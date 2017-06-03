The First Impact of the Climate Deal Withdrawal

The real, measurable impacts of Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement are going to be few and far between, but the first one we’ve seen thus far has been a drop in the price of oil. This won’t hurt Trump with his voters: market participants think that the U.S. will now pump more oil, leading to long term lower oil prices. Reuters reports:
Crude fell more than 1 percent on Friday, heading for a second straight week of losses, on worries that U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from an international climate accord will spur further domestic production and contribute to a persistent global oversupply. […]
“Trump seems to be removing any barriers he can find that would obstruct growth of crude oil or natural gas,” said Stewart Glickman, energy equity analyst at CFRA in New York.
Let’s not give the White House too much credit here, though. The Obama administration, for all of its gesturing towards renewables, was remarkably friendly towards the shale industry. The recent growth we’ve seen in American production is the result of innovation and falling costs in shale drilling, rather than the rolling back of regulations.
But perceptions matter to markets, and Trump’s announcement yesterday has further strengthened analysts’ belief that this Administration will do everything it can to help out America’s oil and gas industry (even though the natural gas boom is responsible for knocking Old King Coal off his throne in the U.S.).
Russia is paying close attention to U.S. oil production these days, and the CEO of the state-owned oil company Rosneft, Igor Sechin, publicly expressed concerns that surging American supplies could overcome petrostate efforts to cut production and push prices back up. We certainly saw evidence of that in trading today.
rockman on Sat, 3rd Jun 2017 11:10 pm
Just amazing, funny and sad…all at once. I don’t know if the writer is that clueless about the very little impact any POTUS has on US production. Or he does and just wants to get some attention even if he has to put out an obvious large pile of bullsh*t. LOL.
For years I’ve teased about President Obama (the “greenest” POTUS in history) has done more to help the fossil fuel industry then any other national leader. Consider the huge surges in drilling, oil prices, oil/NG production, oil exports by withdrawing the oil export ban (which actually never existed), a 300% increase in the export of refinery products, importing more of the “dirtiest oil on the planet” then ever before in history, publicly supporting the southern leg of the Keystone XL pipeline that helped eliminate the choke point at Cushing thus increase the profit potential, making more federal offshore fed acreage available for lease then any POTUS, huge increase in coal exports from fed lands that was aided by his expediting permits to expand Texas export terminals as well as LNG export terminals, etc, etc.
I can play this stupid game all day. Just as I can guarantee the fossil fuel industry will never experience the gains made under President Trump that it did under President Obama.
So was President Obama the most powerful fossil fuel national advocate of all time? Or was he just in the right place at the right time? Just as President Trump finds himself NOT in a good place with respect to US oil development.
And one last point about his huge 1% decline in the price of oil being sold because dropping out of the Paris Accord will least to more oil in the market place. First, oil sold last Friday didn’t earn 1% less. That decline was in the bids for oil future contracts. And even more rediculous: that’s the bet on the price of oil contracts in 30 days.
DerHundistlos on Sat, 3rd Jun 2017 11:24 pm
Life in Trump Country:
It is no longer uncommon in rural America to find households with multiple generations of people living off of disability. Follow this Missouri family with four generations living off of the federal disability program.
http://www.washingtonpost.com/sf/local/2017/06/02/generations-disabled/?tid=pm_local_pop&utm_term=.2a80bd3a7641
Plantagenet on Sun, 4th Jun 2017 12:14 am
Obama loosened the requirements for getting on SSI disability at the start of his administration. Many people who lost their jobs in the Great Recession and then ran through their unemployment benefits then went on SSI disability.
joe on Sun, 4th Jun 2017 12:14 am
Yeah, it Terrible. The Democrats fault for supporting welfare for decades instead of supporting self – sufficiency.
Anonymouse on Sun, 4th Jun 2017 12:21 am
I dont know you if you are clueless, about what you spent the entire? obomber regime claiming here, that uS presidents have a profound effect on uS production, or at least someone called Barak Obomber did at any rate. You didn’t really specify the vast influence exerted by any other uS ‘presidents’ had in uS oil production, but that just could be because you tend to have a very now-oriented set of narratives to spin. The past can always be re-written, or re-spun to suit current narratives in any event, right?
Of course, you only began to claim, it was all a ‘big joke’ of yours, haha, after the fact, never before, or during. At no point, did you ever claim the that position you took was anything other than one of your core beliefs, or narratives really.
DerHundistlos on Sun, 4th Jun 2017 2:30 am
You imbecile, obviously you failed to read the article or you flunked elementary school math. The article reports on multi-generational households and how many years in office was Obama? Your stupidity known no bounds. Obvious attempt by you, once again, to deflect responsibility.
Obama inherited an economy that was hemorrhaging 750.000 jobs a month. He turned a deficit into an economy growing jobs in a matter of months.
DerHundistlos on Sun, 4th Jun 2017 2:49 am
Deplorable USA aka Trump Country:
If you bothered to look at the statistics rather than speak about a subject about which you know nothing, then you would learn that the greatest growth in SSI occurred during the Bush years. During the Obama presidency, a precipitous decline started in Obama’s second term as the economy improved. Whereas the average growth during the Bush admin. was 5.79%, by 2012 the number declined to 2.94%, followed by 1.13% 2013, .13% 2014, -.50% 2015, -1.13% 2016.
Thus proving PLANTERS WART is an unqualified buffoon.
In rural communities, on average 9.1 percent of working-age people are on disability — nearly twice the urban rate and 40 percent higher than the national average . Areas with the highest rates spread from Appalachia into the Deep South and out into Missouri, places called “disability belts.” The highest of of all can be found in 102 counties, mostly within these belts,
Cloggie on Sun, 4th Jun 2017 4:19 am
With Trump’s decision to play the fossil card, America again lost a significant amount of credibility in its claim to be the world’s exceptionalist leading light.
Trump’s move was in line with his election promise to stand up for America’s forgotten workers and he is to be commended for living up to his campaign promises, where most politicians break promises as soon as they occupy office.
Nevertheless Trump did NOT act in the interest of America. There are currently more people employed in the US solar industry than in coal, oil and gas combined!
https://www.forbes.com/sites/niallmccarthy/2017/01/25/u-s-solar-energy-employs-more-people-than-oil-coal-and-gas-combined-infographic/#57ac5fd12800
Although there will be many US state level and city initiatives that will will remain loyal to the “spirit of Paris”, most visible the mayor of Pittsburgh.lol, fact is that the required discipline to make the transition really work will be lacking in America and the development of the energy base of the 21st century will be left to Eurasia (China solar and Europe offshore wind).
For the entire post-war period America and the Anglo Seven Sisters powered Europe. Are you sure Donald that you want to wait for European Seven Brothers to power America in the 21st century?
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2017/05/30/the-seven-brothers-europe-taking-lead-in-us-offshore/
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2017/05/22/wind-power-and-electric-vehicles/
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2017/05/16/the-enormous-energy-potential-of-the-north-sea/
Davy on Sun, 4th Jun 2017 4:36 am
“Life in Trump Country: It is no longer uncommon in rural America to find households with multiple generations of people living off of disability. Follow this Missouri family with four generations living off of the federal disability program.”
Yeap, I see it all the time around here in MO Ozarks. I pay a guy to run a chain saw to help me out occasionally with brush clearing. He is on disability and he works. I know of several people on it. One guy is a functional alcoholic. I guess he got it from being a drunk because you know being drunk is an illness.
Look at it this way though this support is nothing compared to the free money the east and west coasters are getting through opportunity, privilege, and a system rigged in their favor. The fed is dishing out money at very low cost and the Wall Street’ers reinvest this money for nothing into handsome yields. The liberal left academia has just benefited from 1TRIL in student debt with excessive job growth, wage growth, and brand spanking new buildings. The medical field has seen huge increases on the backs of everyone. WTF, and you are complaining about a small payment of a few hundred a month to poor people. You can talk welfare but do you really know what welfare is?
Davy on Sun, 4th Jun 2017 4:51 am
“Obama inherited an economy that was hemorrhaging 750.000 jobs a month. He turned a deficit into an economy growing jobs in a matter of months.”
Obama, did what liberals like to do and that is pad their east and west coast people with plenty of money and opportunity. Obama, through moral hazard policies participated in huge wealth transfer polices as the Main Streets of America were gutted for the rich and connected in the elite enclaves’. Obama didn’t do shit with turning around the economy. He just rearranged the deck chairs for his rich constituents by supporting financial easing and rate repression policies. WTF you think is going to happen when you blow economic bubbles. He did help the oil patch though this support which is odd because he is supposed to also be a green liberal. He talked alligator tears for the poor but who does he hang out with at the golf course? He talks global warming and flies around on private jets. He was supposed to be a beacon of change but instead he boosted drone killings and NSA surveillance. Obama participated in the horrible example of a candidate Killer Klinton. He did do the affordable care act which was a big effort for the poor I will give that to him but that was a compromise with the insurance and big pharma industry. Liberal left is a failure and Obama was the best example of that failure. Go howl in the wind somewhere else Der Hund.
Davy on Sun, 4th Jun 2017 5:09 am
Something is very wrong in this world with such extremes of reactions with public policy and social reality. In the US gun violence is horrendous but look at the resources dedicated to terrorism for a very small amount of violence. Now look what is going on in London. A normal London weekend sees many times the knife violence to what these Muslims attackers did. It is this kind of dysfunction that bring down civilizations.
“1,000 knife crime victims in London each month, shocking new figures show”
http://tinyurl.com/kepcflh
Today’s news on BBC
http://www.bbc.com/news/0
Cloggie on Sun, 4th Jun 2017 6:20 am
Significant innovation from Purdue University, Lafayette, USA:
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2017/06/04/ifbattery-instantaneous-recharging-a-battery/
Instantaneous recharging a car with fluid electrolyte as if it were petrol.
This lowers the threshold of e-vehicle adaption as you don’t need a nation-wide charging system with outdoors power outlets to recharge your car at night.
Davy on Sun, 4th Jun 2017 6:41 am
Cool stuff clog, keep it coming.