Page added on July 1, 2017
Since Donald Trump’s ascendance to the US presidency, there have been waves of felony arrests targeting Indigenous water protectors, radicals and anarchists. In this clip from our latest episode of Trouble, we look at the case of the J20 co-defendants – over 200 people facing a minimum of 8 felony charges each – and protestors from Standing Rock who are facing a continuing grand jury investigation, as well as hundreds of federal and state charges.
Watch the whole episode here: sub.media/video/trouble-4-no-justice-just-us/
Donate to the Water Protector Legal Collective here: fundrazr.com/campaigns/11B5z8
Donate to Red Fawn legal defense fund here: generosity.com/fundraising/red-fawn-legal-fund
Support J20 Resisters here: defendj20resistance.org/
2 Comments on "The Empire Strikes Back: State Repression in Trump’s America"
Davy on Sat, 1st Jul 2017 4:12 pm
Yea, tells us all about it:
“Anti-Trump protesters set Muslim businessman’s limo ablaze”
http://tinyurl.com/ybsbfr6t
ALCIADA-MOLE on Sat, 1st Jul 2017 7:09 pm
President trump and president in charge clog rise is a curious political upset. I can not understand it because I’m a hard. When I have no answer I put the matter in long term storage in my mind and assign conspiratorial substance to it. I was a paultard so I’m succeptible to conspiracy.
But the part about r3VOLution was genuine. That LOVE backwards for the uninitiated. No worries most pautards didn’t have a clue either even though wgas in front of their noses
But anyways back to the two presidents I feel instinctively sick on the suspicion that I live in district five or something