we agree on something, Americans steer away from what has been agreed,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a recent speech. “We get lectured.”
So the Kremlin is openly building bypass routes to other Middle East players, whose decision-making processes are more like Moscow’s than Washington’s. Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Qatar don’t have to betray the U.S. to talk to Moscow on their own — but nor do they feel the need to include it.
Another authoritarian country, China, has not just ignored U.S. demands that it stop reclamation projects in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, it has apparently militarized the islands. It hasn’t attacked U.S. ships or planes in the area yet, but by seizing a U.S. underwater drone last week, it carefully showed that it might.
The British public, of course, also ignored U.S. warnings when it voted for Brexit. And now, the U.K. government, Washington’s most special ally in Europe, continues to ignore U.S. interests by maintaining uncertainty about its future deal with the European Union. Most of the remaining EU members are far less pro-American than the U.K., and American influence in the bloc is on the wane. Even in Germany, which owes a historic debt to the U.S., anti-U.S. sentiment is strong: Obama’s proposed Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership is massively unpopular here. Even if the U.S. wanted to keep pushing it, it would probably stand no chance in today’s EU. And if nationalist populist leaders make headway in several European elections scheduled for next year, the U.S. may get even less cooperation out of Europe.
The growing tendency to exclude or ignore the U.S. is a direct result of Obama’s incoherent foreign policy. It has been billed as a values-based one, but much of the world doesn’t share U.S. values, suspects the U.S. of hypocrisy, or accuses it of arrogance. This kind of positioning required consistency and a willingness to put the U.S. military might behind the principles the nation purportedly defended. Both were missing.
The U.S. has been by turns shrill and timid in the Middle East. Syria has convinced many rulers in the region that Putin was more invested, and thus a more essential negotiating partner.
Obama tried being both friendly and firm with China. Neither worked. Chinese leaders viewed the U.S. “pivot to Asia,” announced during Obama’s first term, as primarily a China containment effort. Obama’s second term, with the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal clearly aimed at curbing China’s economic might, didn’t help matters. China is looking to make bilateral trade deals and strengthen its defenses with little deference to the U.S.
In Europe, Obama has remained well-liked throughout his eight-year run, but, apart from the stillborn TTIP, his administration hasn’t done anything for American allies on the continent. The U.S.-led failures in Libya and Syria flooded the EU with refugees, but the U.S. didn’t offer help. Obama promised protection to the Baltic states against potential Russian aggression they feared, but the size of the military aid that eventually arrived left them as fearful as before. Ukraine, which hoped for U.S. help in an ongoing armed confrontation with Russia, also got less than it hoped. No lethal weapons arrived from the U.S., and Germany and France were left to negotiate a peace deal with Putin as the Obama administration stepped back from the issue.
Under Obama, the U.S. managed to project an image of a country focused entirely on its own interests, sometimes dressed up as values, but unwilling to stake much on defending them. It managed to look passive-aggressive to both allies and foes.
Proponents of a values-based U.S. foreign policy fear that Donald Trump will not pursue one, preferring a transactional approach. That’s OK if the alternative is Obama’s insistence on values without strong action to back it up. Perhaps the U.S. cannot afford to be more forceful: There is no electoral support for boots on the ground in the Middle East, much less for risking clashes with Russia or China. But that means the U.S. shouldn’t pretend to project liberal democratic principles internationally: It’ll just be an empty promise.
Breaking the values mold and moving to transactional diplomacy isn’t an easy path, however. It requires a clear understanding of U.S. business and military interests in every part of the world and of what the U.S. is willing to give up to secure these interests. A transaction involves give and take — a concept that was ignored during the Pax Americana years. Trump may be interested in working this way, but he’d need a different foreign policy community to play the new game: To the existing one, horse-trading is a foreign concept.
47 Comments on "The U.S. Is Now a Country That Can Be Ignored"
onlooker on Wed, 21st Dec 2016 7:25 pm
The growing tendency to exclude or ignore the U.S. is a direct result of Obama’s incoherent foreign policy. —No its a result of a world that knows that allowing the Empire to continue on its ravenous expansionist path would only lead to a totally ruined world. Its also in response by a world tired of the bullying, intimidation and tyranny of the US empire. Finally it is because the US is no longer the economic Juggernaut that it was.
makati1 on Wed, 21st Dec 2016 7:46 pm
Onlooker you covered the topic very well.
The U$ is a dying nation. The rest of the world has gotten a good whiff of its diseased carcass these last few years and they want to bury it, or at least push it downwind as far as possible. Even its self bragged-about military is useless against foes with equal abilities in a world where trade is more important than guns. Trump is about trade and business. We shall see if he can revive the carcass or if he will bury it. I suspect the latter.
Boat on Wed, 21st Dec 2016 8:28 pm
One of the reasons Obama beat McCain was a promise to get out of Iraq and Iran. He received criticism for not withdrawing sooner and completely from his base. The American people were tired of war with no end. In the case of Iraq, false justification.
This is why politically Obamas hands were tied in Syria. Trump will find out quick if he sends in say 250,000 troops to take control. The entire idiocy of weak US is just the ramblings of pups nipping at the alpha dog heels. Politics get bigger than presidents at times.
Midnight Oil on Wed, 21st Dec 2016 9:11 pm
Ignore? Let’s see…send the National Guard of Texas to invade and take over North Korea.
Of course, make sure there is plenty of KFC in tow to feed the hungry prisoners!
Sure, ignore the 800 pound Gorilla with the death ray satellite beam…ha!
makati1 on Wed, 21st Dec 2016 9:27 pm
Boat, the “Alpha dog” is now Putin. The U$ is in retreat all over the world. No amount of bullshit brag is going to change that or stop the decline of the U$.
GregT on Wed, 21st Dec 2016 9:29 pm
“One of the reasons Obama beat McCain was a promise to get out of Iraq and Iran.”
If you honestly believe that Kevin, you’ve outdone yourself yet again. Not a fucking clue.
“The entire idiocy of weak US is just the ramblings of pups nipping at the alpha dog heels.”
The Alpha dog isn’t the US Boat, and you would be one of those little puppies. Again, not a fucking clue.
Anonymous on Wed, 21st Dec 2016 9:33 pm
Boat is a retard, who only knows what he reads in the Jew York Post…
Boat on Wed, 21st Dec 2016 10:10 pm
Mak,
You must be reading books again. Hell even the Saudi out spend Russia on their military now..
dissident on Wed, 21st Dec 2016 10:13 pm
Why should a group of Middle Eastern countries neighbouring Syria include the US in any meetings. The US is on the other side of the planet. The US also feels safe and secure from any jihadi hornets’ nest it stirs up since it is on the other side of the planet.
Bloomturd also repeats the brain-dead meme that only the US is a real democracy and all the challengers are dictatorships. This is a type of paranoia and self-entitlement syndrome. The US has no problem with a menagerie of brutal dictatorships in its client state stable. This includes the prime terrorist sponsor and ideological backer, Saudi Arabia.
makati1 on Wed, 21st Dec 2016 10:14 pm
Look up the religion of the people who really rule the world today…
“This is also the Israel that has powerful friends in Washington and London, even in Moscow, an Israel that really does control the world’s gambling and human trafficking, the central banks of most nations including the United States and Britain, and openly manipulates the world’s media.”
http://journal-neo.org/2016/12/21/when-the-lying-starts/
Now you might understand Hitler.
makati1 on Wed, 21st Dec 2016 10:18 pm
Boat, the Saudis are buying high priced America junk, not making it themselves. A Russian Rubble builds a lot more military than a Saudi Riyal. Have you ever heard of Purchasing Power Parity? I think not. If you had to exchange your dollars for some foreign currency to buy all your stuff, you would.
DMyers on Wed, 21st Dec 2016 10:32 pm
This article is nothing but war-mongering bullshit.
“There is no electoral support for boots on the ground in the Middle East, much less for risking clashes with Russia or China.”
Exactly, and for good fockin reasons. While we’re killing another million overseas, in order to instill democracy, how about a little democracy at home?
GregT on Wed, 21st Dec 2016 10:55 pm
More Bloomberg BS/propaganda.
joe on Wed, 21st Dec 2016 11:18 pm
Is America suprised? The world BEGGED America and UK not to invade Iraq! The US was defeated there and so why should anyone listen to the US? The US and Britain and Italy then toppled Libya, then the US/UK allience got in bed with France and Turkey and destroyed Syria. America is the ultimate rogue state, just pushing over relatively stable societies and replacing them with Al qaeda extremists.
Plantagenet on Wed, 21st Dec 2016 11:39 pm
Obama is a wimp. Putin has completely outmaneuvered him in Crimea and Ukraine and now again in Syria. Iran outmaneuvered Obama in the nuclear deal and now again in Syria. Of course Iran and Putin are ignoring Obama now as the plan the future of Syria —thats another way they can insult Obama and make it clear they and the Syrian regime are the victors in Syria and Obama and his CIA-trained and equipped “Free Syrian Army” are the losers.
Cheers!
GregT on Thu, 22nd Dec 2016 12:34 am
“Mak, You must be reading books again.”
At least mak is capable of reading a book Boat.
GregT on Thu, 22nd Dec 2016 12:36 am
“Obama is a wimp.”
Obama is a politician Planter. He is not a geopolitical strategist, or a foreign policy maker.
makati1 on Thu, 22nd Dec 2016 12:37 am
LOL Thanks, GregT. I actually got an education when I went to school on the days before teacher’s unions and ‘snowflakes’.
makati1 on Thu, 22nd Dec 2016 12:47 am
BTW: Talking about PPP… 2015 GDP by PPP in US dollars =
1 China $19,700,000,000,000
2 European Union $19,180,000,000,000
3 United States $18,040,000,000,000
7 Russia $3,725,000,000,000
30 Philippines $743,900,000,000
33 United Arab Emirates $644,000,000,000
35 Bangladesh $580,100,000,000
39 Belgium $494,900,000,000
https://www.cia.gov/library/publications/the-world-factbook/rankorder/2001rank.html
A dollar buys a lot more in other countries than it does in the U$. In the Ps it buys about 2 1/2 times as much as in the U$. One of the major reasons I live here.
makati1 on Thu, 22nd Dec 2016 1:15 am
Put another way, under Trump’s team of “civilian” warrior-generals, it looks like the crusades may be back — with a vengeance. Yet for all the president-elect’s tough talk about winning, count on the next four years, like the last 15, being filled to the brim with military frustrations rather than victory. And fear a second possibility as well. Whatever else they do, Trump and his generals are likely to produce one historically stunning result: the withering away of what’s left of the American democratic experiment.”
http://www.tomdispatch.com/post/176224/tomgram:_william_astore,_all_the_president's_generals/#more
And the beat, of the war drums goes on…
Cloggie on Thu, 22nd Dec 2016 1:22 am
Obama is a wimp. Putin has completely outmaneuvered him in Crimea and Ukraine and now again in Syria.
Not completely true. America successfully maneuvered Ukraine out of the Russian geopolitical orbit into the European one. Crimea was merely damage limitation from the side of the Russian. Syria was indeed a failure. The country destroyed, Assad remaining in power, Russia back on the world stage and most important: radical Sunny fundamentalist Islam unleashed on a global scale.
Now you might understand Hitler.
Wow makati, that sounds considerably different from what you said yesterday, I am impressed. Or as they say in Eurovision Song Contest circles:
douze points!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=blNmtHmsbAM
Go Speed Racer on Thu, 22nd Dec 2016 1:22 am
Damn. We ran out of oil well articles. So we are supposed to read this political blather instead? I don’t think so.
GregT on Thu, 22nd Dec 2016 1:38 am
“and most important: radical Sunny fundamentalist Islam unleashed on a global scale.”
Mission even more accomplished. Everything still going according to the plan. Next step, the collapse of the EU, followed by the remainder of the first world.
Cloggie on Thu, 22nd Dec 2016 2:30 am
One of President Barack Obama’s most important legacies is a sense that the U.S. is no longer the dominant global power: It can be ignored.
Not true, the US is still the dominant power, but it has sidelined itself, isolated itself by irresponsible behavior and the transparant desire to own the world, causing the rest of thew world (except the EU establishment) to distance itself from Washington. The US can absolutely not be ignored, unfortunately. There is hope however that with Trump things might change, but… first see, then believe. Furthermore, the coming European Right has already announced unisono that they want to orient themselves more on Russia. America, in their eyes, is still a friend, but no longer an overlord. Even the French establishment candidate and “Republican” Fillon and most likely next French president has said so.
[part 1]
Cloggie on Thu, 22nd Dec 2016 2:30 am
The job of every responsible geopolitician, professional or amateur, should be to first make an inventory of powerful players in the global arena and next consider how you can park your own club in a winning/dominating alliance.
To quote makati:
1 China $19,700,000,000,000
2 European Union $19,180,000,000,000
3 United States $18,040,000,000,000
7 Russia $3,725,000,000,000
Right.
– China already is on top economically and will likely expand a lot more, in contrast to the EU and US. And they have 1350 million people. Soon they won’t be taking orders anymore.
– Next there is global Islam of 1500 billion and rapidly expanding in numbers and lusting after Europe, that is still governed by a despicable leftist 1968 establishment, for 100% oriented towards the US and its ruling “Sanhedrin” of Soros types… well, until November 2016 that was, hail to the God-Emperor.lol.
– The US and EU are rapidly aging, thanks to “modern values” as defined by the Frankfurter Schule and promoted by the western establishments, that puts the third world on a pedestal, aims to use women for anything else but having children for which they are designed, promotes gender baloney and gay pride parades and and seeks to replace its own population via mass migration. The recent populist movement has completely different ideas and begins to distance itself from the communist establishment, organizes resistance via the internet and at some point will overthrow the establishment 1989-style. It is going to be messy, it is going to be bloody… the biggest ‘fuck you’ in recorded history…and it will feel good (©Michael Moore).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_hsi-qvFE4M
[4:14] – iconic. The US left doing some soul searching and implicitely admitting that they ignored those they shoulnd’t have ignored… because they still have a vote than can be used against the US globalist agenda, against Michael Moore. The genius of Moore is that he saw it coming and didn’t delude himself. And the election of Trump is only the beginning of the rise of the anti-globalist populist movement, that took over Russia first, next Hungary and the rest of Eastern Europe and now America. The waiting is for the first Western European domino to fall. Candidates: France, Italy, Holland, Germany, in that order of likelyhood.
– Russia is scared shitless by China, but can’t say so as long as the western fools keep playing global empire. Russia wants to become member of Europe, a drive that exists since Peter the Great (17th century) and at some point will be allowed in after the political destruction of the Marxist “nie wieder Auschwitz” 1968 generation.
Conclusion: the only logical way to “go forward” is for the West to stop meddling in Eastern Europe and Russia’s backyard and invite them into a (deep breath) “Caucasian-Greco-Roman-Christian” heritage alliance a la Samuel Huntington. After the inevitable breakup of the US into a white part (heartland), a communist part (East Coast, NWO museum) and a Mexican part (West Coast), said alliance could consist of 120+500+200 = 820 million citizens. That’s enough for white people to stay on top, militarily balance China and keep them out of Siberia and keep the third world out.
[part 2]
Cloggie on Thu, 22nd Dec 2016 2:52 am
Muslims in Germany protesting against the downfall of Aleppo and the defeat of the Islamic State, the proxies of the US:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fhuFhU-OxA0
Germany after the Berlin attack:
https://www.facebook.com/wdrlokalzeitduisburg/videos/1084510794990819/
There is a time for peace and there is a time for war.
Theedrich on Thu, 22nd Dec 2016 4:39 am
I am hopeful that Cloggie is right. But there are formidable forces arrayed against any change in the Jew World Order, as we saw during the anti-Tump campaign. As for Trump himself, the Negro has left him with a Gordian knot to untie — and, unlike Alexander the Great, Donald may lack a sword with which to slice it apart.
It would seem that his only chance at real change would be to engage in a little Realpolitik and ally himself with Russia. That would, of course, evoke the screams of the damned from the Left. But at this point, there seems to be no other option for White survival.
Dredd on Thu, 22nd Dec 2016 5:07 am
The U.S.eh? government ignores the country, so why shouldn’t the world do so too (The Elections of Pontius Pilots – 5) ?
Davy on Thu, 22nd Dec 2016 5:27 am
The US is driving the global world on several levels and to disregard this is the usual intellectual laziness of anti-Americans who live in a small world of agenda. Putin has made this clear in his most recent speech with his acknowledgement of the importance of the US in the dynamically changing global process.
Unfortunately the US is most capable of disruptive policy especially foreign policy. This negative American contribution is in flux now. Will Trump embrace a less invasive policy? Will he pursue a Putin style nationalism that blends globalism with national self interest? We know a trade war with China is in the offing and this will be highly disputive. Anyone disregarding this process is economically illiterate. The US is probably the most disruptive country on the planet and it will remain so in decline. If it downsizes its broken empire properly it may allow for some important changes that will extend globalism a few years.
Globalism is ending and with it the current world order. How this ends is fully in the hands of the Americans now at multiple levels. Let’s hope something good can. One out of Trump in that regard.
Apneaman on Thu, 22nd Dec 2016 7:24 am
No one is more ignored than the American people…by their politicians…all of them…for 40 years. Except every time one of these hucksters comes along y’all keep falling for them all over again like a starry eyed teenage girl for the captain of the football team who only wants her for a sperm repository. Maybe ya like it? Yep, it makes perfect sense that a 70 year old lifelong corporate criminal like Trump would instantly convert to a selfless public servant because he said so. Desperate Dupes.
3,000 US neighborhoods have higher lead levels than Flint: report
http://www.rawstory.com/2016/12/3000-us-neighborhoods-have-higher-lead-levels-
Percentage of Young Americans Living With Parents Rises to 75-Year High
http://www.wsj.com/articles/percentage-of-young-americans-living-with-parents-rises-to-75-year-high-1482316203
Collapse photography: The abandoned buildings of Detroit
https://www.flickr.com/photos/motionblur/sets/72157648808706960/
Apneaman on Thu, 22nd Dec 2016 7:34 am
Davy, “The US is driving the global world” to extinction. Granted most other white N wealthy were willing and got on board and Canada called shotgun in the first second, but y’all lead the way and had the upper hand calling the shots. Had the muscle to enforce it and did. America is an expansionist empire and Trump is not going to be less invasive. He wants to gut the EPA, shut down science. Yabut he’ll be perfectly rational on the other stuff right? A childish denier on reality that contradicts his wishful thinking, but an upstanding statesman the rest of the time? Desperate Dupes.
Apneaman on Thu, 22nd Dec 2016 7:39 am
Best comment in a while
“James said:December 21, 2016 at 3:18 pm
Over at this blog, http://www.kulturcritic.wordpress.com/ they were looking for the meaning of life again, so I left this comment. Don’t know if it will satisfy the limbic criteria, but really, who cares?
I don’t think we’re anything more than the complexity that emerges to facilitate the reduction of fuel gradients. They (large herbivores, forests, soils, fossil fuels) existed and we evolved to burn them resulting in a greatly expanding human population and expanding populations of machines. The ability to burn them required a new set of tools on the human scale. To accomplish this humans became the equivalent of RNA in cells, able to read information and manipulate matter to create tools that could access, distribute, and burn the stuff. Humans want more meaning, but that’s just more glucose wafting into the ether as heat from their heads, time’s arrow. The human, once constrained by ecosystem relationships, became the lucky one to take the helm of a new energy releasing, complex system – civilization. In the wild, humans were greedy and acquisitive but could be controlled by equally greedy and acquisitive predators, bacteria, fungi, other tribes and so on. Now humans have created the tools to eliminate controls. By eliminating controls they became cancerous. All of the humans want to grow their portfolios of cancer infrastructure, thinking it will always provide them with more. They just aren’t looking far enough into the future, like a decade or two. As an example of greedy conduits or dissipative structures, look at our representatives in Washington, our billionaire president elect and the one that was milking the international community for “donations”. Our chaotic existence will resolve itself in time, just as a terminal cancer resolves itself. Eventually the fever and assault upon the ecosystem will become too great, enzymes will denature, ninety-percent of the primary production of the planet will die and the pyramid of life will collapse along with the silly humans in their technological cells that thought they could make an permanent escape from the ecosystem.”
http://megacancer.com/2016/12/12/nucleolus/#comment-1969
Davy on Thu, 22nd Dec 2016 7:43 am
Time will tell Ape. One thing is certain he will fail by traditional metrics. My point is mainly will his nationalistic tendencies contribute to what many of us here consider a beneficial outcome. Trump is clearly on a different trajectory. You can rationalize all you want and I will do the same but neither of us know how this unpredictable shift in leadership will bring.
Hubert on Thu, 22nd Dec 2016 7:47 am
Well Done.
Cloggie on Thu, 22nd Dec 2016 9:19 am
But there are formidable forces arrayed against any change in the Jew World Order, as we saw during the anti-Trump campaign.
The situation may have great resemblance with 1776. The historian Barbara Tuchman has shown in her book “The First Salute” that without foreign intervention from France (troops) and Holland (money and weapons) the rebels would not have succeeded and that American independence would have come much later. With Trump in power, the new administration could engage in secret agreements with Russia and Europe about assistance from the latter in case “thing go wrong in America”, most likely when trump steps down, provided he doesn’t get sabotaged underway. The continental European interest in this would be to prevent that the old guard, once back in power, would turn to Beijing and form a counter alliance against Paris-Berlin-Moscow.
As for Trump himself, the Negro has left him with a Gordian knot to untie — and, unlike Alexander the Great, Donald may lack a sword with which to slice it apart.
Indeed, see my comment above.
It would seem that his only chance at real change would be to engage in a little Realpolitik and ally himself with Russia. That would, of course, evoke the screams of the damned from the Left. But at this point, there seems to be no other option for White survival.
Agree completely. Meanwhile Trump could use his power to replace the top army brass with loyalists to the nationalist rather than the NWO cause. That would make a big difference.
Both the US and Europe (Atlantic to Ural mountains) are roughly of the same size, 10 million km2. The difference is that Europe consists of 30 countries, the US only one. The US is big enough to harbor 3 countries: a Mexican on the left, a right-one in the middle and a left-one on the right, if you can still follow me.
shortonoil on Thu, 22nd Dec 2016 10:00 am
“The U$ is a dying nation.”
Right along with the rest of the world’s modern industrialized civilization!
How did you miss that part?
Hello on Thu, 22nd Dec 2016 10:09 am
The West is toast.
Southern Italy is already 50% negro due to uncontrolled import. Kids grow thinking this is normal. Having school indoctrination to praise every 3rd world culture as “precious” and “special” while teaching to hate ones own, don’t help much either.
efarmer on Thu, 22nd Dec 2016 10:52 am
Pax Americana 1950 to now
Pax Britannica 16th to mid 20th centuries
Pax Mongolica 1206-1368
Pax Romana 27BC to circa mid 5th (W)
Pax being a relative term here resulting from military domination. Pax Sinus? Probably nipped in the bud by global resource limits.
Apneaman on Thu, 22nd Dec 2016 12:07 pm
ClogO
“provided he [Trump] doesn’t get sabotaged underway.”
Did you just discover politics five minutes before Trump got elected?
That’s what the game of politics is cloggie. One sabotage after another. Everybody trying to fuck each other over….just like with all living things. On the individual level, the party level, the religious/cult level and the national level. Sometimes they become allies to fuck someone together then break up and switch partners and on and on. Alliances change depending on the circumstance. Not knowing this is where your 72 years of disappointment stems from. You still believe the childish notions that things are supposed to be a certain way or somebody done somebody wrong and if you throw up enough Alex Jones and revisionist history links there will be a revolution to right things. Wrong. All them alt right retards and nationalists only want more goodies and status. Anyone of them won the lottery you would never hear from them again. Their so called ideals would be out the fucking window. All that idealism and tribalism is just the buttons they push to manipulate useful idiots like you. Hillary and Trump are cut from the same cloth and so are all the other big club members and they do not give a shit about you or what you want. You are a tool and a pawn and you volunteer for it because you let your emotions and cheap sentimentality run your life.
DerHundistlos on Thu, 22nd Dec 2016 12:08 pm
“Us led failure in Libya.”
Libya was a smashing success. Muammar was overthrown without a single American death, and it was accomplished quickly with little cost. These are the indisputable facts.
Cloggie on Thu, 22nd Dec 2016 1:46 pm
efarmer opines: Pax Britannica 16th to mid 20th centuries
LOL
Make that 1815-1918.
The 16th century was Spanish; the 17th century Dutch, culminating in the Dutch military occupation of Britain and North-Ireland…
http://www.euratlas.net/history/europe/1700/index.html
…the 18th century was French (Louis XIV and Napoleon) and only after Waterloo (and more important the invention of the steam engine) Britain rose to global prominence.
In 1914 Britain committed suicide by unleashing WW1 and drawing the rest of Europe with it in the abyss. That was not immediately obvious in 1918, but in part 2 of that drama the British finished Europe (temporarily) off by letting itself being used as the forward base of those keen to start the American Century.
Now London is part of the global Caliphate.
Britain, a has been:
http://tinyurl.com/p5uvmv
(warning, graphic)
GregT on Thu, 22nd Dec 2016 3:12 pm
“Libya was a smashing success.”
Correct. A smashing success for the central banksters, and Big Oil.
Cloggie on Thu, 22nd Dec 2016 3:16 pm
After having read tens if not hundreds of thousands of emails straight from the heart of the US empire, Julian Assange has come to a surprising conclusion:
http://www.awdnews.com/political/assange-forget-russia-,-the-real-threat-to-america-comes-from-israel-and-the-israel-lobby
Did somebody notify Trump about this radical new insight?
Oh wait…
http://www.weeklystandard.com/vanity-fair-trump-kept-a-volume-of-hitlers-speeches-by-his-bedside/article/2001343
Cloggie on Thu, 22nd Dec 2016 3:25 pm
“Libya was a smashing success.”
Not sure if this was in the interest of Big Oil. I think it was more of an example of the implication of the Michael Ledeen doctrine:
Every ten years or so, the United States needs to pick up some small crappy little country and throw it against the wall, just to show the world we mean business.
It is the essence of what Washington is since a century now: the global terrorist that needs to be dealt with, not in the least in the interest of the European Americans themselves. Because if they don’t, they will end up the Gulag, just like the Russians, as soon as Trump will leave the building.
The Trumps years need to be used to systematically confront that power structure and prepare for its destruction, if necessary with the help of the military resources of Europe and Russia (assuming a regime change in Western Europe first).
Cloggie on Thu, 22nd Dec 2016 3:26 pm
implication=application
Truth Has A Liberal Bias on Thu, 22nd Dec 2016 5:27 pm
A few more years of pissing in the wind and America will be done. I can’t wait to see the lineup of nations that give America a good kick while its down. America will soon be on its back in the fetal position while the world gives it a good shit kicking. I’m really going to enjoy watching. Maybe Trimp will invade Fiji or something easy and USA will get a little lift but gone are the days where America picks fights with anybody who can fight back. In a few years folks in Iran, China and Russia will be ordering mail order brides from the USA. The true sign of a country that has nothing going for it.
makati1 on Thu, 22nd Dec 2016 5:39 pm
An accurate picture Truth, and quite probable, if they don’t go totally rogue and push the nuclear button. Animals and countries are at their most dangerous when cornered.