The Syrian conflict could actually send oil prices lower

Page added on April 12, 2017
Geopolitical tensions could be a double-edged sword for oil prices and threaten the complicated alliance among the world’s biggest producers.
The oil market is closely eyeing the Syrian situation, where a U.S. attack last week increased tensions between the U.S. and Russia, but drew praise from Saudi Arabia. For now, the market assumes OPEC, including Saudi Arabia and Iran, another ally of Syria, will join with Russia, to extend a six-month production deal that has helped boost prices this year.
But the Syria situation could make that more difficult, particularly if the Trump administration becomes more interventionalist, aggravating the proxy conflict in the region.
“For the geopolitical situation you could bend bearish or bullish,” said Michael Cohen, head of energy commodities research at Barclays. Heightened conflict in a neighborhood where 20 million to 25 million barrels a day of oil are produced could just simply put upward pressure on prices, he said.
On the other hand, the tensions could end up creating a split among key producers who for now are holding together their production agreement. “When you have Iran and Saudi Arabia now in even further conflict, and also Iran and Russia in alignment on one side of the U.S. and Saudis, and Russia not seeing eye to eye on Syria, it complicates the ability of those OPEC ministers and Russia to have an amicable outcome,” he said. “That could be bearish.”
Saudi Arabia is the world’s biggest oil exporter and it has taken on the lion share of the cuts. But he said Russia is the wild card, since it has begun to do better economically as crude prices rose and may not be as desperate to deal.
OPEC producers meet May 25 and could decide then to extend the deal to cut 1.8 million barrels a day, which started in January. Cohen said it’s possible they could shorten the time frame of the extension or change the amount of oil that is being taken out of production.
“You have to question whether the Syrian situation has now become a proxy that divides them more than the low oil prices united them. So that’s a big deal here,” said John Kilduff of Again Capital.
On Tuesday, Dow Jones quoted sources saying that Saudi Arabia wants to extend the now six-month deal to cut production. Oil was temporarily higher on the report. Meanwhile, Reuters reported that OPEC members reduced output more than they promised in March, with 104 percent compliance.
This contrasts with comments just a month ago, when Saudi Arabia warned other producers to keep their commitments on compliance and said it was too soon to agree to an extension of the production deal.
“Now you’re kind of placing a wedge between the key players because of this [U.S.] policy. The question is whether oil policy can be separate from economic or national security policy. I think it aligns in some places and it’s a concern in other places. In history there have been many cases where OPEC countries were at each other’s throats, but they were able to come to a deal,” Cohen said. It was the heads of state that actually agreed to the first production agreement, not the oil ministers, he said.
“What really matters are three people – [Iranian President Hassan] Rouhani , [Saudi Deputy Crown Prince] Mohammed bin Salman and President Putin. If you figure out their positions, then you have a good idea of what’s going to happen. I haven’t seen a quote from any of those three lately,” he said.
Cohen said another issue is what role U.S. shale will play. “They see rig count increase in the United States and forecasts by a bunch of tight oil producers that production should be higher … so at some point the question of whether they continue this is going to hinge on whether OPEC wants to continue seceding market share … to non-OPEC producers,” he said.
“OPEC wants to rip off the Band-Aid as soon as possible, and allow the prices to move back up to the $60 range on the force of the market alone. They realize they can’t do that if the deal stays in place and they all have to comply. Eventually the compliance is going to show that certain countries are bearing more of the burdens than others,” Cohen said.
He said OPEC will extend the deal, especially if market fundamentals weaken ahead of its decision, as he believes.
“We’re still of the view that we’re going to see a sharp price rally at some point occur in this quarter, and we believe inventories continue to be drawn down.”
Kilduff said he believes OPEC’s high compliance will be the result of Saudi Arabia cutting more than required. “The real test is going to come as we get to these warmer months and do the Saudis ramp up production to meet their internal demand. On the surface, it will look like Saudi production is spiking. These are the easy days to comply with the deal. But the hard days are coming,” he said.
Important for the market Wednesday will be U.S. Energy Information Administration inventory data, released Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EDT, and OPEC’s monthly report is also released Wednesday. The International Energy Agency releases its data Thursday.
Kilduff said the IEA report will be helpful when looking at global inventories, which seem to be falling.
Markets have also been watching North Korea, as the U.S. moves warships into the area.
“Any move on Korea will be seen as the market as bearish because it’s going to impact market activity and mean in Asia,” said
“We’re seeing encouraging inventory reports. They’ve been building much less,” said Ryan McKay, commodities strategist at TD Securities.
Cohen expects Brent crude futures to trade at $58 per barrel in the second quarter, but he also expects the international benchmark to dip in the mid $50s in the third quarter before rising in the fourth quarter. West Texas Intermediate crude futures should be about $2 lower.
efarmer on Wed, 12th Apr 2017 8:06 am
Could be bearish or bullish… Could, may, possibly, under some circumstances, and the report might be encouraging, or perhaps not. The worst case may come to pass, or it could actually go wonderful. All of these coulds point to a possible should, which means we are hoping it may, and that is good engough to give me some of your money to invest and see how this all turns out. Okay? The tin man from the Wizard of Oz gave directions by pointing in two directions simultaneously, which made him a prudent direction advisor, with modern technology and intense analysis, we can point in myriad directions in our prospectus at the same time.
AFDF on Wed, 12th Apr 2017 9:28 am
$efarmer
I’m a dumb Ron Paul supporter and a gold bug. I’m bleeding hard on my AUY holding. You’re right that one should not believe anything except the one belief that makes you money.
BobInget on Wed, 12th Apr 2017 10:21 am
Two things.
First, worry about our carrier group steaming toward
N.Korea. Each side determined to have each other over to launch.
Personally, I never believed we would go nuclear over
N.Korea (again).
On the plus side; it’s unprecedented for the US to attack (preemptively) a nation with nuclear weapons
and no oil. NK depended entirely on China for oil.
On the negative side, North Koreans are a huge thorn in the side of our allies in the south.
Then, there are 10,000 US troops stationed on the border. More then 5,000 navy personnel on every US
nuclear aircraft carrier. Casualties in a non-nuclear war
could come in around 200,000 dead. In a nuclear exchange, we guess 10 million dead at once and another 20 million future dead from starvation and fall-out.
It’s doubtful the US has a plan further then showing the flag and daring NK to launch its SS “carrier killer” missiles. Unfortunately, America has a President who needs a distraction and NK has a paranoid little fat man in charge. If DJT manages to avoid nuclear armageddon and regime change in NK he will come out a hero. If he doesn’t?
The entire dispute could nave been solved diplomatically. Instead of gun-boat diplomacy the west should Marshall Plan our old enemies with consumer goods and millions of barrels of crude oil.
If we aren’t helping our old friends in Venezuela with
an armada of toilet paper and food stuffs it’s doubtful we’ll help NK.
I’m writing in past tense for good reason.
One cheerful note. Ships, diplomats friends, move slowly.
Dredd on Wed, 12th Apr 2017 10:29 am
War porn is replacing climate change porn (Pole Dancing In The Lab).
AFDF on Wed, 12th Apr 2017 10:33 am
Trump promised economic prosperity but the only way to do it is jumpstarting armament industry AND distract the populace (both are accomplished by going to war).
AFDF on Wed, 12th Apr 2017 10:40 am
The isolationists say no war because they don’t want refugees. But these same people aren’t big on alternative energy and they still want nice stuff powered by oil.
Many of these people are advocate of using force to solve problems. This I think is somehow hypocritical while they at the same time criticizing using force.
Ron Paul wants to trade and avoid foreign entanglements. He is also not big into using force, mostly diplomacy and let economic forces to mitigate external/foreign affairs among nations.
BobInget on Wed, 12th Apr 2017 10:56 am
Let’s not forget Yemen. Everyone forgets Yemen…
Except; Saudi Arabia and US pilots in the region, including Israeli, flying tanker air-to-air refueling and recon-missions.
Yemen is more consequential to US oil imports then any North Korean entanglement. Yemeni rebels, we call terrorists, are taking delivery on mid-range missiles supplied by Iran. Iran knows if counter-attacked by Yemeni rebels with medium range missiles, their ‘proxy’ wars in Syria and Yemen will turn
hardcore overnight.
Lucky for XOM, MAD seems fully operational.
Saudi Arabia’s war on Yemen is breaking KSA’s finances to such a degree, unless they get it resolved soon, they will go broke. Again, were it not for religious reasons KSA should have gone into Yemen with diplomats instead of bombing the poorest nation in the region into the sand.
BobInget on Wed, 12th Apr 2017 10:59 am
Climate Change moves slower than the slowest aircraft carrier.
The good news, Dredd will live long enough to see both.
Ghung on Wed, 12th Apr 2017 11:08 am
