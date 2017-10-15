The Death Of Petrodollars & The Coming Renaissance Of Macro Investing

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on October 15, 2017
The petrodollar system is being undermined by exponential growth in technology and shifting geopolitics. What comes next is a paradigm shift…
In the summer of 1974, Treasury Secretary William Simon traveled to Saudi Arabia and secretly struck a momentous deal with the kingdom. The U.S. agreed to purchase oil from Saudi Arabia, provide weapons, and in essence guarantee the preservation of Saudi oil wells, the monarchy, and the sovereignty of the kingdom. In return, the kingdom agreed to invest the dollar proceeds of its oil sales in U.S. Treasuries, basically financing America’s future federal expenditures.
Soon, other members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries followed suit, and the U.S. dollar became the standard by which oil was to be traded internationally. For Saudi Arabia, the deal made perfect sense, not only by protecting the regime but also by providing a safe, liquid market in which to invest its enormous oil-sale proceeds, known as petrodollars. The U.S. benefited, as well, by neutralizing oil as an economic weapon. The agreement enabled the U.S. to print dollars with little adverse effect on interest rates, thereby facilitating consistent U.S. economic growth over the subsequent decades.
An important consequence was that oil-importing nations would be required to hold large amounts of U.S. dollars in reserve in order to purchase oil, underpinning dollar demand. This essentially guaranteed a strong dollar and low U.S. interest rates for a generation.
[ZH: Still, the underlying concept of how Petrodollar recycling, or as some call it, petrocurrency mercantilism works, leaves some confusion. So in order to alleviate that, here courtesy of Cult State, is a quick and simple primer that should hopefully answer all questions. From CultState:
So what is petrocurrency mercantilism?
It’s when a national bank and an energy producer collude to generate artificial demand for a currency at the expense of the purchasing power of other currencies.
The flowchart below shows how it all works.
Given this backdrop, one can better understand many subsequent U.S. foreign-policy moves involving the Middle East and other oil-producing regions.
Recent developments in technology and geopolitics, however, have already ignited a process to bring an end to the financial system predicated on petrodollars, which will have a profound impact on global financial markets. The 40-year equilibrium of this system is being dismantled by the exponential growth of technology, which will have a bearish impact on both supply and demand of petroleum. Moreover, the system no longer is in the best interest of key participants in the global oil trade. These developments have begun to exert influence on financial markets and will only grow over time. The upheaval of the petrodollar recycling system will trigger a resurgence of volatility and new price trends, which will lead to a renaissance in macro investing.
Let’s examine these developments in more detail.
First, TECHNOLOGY is affecting the energy markets dramatically, and this impact is growing exponentially. The pattern-seeking human mind is built for an observable linear universe, but has cognitive difficulty recognizing and understanding the impact of exponential growth.
Paralleling Moore’s Law, the current growth rate of new technologies roughly doubles every two years. In the transportation sector, the global penetration rate of electric vehicles, or EVs, was 1% at the end of 2016 and is now probably about 1.5%. However, a doubling every two years of this level of usage should lead to an automobile market that primarily consists of EVs in approximately 12 years, reducing gasoline demand and international oil revenue to a degree that today would seem unfathomable to the linear-thinking mind. Yes, the world is changing—rapidly.
Alternative energy sources (solar power, wind, and such) also are well into their exponential growth curves, and are even ahead of EVs in this regard. Based on growth curves of other recent technologies, and due to similar growth rates in battery technology and pricing, it is likely that solar power will supplant petroleum in a vast portion of nontransportation sectors in about a decade. Albert Einstein is rumored to have described compound interest (another form of exponential growth) as the most powerful force in the universe. This is real change.
The growth of U.S. oil production due to new technologies such as hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling has both reduced the U.S. need for foreign sources of oil and led to lower global oil prices. With the U.S. economy more self-reliant for its oil consumption, reduced purchases of foreign oil have led to a drop in the revenues of oil-producing nations and by extension, lower international demand for Treasuries and U.S. dollars.
ANOTHER MAJOR SECULAR CHANGE that is under way in the oil market comes from the geopolitical arena. China, now the world’s largest importer of oil, is no longer comfortable purchasing oil in a currency over which it has no control, and has taken the following steps that allow it to circumvent the use of the U.S. dollar:
The world’s second-largest oil exporter, Russia, is currently under sanctions imposed by the U.S. and European Union, and has made clear moves toward circumventing the dollar in oil and international trade. In addition to agreeing to sell oil and natural gas to China in exchange for yuan, Russia recently announced that all financial transactions conducted in Russian seaports will now be made in rubles, replacing dollars, according to Russian state news outlet RT. Clearly, there is a concerted effort from the East to reset the economic world order.
ALL OF THESE DEVELOPMENTS leave global financial markets vulnerable to a paradigm shift that has recently begun. In meetings with fund managers, asset allocators, and analysts, I have found a virtually universal view that macro investing—investing based on global macroeconomic and political, not security-specific trends—is dead, fueled by investor money exiting the space due to poor returns and historically high fees in relation to performance. This is what traders refer to as capitulation. It occurs when most market participants can’t take advantage of a promising opportunity due to losses, lack of dry powder, or a psychological inability to proceed because of recency bias.
A current generational low in volatility across a wide spectrum of asset classes is another indicator that the market doesn’t see a paradigm shift coming. This suggests that current volatility is expressing a full discounting of stale fundamental inputs and not adequately pricing in the potential of likely disruptive events.
THE FEDERAL RESERVE is now in the beginning stages of a shift toward “normalization,” which will lead to diminished support for the U.S. Treasury market. The Fed’s total assets stand at approximately $4.5 trillion, or five times what they were prior to the financial crisis of 2008-09. The goal of the Fed is to “unwind” this enormous balance sheet with minimal market disruption. This is a high-wire act a thousand feet in the air without a safety net or prior practice. Additionally, at some not-so-distant future date, the U.S. will need to finance enormous and growing entitlement programs, and our historical international sources for that financing will no longer be willing to support us in that endeavor.
The market participants with whom I met theoretically could have the ability to accept cognitively the points made in this article. But the accumulation of many small losses in a low-volatility and generally trendless market has robbed them of confidence and the psychological balance to embrace any new paradigm proactively. They are frozen with fear that the lower- return profile of recent years is permanent—ironic in an industry that is paid to capture price changes in a cyclical world.
One market legend with whom I spoke suggested he wouldn’t have had the success he enjoyed in his career had he begun in the past decade. Whether or not this might be true, it doesn’t mean that recent lower returns are to be extrapolated into the future, especially when these subpar returns occurred during the quantitative-easing era, a period that is an anomaly.
I have been fortunate to ride substantial bets on big trends, earning high risk-adjusted returns using time-tested techniques for exploiting these trends. Additionally, I have had the luxury of not participating actively full-time in macro investing during this difficult period. Both factors might give me perspective. I regard this as an extraordinarily opportune moment for those able to shed timeworn, archaic assumptions of market behavior and boldly return to the roots of macro investing.
The opportunity is reminiscent of the story told by Stanley Druckenmiller, who was promoted early in his investment career to head equity research at a time when his co-workers had vastly more experience than he did. His director of investments informed him that his promotion owed to the same reason they send 18-year-olds to war; they are too dumb to know not to charge. The “winners” under the paradigm now unfolding will be market participants able to disregard stale, anomalous concepts, and charge.
RELATEDLY, THERE IS a running debate as to whether trend-following is a dying strategy. There is plenty of anecdotal evidence that short-term and mean-reversion trading is more in vogue in today’s markets (think quant funds and “prop” shops). Additionally, the popularity of passive investing signals an unwillingness to invest in “idea generation,” or alpha. These developments represent a full capitulation of trend following and macro trading.
Ironically, many market players who wrongly anticipated a turn in recent years to a more positive environment for macro and trend-following are throwing in the towel. The key difference is that now there is a clear catalyst to trigger the start of the pendulum swinging back to a fertile macro/trend-following trading environment.
As my mentor, Bruce Kovner [the founder of Caxton Associates] used to say, “Nobody rings a bell at key turning points.” The ability to properly anticipate change is predicated upon detached analysis of fundamental information, applying that information to imagine a plausible world different from today’s, understanding how new data points fit (or don’t fit) into that world, and adjusting accordingly. Ideally, this process leads to an “aha!” moment, and the idea crystallizes into a clear vision. The thesis proposed here is one such vision.
16 Comments on "The Death Of Petrodollars & The Coming Renaissance Of Macro Investing"
Cloggie on Sun, 15th Oct 2017 11:25 am
The Right scores solid victory in Austria, that today has become an “eastern European country” and no longer will follow the logic of the US empire.
#FortressAustria = FortressEurope
Go Speed Racer on Sun, 15th Oct 2017 11:54 am
Hi Clogster, but can’t ya explain it for the slow
folks at the back of the classroom?
Does this mean that Austria gets more Muslim immigrants? Or does it mean they get less?
Outcast_Searcher on Sun, 15th Oct 2017 12:32 pm
Speaking of exponential growth in technology, computers, networking, and the FX exchanges have made this a moot point for quite a few years now.
The petro-dollar mattered and gave the US a leg up in the 70’s and 80’s before such technologies matured.
But no longer. Any competent entity with money can cheaply hedge huge amounts of currency cheaply and conveniently on the FX exchange, if they have capital to back it.
Done. Game over. Don’t like dollars? Hold whatever FX traded basket of currencies you want, to hedge any artificial amount of dollars needed for petrodollar rules.
The rest is book-keeping.
Not that any of the “the death of the petrodollar will cause X” pundits would admit this, or even seem to understand it.
Davy on Sun, 15th Oct 2017 1:19 pm
The death of the petrodollar is way overblown. It is more like the petrodollar has faded away towards less importance and for multiple reasons. Some of these reasons are not even related to US policy. The US is still a key component of reserve currency arrangements and again for multiple reasons. The US will remain important as long as the country remains economically important. There are no indications it will not remain a key pillar in the global system. The dollar is declining in importance in accordance with a dynamic global world that is adapting towards a multipolar world. If you remove the emotions and snake oil then this reality is self-evident.
onlooker on Sun, 15th Oct 2017 1:47 pm
Yes Davy, you are right. The world cannot afford to destroy the US economy even if that was possible. While I have been marked in my criticism of the US empire, being balanced requires that people accept that we all remain afloat TOGETHER for awhile before a more steep collapse. We may though continue to exploit the weaker countries. So here is link as to why the Dollar and US economy will remain in the forefront. http://nationalinterest.org/feature/greenback-empire-why-the-dollars-dominance-here-stay-11366
Davy on Sun, 15th Oct 2017 2:08 pm
My position is the dollar will die along with globalism. They grew up together and will die together. I believe we are a late term globalized civilization that will end in the years ahead. When is an unknown but it seems reasonable to see its end becuase it is a growth based system on a finite planet. Eventually substitution and efficiency suffer diminishing returns. Technology must have growth and efficiency which are in qualitative and soon quantitative decline. Technology is what drives the modern world of globalism. Systems phase change and ours is near thresholds of failure. In the meantime we should welcome any other mechanism that promotes financial stability becuase instability is the name of the game in the 21st century.
Cloggie on Sun, 15th Oct 2017 2:36 pm
GSR: less Muslims, far less.
makati1 on Sun, 15th Oct 2017 5:31 pm
Argue and deny all you want but the petrodollar is going down. China and Russia, plus a dozen other countries so far, say so. I would bet they will be correct, not the few here who want to deny it. Trade existed before the petrodollar and it will continue after. More exceptionalist bullshit from the deniers.
Davy on Sun, 15th Oct 2017 5:50 pm
Say something mad kat. Anyone can say this or that based upon emotional wants. Give us the mechanics of this end and a timeline. Otherwise you are just blowing fowl air as usual saying nothing and acting knowledgeable.
makati1 on Sun, 15th Oct 2017 6:01 pm
Davy, there are hundreds of article about the end of the Petrodollar. You opinion does not change anything. The petrodollar is going down.
Davy on Sun, 15th Oct 2017 6:23 pm
or maybe you don’t understand what these articles say. maybe you just feel so emotional about this issue all you can do is grind your teeth and clench your fist in defiance of reality
makati1 on Sun, 15th Oct 2017 6:40 pm
Davy, I understand better than you do, it seems. I have to exchange those petrodollars for Pesos all the time. I am more aware of how the system works than you are. Most Americans are oblivious to the real world outside the 50 states. They want to believe that the fate of the other 7+ billion hangs on what the US does. Their brainwashing has ingrained that attitude for too many years. They are about to learn different.
makati1 on Sun, 15th Oct 2017 6:44 pm
“China and the United States are moving in polar opposite directions: Beijing is rapidly becoming the center of overseas investments in high tech industries, including robotics, nuclear energy and advanced machinery with collaboration from centers of technological excellence, like Germany.
In contrast, Washington is pursuing a predatory military pivot to the least productive regions with collaboration from its most barbaric allies, like Saudi Arabia.
China is advancing to global economic superiority by borrowing and innovating the most advance methods of production, while the US degrades and debases its past immense productive achievements to promote wars of destruction.
China’s growing prominence is the result of a cumulative process that advanced in a systematic way, combining step-by-step growth of productivity and innovation with sudden jumps up the ladder of cutting edge technology.”
https://www.globalresearch.ca/chinas-pivot-to-world-markets-washingtons-pivot-to-world-wars/5541802
And the beat goes on…
Davy on Sun, 15th Oct 2017 6:47 pm
“Davy, I understand better than you do, it seems. I have to exchange those petrodollars for Pesos all the time.”
Lol, mad kat, that must be a very complicated task for you. That explanation sure sounds deep mad kat. Maybe you don’t know shit about the petro dollar and this is why you are dancing around the mechanics of it.
Cloggie on Sun, 15th Oct 2017 10:11 pm
https://youtu.be/LevOl4_s2nA
It is official: the Netherlands won the Eorld Solar Challenge 2017, like the previous times.
The Australian jury:
“We congratulate Solar Team Eindhoven on the victory! In the photo you can see Stella Vie shine in the Solar Parade in Adelaide.
After the 3000 km challenge, Eindhoven had an unassailable lead, with over 2.5 times the efficiency of Bochum and a full 80 points, Bochum on 38 and Arrow on 20.6. Stella Vie has carried an average of 3.4 people over the 3021 km, using 45.7 kWh of external energy. By comparison, a Tesla Model S85 (85 kWh battery) has a practical range of about 400 km. It’s a phenomenal achievement by the team.
But the cruiser class is about more than speed and efficiency: Sunday Stella Vie also got the maximal 20 points for practicality!
Quote form the Jury: “Team Eindhoven are to be congratulated on their achievement to date – clearly the most energy efficient solar car in the field, capable of generating more power than they consume. This is the future of solar electric vehicles. When your car is parked at home it can be charging and supplying energy back to the grid.”
The organisation had launched the action #TakeOnTheDutch to end the enbarrassing Dutch domination, to no avail.
Seriously, this event is much more than a nice pasttime for students. In one-two years time these kind of cars will enter the market and revolutionize automotive:
https://youtu.be/-VT5XWBeJMw
“Lightyear One”, an Eindhoven startup.
The winning car Stella Vie has a battery fifteen times smaller than that of a Tesla and has a daily range of 400 km under Australian circumstances because of its solar roof with zero consumption from the battery. These solar cells push back the expensive battery to a minimalistic size. Driving is getting truly for free (operational cost).
Stella Vie will make a mockery of peak oil, more so than the Tesla, because of the minimization of the battery with notorious high energy density.
TommyWantsHisMommy on Sun, 15th Oct 2017 11:09 pm
I was reading like $1000 in bitcoin in 2010 would be like 30 million or some crazy number right now. I laughed at it back then..no longer do i laugh at the cryptos…although i do believe .gov will crack down on them when the time comes, although i’d guess a black market of sorts will always thrive..until the grid collapses under 250 million electric model 3’s charging at the same time.