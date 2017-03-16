The Sad Reality Humanity Faces Today

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Another week of 2017 has gone by and we continue to witness the world’s population exercise their freedom of speech and expression. Defying the odds of the status quo, the young generation is pushing back against the current world powers that seem to be pursuing 20th century political tactics. A fight against undoing the progress humanity has made in the past few decades.
These active citizens are objectively standing ground on city streets. Filling the roads with their voices that transcend globally from developed nations like the United States of America, to developing nations such as those in Venezuela. Protesting against the corrupt government that has left their country in turmoil. These political protests are nothing new – humanity has seen uprisings throughout history and amongst every civilization that has existed. However, the scary circumstances arising from the current global political situation is that these protests are advocating for the ongoing fights for very basic human rights. Rights such as equality and democratic values which should have been established since the United Nations formed in the mid-1900s.
The accomplishments of the modern world have undoubtedly benefited a mass majority of individuals. Advancements such as those in medicine to improve standard of living, have helped those who are willing to work hard for success and happiness. Yet, many people in society feel that they have been left behind by growing inequality as caused by technological changes and globalization. In addition, horrific acts of terrorism have sparked fear and detest toward certain groups of people. Furthermore, the influx of immigrants and refugees into the West has caused the world to adopt an outdated cultural rhetoric of racism and xenophobia. Populism appealed to the needs of people who felt unheard and neglected, and its return is now prominent. Just as people lost confidence in the social system in the 1940s, we seem to be losing confidence again. However, as history has shown us, this political doctrine is manipulated and twisted.
In the 21st century, only a few leaders offer a defense to human rights values such as the German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau and former President of the United States Barack Obama. But in the new day and age of Trumpism, a domino affect is playing out across the world as political leaders such as President of the National Front Marine Le Pen and Dutch far-right party leader Geert Wilders seek to thrive off the same fear. Leaders try to defend national sovereignty and “all” their citizens from the “crooked and undemocratic wave” of non-Europeans flooding their borders. It gives them power as they advocate nationalism and far-right doctrines. The irony however lies in the fact that most of the issues arising in the 21st century are caused by bias and segregation that we started. The racist and discriminatory tendencies of certain individuals that are unwanted resonates back towards the beginning of civilization. As such, progress is halted due to the natural phenomenon of intolerance that has prevailed for generations.
Currently, politics is run by an older group of individuals who perpetuate to our generation that only fear will be able to triumph against the wrongs in the world. But this is not the case, and history continues to exemplify this notion. Only through cooperation and negotiations can the world heal itself from the damage our predecessors have left. Only through mutual understanding and acceptance can we move forward. This gives us hope, as the millennial generation has grasped this idea and through the acts of global protests that are occurring – hope is lingering in the distance and maybe, just maybe, good will triumph over evil in the 21st century.
8 Comments on "The Sad Reality Humanity Faces Today"
Hello on Thu, 16th Mar 2017 9:26 am
Young people in NL voted for green/left. Geert is the party of old-timers. People who remember how it used to be and want to go back.
There’s no going back. The world belongs to the next generation.
penury on Thu, 16th Mar 2017 9:42 am
Tis ever thus, the young revolt against the ideas and actions of the old and the world turns, I wish I could see what comes ext, but I fear that collapse will change everything.
forbin on Thu, 16th Mar 2017 10:00 am
, politics is run by an older group of individuals who perpetuate to our generation that only fear will be able to triumph against the wrongs in the world
maybe I have this wrong, but this groups is the 70’s “love-in” group?
old hippies out – new hipsters in ?
every now an then the proles revolt and over throw their snapcase masters but it never lasts , and in time , and you would have thought they new better, they elect or allow another set of snapcases to rule over them
meet the new boss, same as the old boss
Forbin
joe on Thu, 16th Mar 2017 11:12 am
If you want to get a perspective on the future. Just before the Dutch vote, the prime minister sent dogs and police to break up a massive muslim protest in Rotterdam no doubt a move designed to win votes. Such an even not much covered as usual by the msm is loaded with symbolism for anyone with eyes to see.
onlooker on Thu, 16th Mar 2017 11:31 am
As always we can come together under the mantle : In unity they’re is strength or fly apart in conflict and mistrust. Nevertheless, it seems that this simplistic answer has come a little too late for humanity as a whole to avert the disasters unfolding
Joe on Thu, 16th Mar 2017 2:34 pm
The rallying cry of the neo-globalist left’s ethno-cultural suicide cult. Ironic that they want diversity, even as they try to destroy dozens of distinct European native cultures through mass-colonization. Will the world be more diverse when there will be no Europeans left? A bunch of Maoist-Marxist-Globalists!
yellowcanoe on Thu, 16th Mar 2017 2:52 pm
Not everyone who is against immigration is fearful or a racist. Some of us would simply like to get off the population growth treadmill.
onlooker on Thu, 16th Mar 2017 3:14 pm
To me this is the sad reality humanity faces:
If we decided to alter course from our capitalist industrial world Economy that would put into imminent and immediate jeopardy the life and well being of many people who rely on the mass food production system which relies on on fossil fuels. Not to mention that our vast ubiquitous transportation system ships needed food and medicine to many around the world and also runs on fossil fuels.
So efficiency , technology and productivity are in fact at its core ways to improve and extend our current capitalist industrial world Economy and mode of civilization. The Oil Industry is now in dire straits because essentially oil and other fossil fuels are inherently non renewable finite resources. Our planet’s life support systems and consequently our human systems are already facing deadlines on their continued viability because of the huge strain and impacts of our species and its mode of existence. We cannot continue like this much longer as neither Earth nor our huge population will allow it. Yet even totally disengaging will have disastrous consequences