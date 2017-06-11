The Fourth Turning: A Summer Of Rage And The Total Eclipse Of The Deep State

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
“If you do a worldwide survey of eclipse lore, the theme that constantly appears, with few exceptions, is it’s always a disruption of the established order,” said E. C. Krupp, director of the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California. That’s true of both solar and lunar eclipses. “People depend on the sun’s movement,” Krupp said. “[It’s] regular, dependable, you can’t tamper with it. And then, all of a sudden, Shakespearean tragedy arrives and time is out of joint. The sun and moon do something that they shouldn’t be doing.”
On August 21st of this year, the United States will witness its first total solar eclipse seen across the totality of the country in nearly forty years. For millennia, humans have gazed towards the skies in awe, observing that heavenly bodies move regularly and predictably with mathematical certainty, and this has inspired poets, philosophers, and other thinkers to ruminate on man’s relationship to the universe, and the possibility that human activity is ruled by laws and patterns independent of human activity.
Although many of these ideas that were fashionable hundreds of years ago, such as astrology, have been put to rest by contemporary scientific knowledge, perhaps there is value to be gleaned from entertaining the possibility that there are indeed larger forces and patterns governing human affairs. Against the backdrop of this cosmically anomalous event, are we on the cusp of a more temporal form of disruption this summer in the United States?
Since President Donald Trump’s stunning victory over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, much of the press have made note of Steve Bannon’s interest in an influential book published in 1997 called, “The Fourth Turning: What Cycles of History Tell Us About America’s Next Rendezvous With Destiny.”
In this book, authors William Strauss and Neil Howe make the argument that our ideas about the nature of history, linear time, and progress are illusory, and that if we want a more accurate concept about the way that history unfolds, we would do well to study the ancient Greek concept of cyclical time. This concept views national and global historical phenomenon not as randomly occurring events, or the linear march of historical “progress,” but instead sees them as recurring archetypes placed into a larger tapestry of a greater repeating historical cycle.
According to Strauss and Howe, the relative geographic and historical isolation of the United States provides a unique opportunity to view this cycle unfolding regularly and predictably every 80 years.
This 80-year cycle can be divided into four stages or seasons, each lasting approximately twenty years:
Strauss and Howe predicted that the next Crisis period that the U.S. would face would happen sometime around 2005 and end around 2025. Anyone who has been paying attention over the last decade would have a difficult time refuting this. The financial crisis of 2008 threw the planet into discord, and we are now just beginning to see some of the political ramifications of this. We may be reaching the apex of this crisis this summer, or at least we will witness a significant acceleration of it.
The institutions that once defined American stability are rapidly crumbling. Mounting debt, unsustainable consumerism, and illegal immigration are chipping away at once sturdy foundation of America.
And the robust civil discourse needed to solve these problems has been interrupted by advocates of social justice, sometimes violently. Recent small skirmishes between the two sides may be headed toward larger eruptions.
Some analysts are predicting a ‘Summer of Rage’, which will boil over in violent protests all across the United States. The DNC has called for a George Soros-financed ‘Resistance Summer’, in which protestors are encouraged to invade town halls, and organize rallies and neighborhood meetings to undermine President Trump. This will culminate in a national training being billed as a ‘Resistance Summer Camp’ to effectively train operatives inorganizing strategies.
Meanwhile, other leftist groups are calling for a day of ‘Impeachment Marches’ on July 2nd in dozens of major cities across the country. Their goal is to pressure congressional representatives to begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump.
Emboldened by a mainstream media apparatus which functions as a mouthpiece of Deep State interests, these activists are determined to overturn democratically elected officials and overturn law and order on the grounds that they personally disagree with the results.
As we have seen in recent months, Trump supporters, conservatives, and other patriots are not afraid to confront leftist activists in the streets, and this is likely to intensify as these DNC-backed groups become more desperate and confrontational in their tactics.
James Comey’s congressional testimony this week showed that the Trump administration is indeed attempting to break the old political order and its far-too-power Deep State. The cracks are surfacing now, and this will likely shatter and spill into many facets of social life outside of the realm of politics.
This shattering seems to be the apex, or perhaps the precursor to the major Crisis event described by Strauss and Howe in the Fourth Turning, and it is proving to be a global movement, as evidenced by the recent elections this week in the United Kingdom.
As the Soros-backed DNC footsoldiers wreak havoc in American cities this summer, and the old political order is eclipsed by what is shaping up to be a much more democratic order, we can expect these types of events to increase in frequency as well as intensity.
onlooker on Sun, 11th Jun 2017 1:36 pm
Don’t for a second believe in this mumbo jumbo of cycles. I do believe in certain predictability in human behavior. In that regard this treatise makes some sense. But the overarching reality is that this time in human history is UNIQUE. We have never been in overshoot of the entire planet as a species. We have never been living so unsustainable collectively as NOW. We have never had 7 plus billion on this planet at once. Oh and we have never destabilized the very life support systems of this planet they way we have are are doing now. So uniquely menacing is our status now.
Cloggie on Sun, 11th Jun 2017 3:34 pm
Overshoot, depletion, climate change, will not play a role of significance in the coming few years in America.
This article is far more to the point regarding real drama that is to be expected for America.
Eclipses, 20 years cycles, 4th Turning, don’t know. Too abstract, the world is multi-interpretable.
On August 11, 1999 I was in Munich, Germany and experienced my first and probably last full eclipse. It was not as shattering an experience as standing at the edge of the crater of the Etna Vulcano, where I could literally sense the structure of the planet by simply listening. The eclipse gave me the feeling that I was standing on a different planet, further away from the sun, like on Mars. Spooky.
Back to the article… I agree with the conclusion that a major social crisis will soon entangle the United States. Think American Revolution of 1776 or the Civil War of 1886, that order of magnitude.
– The American Revolution, in contrast to conventional American-centric interpretations, was in essence an offshoot of the European power struggle, where France and Holland were motivated to give Britain a “hair-cut” and deprive it of a valuable colony, after Britain had the nerve to remove the French from of the North-American continent entirely. It was about preventing Britain from becoming too powerful in Europe.
– The American Civil War was about the struggle over the character of the United States: a traditional agrarian society, like in the South, or a progressive, industrial society, enabled by coal and recent discovered oil.
– The coming struggle will again be over the character of the United States in the future. The fight will be over keeping America a majority white country, loyal to its European roots (that’s what the Trump voters want) or a country without majorities, that’s what the coloreds, the white left and of course the kosher leadership in the deep state wants (Democrats). A compromise is not really possible, so a conflict is preprogrammed. As long as Trump remains in power no major armed conflict is to be expected, just a hot summer, as the article described. But assume that in 2020 Mark Zuckerberg will become president of the United States and will begin to implement his program of universal healthcare and basic income, to be paid for largely by Trump voters and perhaps general gun-confiscation. That could be the moment when the revolt could begin, as it did in Yugoslavia, Syria and Ukraine.
Apneaman on Sun, 11th Jun 2017 4:02 pm
clog is living in his own private Idaho.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LAWF1OaMD8U
Apneaman on Sun, 11th Jun 2017 4:34 pm
Terrified and disgruntled humans will eat up any horseshit that promises them hope. A decade ago all the dumb entitled white people and Ophra were gobbling up “The Secret” by Australian hope pimp Rhonda Byrne. “The Fourth Turning” is in the same vein. Same with decades of “positive psychology” mania and tens of thousands of other “self help” books which have been written and read for millennia.
The sub title – “An American Prophecy” is the only clue needed.
In spite of their claims being little more than unscientific cyclical theory, they are currently taken seriously by a lot of conservatives and liberals alike, because their theory offers conservatives the hope that society is on the verge of cycling out of the social changes of the 1960s and 1980s and back to the social conservatism of the 1940s-1950s, and liberals the hope that society is on the verge of cycling out of the Reagan-Bush era of deregulation and privatization and back to the New Deal and Keynesian economics of the 1940s-1950s. But first, of course, society has to go through the Big Crisis that comes along every 80 years and is coming again, soon according to the authors.
Since their theory is closely tied to study of the characteristics of American generations (“Baby Boomers,” “Generation X,” etc.,), they were in demand as media go-to people on generational history, which they inevitably used as a platform to pimp their pseudoscientific cyclical theory.
http://rationalwiki.org/wiki/William_Strauss_and_Neil_Howe
The humans are in the ‘final’ turning heading down the homestretch. Over 99% of all species to ever exist have gone extinct, it’s not cyclical (a predictable pattern) but it is guaranteed when their environments change beyond their evolved capabilities to survive. Since the humans have triggered a mass extinction there is no “prophecy” needed to understand where they be going – bye bye.
Apneaman on Sun, 11th Jun 2017 4:42 pm
The Father Comes Singing
There is the father coming,
There is the father coming.
The father says this as he comes,
The father says this as he comes,
“You shall live,” he says as he comes,
“You shall live,” ‘he says as he comes.
– Sioux Ghost Dance Song
The Historian Comes Singing
There is the 4th turning coming,
There is the 4th turning coming
….buy my book
Cloggie on Sun, 11th Jun 2017 5:16 pm
France essentially turning into a one party state under Macron:
http://www.lefigaro.fr/elections/legislatives/2017/06/11/38001-20170611LIVWWW00130-en-direct-resultats-elections-legislatives.php
The French give Macron a mandate to expand the powers of the EU.
Cloggie on Sun, 11th Jun 2017 5:42 pm
http://odinist.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/CrLH5TPXYAIrXcM.jpg
Apneaman on Sun, 11th Jun 2017 5:43 pm
Clog “Overshoot, depletion, climate change, will not play a role of significance in the coming few years in America.”
It already has for over a decade and that goes for the entire world.
2016: A historic year for billion-dollar weather and climate disasters in U.S.
“The year 2016 was an unusual year, as there were 15 weather and climate events with losses exceeding $1 billion each across the United States. These events included drought, wildfire, 4 inland flood events, 8 severe storm events, and a tropical cyclone event (see map below). Cumulatively, these 15 events led to 138 fatalities and caused $46.0 billion in total, direct costs. The 2016 total was the 2nd highest annual number of U.S. billion-dollar disasters, behind the 16 events that occurred in 2011.”
https://www.climate.gov/news-features/blogs/beyond-data/2016-historic-year-billion-dollar-weather-and-climate-disasters-us
Maybe you have a different definition of the word ‘significant’ where all the infrastructure must be total destroyed, there are no jobs or food and peoples heads start exploding.
Apneaman on Sun, 11th Jun 2017 5:58 pm
What does it mean when clog and the briebart mouth breather clan cannot even be satirized anymore?
Climate Change Deniers Present Graphic Description Of What Earth Must Look Like For Them To Believe
“For us to accept that the average surface temperature of the Earth has risen to critical levels due to mankind’s production of greenhouse gases, we’ll need to see some actual, visible evidence, including a global death toll of no less than 500 million people within a single calendar year,” said spokesperson William Davis, 46, of Jackson, NJ, who added that at least 70 percent of all islands on the planet would also have to become submerged under rising seas before he and his cohort would reconsider their beliefs. “To start, we’re going to have to see supercell tornadoes of category F4 or higher ripping through Oklahoma at least three times a day, leveling entire communities and causing hundreds of fatalities—and just to be perfectly clear, we’re talking year-round, not just during the spring tornado season.”
“The reality is that we’re still experiencing cold, snowy winters, and the entire global population is not currently embarking on cross-continental migrations in search of arable land,” Davis continued. “Until that changes, we cannot be expected to believe climate change is occurring.”
Davis went on to say that certain events, such as massive, uncontrollable wildfires across the U.S—not just restricted to the American West, but in areas including Florida and New England—would render climate change deniers open to reevaluating the decades’ worth of data that show the planet is warming at a catastrophic rate. Additionally, Davis said that for the community to begin believing a single word of any scientific journal article corroborating climate change, every one of Earth’s glaciers would have to retreat at a rate exceeding 20 miles per year, and each of the skeptics, individually, would have to go a decade without seeing naturally occurring ice anywhere.
Furthermore, climate change deniers maintained that if the total number of plant and animal species on the planet remained higher than 200 in aggregate, they would not be dissuaded from their belief that Earth is simply experiencing one of its natural warming cycles that would eventually resolve itself on its own.
“I don’t think it’s too much to ask to see a super hurricane destroying the Southeast U.S. and another one at the same time decimating the Pacific Northwest before I make up my mind about this,” said global warming skeptic Michelle Wilkinson of Medina, MN, adding that she would be willing to recognize the findings of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change if repeated and unpredictable storm surge flooding rendered every major East Coast city, including Boston, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C., wholly uninhabitable. “The fact of the matter is that if I walk outside at any time of day at any point in the year and it’s below 90 degrees, then there simply isn’t enough proof that we need to be cutting carbon emissions.”
After clarifying that the desertification of major population centers, and the global refugee crisis that would result, would be necessary but not sufficient evidence of climate change, the skeptics reportedly unveiled a vivid artist’s rendering of the vast expanse of parched, lifeless earth and dead trees that each of them must see through the windows of their homes before reversing their opposition to public schools teaching children about global warming.
“We keep hearing all this mumbo-jumbo about the sixth mass extinction we’re in the midst of,” said Mitch McConnell, a U.S. senator from Kentucky, at the conclusion of the press conference. “Well, if that’s the case, then tell me this: Why aren’t the streets littered with human bodies right now, with the ragged bands of the still-living siphoning the moisture from the corpses of the dead?”
“We’re not unreasonable; we just need the evidence to be convincing before we make a decision,” McConnell added.”
http://www.theonion.com/article/climate-change-deniers-present-graphic-description-51129
makati1 on Sun, 11th Jun 2017 6:49 pm
“The Forth Turning” is not about the entire world. It is only about the FSofA. If you look at it from that view point, it is spot on. Cycles do occur and we are in the beginning of winter in this one. I have lived thru the first three and agree with their observations. Now I get to see the last one before the reset, mine and that of the FSofA.
And, yes, the reset is coming but not for a while and not until after there are radical changes in America. It will not experience a great “Spring” like after WW2. As some here mentioned, we live in a different, yet similar, world. What will the FSofA reset too? I can only say that it will not be anywhere near today’s level/standard of living. Not even close. Think maybe Russia or China for examples. We shall see.