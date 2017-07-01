The Empire Strikes Back: State Repression in Trump’s America

Since Donald Trump’s ascendance to the US presidency, there have been waves of felony arrests targeting Indigenous water protectors, radicals and anarchists. In this clip from our latest episode of Trouble, we look at the case of the J20 co-defendants – over 200 people facing a minimum of 8 felony charges each – and protestors from Standing Rock who are facing a continuing grand jury investigation, as well as hundreds of federal and state charges.

Donate to the Water Protector Legal Collective here: fundrazr.com/campaigns/11B5z8

Donate to Red Fawn legal defense fund here: generosity.com/fundraising/red-fawn-legal-fund

Support J20 Resisters here: defendj20resistance.org/